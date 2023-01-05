Read full article on original website
EPD: Man arrested after stabbing on W. Franklin St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to West Franklin Street in response to a victim who had been stabbed. According to an affidavit, police were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Franklin Street for a domestic violence in progress early Saturday morning. Officials say the...
Huntingburg Police Department searching for missing man
The Huntingburg, Indiana, Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man. According to HPD, Joseph D. Ellis Jr. was last seen visiting a family member on December 30, 2022, at Jasper Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana. According to officials, Ellis never returned home and has...
Evansville man dies in police custody, officers say
Henderson Police reflect on decades of serving community
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department was feeling nostalgic this weekend as they reminisced through photographs on social media. The photographs, which were said to be taken nearly 50 years apart, depicted two HPD officers in completely different decades of service. Pictured below is Lieutenant Grover Willingham who is wearing badge #7. Grover […]
EPD: Victim shot on South Weinbach Avenue
Driver leads deputies on chase in Gibson Co.
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say authorities were led on a chase in Gibson County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started on West County Road 300 South and U.S. Highway 41 at around 4:54 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office told 14 News...
Evansville firefighters on scene of structure fire
Firefighters are currently on the scene of a working fire in Evansville, according to authorities. Dispatch says crews were called to the 2600 block of Helmuth Avenue on Sunday. Authorities say the call came in at 7:18 p.m. We have crews headed to the scene right now. We will continue...
EPD: Trailer stolen from yard on Parrett St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a trailer was stolen from someone’s yard in Evansville. Evansville Police say that a call came in around 3 p.m. on Friday about a trailer that was stolen from the yard of a home that was being remodeled at the 1400 block of Parrett Street.
Ohio Co. sheriff’s deputy honored with service award
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Ohio County Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Eskridge has been named the first recipient of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office Above and Beyond Award. According to the Sheriff’s Office, this award was created in memory of Officer Jerry Critchelow, who consistently went above and beyond in the line of duty and in his personal life.
Dispatch: Large police presence at Evansville apartment
Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Mt. Carmel teen
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Wabash County deputies believe they have found the person responsible for a crime committed last month, all thanks to an anonymous tip. Law enforcement officials took into custody Dayton M. Hall, 19, and charged him with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal damage to property. Officials […]
EPD: 9 people detained in drug bust on Michigan St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say several arrests were made after an incident occurred involving a SWAT team on Friday evening. According to an affidavit, the Evansville Vanderburgh County Drug task force served a search warrant related to a chase earlier this week at the 1900 block of West Michigan Street.
EPD: Man transported to hospital with gunshot wound
Three days into an investigation, an update on the Garvin warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – It is now the third day into the investigation of the Garvin Street warehouse fire. Officials say so far, Evansville firefighters who were first to arrive to the Saturday warehouse fire have been interviewed and they shared where they went first and what they saw. Officials hope this information will help […]
ISP investigating in-custody death
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Illinois State Police are investigating an in-custody death that occurred in Wayne County. According to a press release, just before midnight on January 4, an ISP Trooper initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle traveling with one headlight on 100 North near Illinois 242, in Wayne County.
Police: Detectives searching for people involved in Owensboro theft
Gym locker room thefts in Evansville area lead to man's arrest
An Evansville man is facing multiple theft charges in connection to several incidents at local gyms, according to police. According to jail records, 20-year-old Marlon Winstead Jr. was booked on charges of theft and criminal trespass on Thursday evening in connection to the incidents. An Evansville Police Department affidavit says...
SWAT Called To Evansville Apartment Complex
Several police officers were dispatched to the Oakdale Apartments around 6:30 Thursday night. They were informed by the caller that she had a protection order against 30 year old Dwain Hughes, and wanted him out of her home. Hughes, ran from the scene, so officers left, but were called back...
Police: Drunk driver arrested following hit-and-run crash in Jasper
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say one man is now in jail after he left the scene of an accident in Jasper on Saturday afternoon. According to the Jasper Police Department, officers found 54-year-old John Rogers parked at a restaurant not far from a crash that had just happened. Following...
Death of man in custody of Wayne County Sheriff’s Department being investigated by DCI
The Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation is investigating an in-custody death on January 4th which occurred in Wayne County. After being arrested by State Police for driving while license suspended, possession of methamphetamine, and an outstanding warrant, 59-year-old Harry Weccle of Evansville, Indiana was taken to the Wayne County Jail. Upon arrival at the jail, Weccle reportedly complained of shoulder pain. The jail then requested an ambulance and Weccele was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
