Carroll Kiwanis Offers Christmas Tree Pickup Service Saturday
The Carroll Kiwanis Club is once again offering its Christmas tree pickup service this weekend. Starting at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow (Saturday) morning, Kiwanis volunteers will be traveling throughout Carroll to collect old trees that residents have placed at the curb. Decorations and stands must be removed from the trees prior to disposal. The service is offered at no cost, but freewill donations to the Carroll Kiwanis Club are encouraged to help support their local programming.
Carroll City Council Takes First Look At FY24 Preliminary Budget At Monday’s Meeting
The Carroll City Council meets next week for its first meeting of 2023. According to Interim City Manager Jeff Cayler, a handful of change orders for the Carroll Recreation Center improvement and renovation project is back on the agenda. In December, city officials voiced concern over the cost of redesigning trench drains in the locker rooms, adjusting the facility’s north entrance ramp, and other minor changes. Cayler says the city had to approve those changes via an infrequently used method to avoid construction delays.
John Heider of Carroll
John Heider, age 100, lifelong resident of Carroll, Iowa, died Friday, December 30, 2022, at Friendship Manor Nursing Home in Shakopee, Minnesota. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM, Friday January 13th, 2023 at St. Lawrence Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. The celebrant with be Fr. Timothy Schott. The burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll.
Salvage Yard Fraud Leads To Felony Theft Charge For Carroll Man
A Carroll man accused of stealing over $1,500 from a local salvage yard by falsifying scale tickets has been arrested on felony theft charges. According to Carroll County District Court records, 33-year-old Desmond Tyrone Edwards Jr. was taken into custody last week by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding warrant for the class D felony count. Authorities allege Edwards inflated the gross weight of products being measured while employed at Quandt’s Auto Salvage in Carroll on Nov. 9 to the tune of $1,557.10. He made his initial appearance in Carroll County District Court last week. He was released on a promise to appear at future court hearings. A class D felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines.
Sac County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Two In Extortion, False Imprisonment Investigation
The Sac County Sheriff’s Office reports two people accused of threatening and tampering with a witness were taken into custody on Wednesday. According to Sheriff Ken McClure, deputies executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Willow Street in Odebolt to investigate the reported incident. Authorities say 34-year-old Edwin Edgardo Diaz and 40-year-old Amy Jo Hartwig on Jan. 4 held a female victim against her will and forced her to sign a document indicating narcotics seized in a case involving Diaz were hers. Diaz and Hartwig were both arrested on charges of extortion, false imprisonment, and obstruction of emergency communications. Diaz is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm. Law enforcement’s investigation into the incident is ongoing, and additional charges are expected.
