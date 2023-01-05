A Carroll man accused of stealing over $1,500 from a local salvage yard by falsifying scale tickets has been arrested on felony theft charges. According to Carroll County District Court records, 33-year-old Desmond Tyrone Edwards Jr. was taken into custody last week by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding warrant for the class D felony count. Authorities allege Edwards inflated the gross weight of products being measured while employed at Quandt’s Auto Salvage in Carroll on Nov. 9 to the tune of $1,557.10. He made his initial appearance in Carroll County District Court last week. He was released on a promise to appear at future court hearings. A class D felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines.

CARROLL COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO