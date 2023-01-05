ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Are calls from jail too expensive? Report reveals NJ figures

It costs too much for New Jersey families to connect with their loved ones who are behind bars, according to a report from the advocacy group Prison Policy Initiative. Compared to other states, New Jersey isn't even close to being one of the biggest offenders when it comes to the price of phone calls, the report suggests. But there's another problem taking over in New Jersey and elsewhere: the cost of video chats.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Bed Bath & Beyond close to bankruptcy: Which NJ stores are left

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Bed Bath and Beyond has acknowledged its outlook is bleak and that filing for bankruptcy appeared near, after suffering sizable losses in 2022. Bed Bath & Beyond President & CEO Sue Gove confirmed an anticipated net loss of nearly $386 million for the third quarter last year in an update for the company headquartered in Union.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Deadline for New Jersey homeowners to apply for $1,500 program in 23 days

New Jersey homeowners have until the end of January to apply for a program that will give them up to $1,500 in the first half of the year. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program is accepting applications from New Jersey homeowners and renters until Jan. 31. The program will give homeowners $1,500 if their annual income is $150,000 or less and $1,000 if their annual income is over $150,000, according to the New Jersey Department of Taxation.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

13 climate change bills and issues N.J. residents should have on their radar in 2023

Environmental justice. Electric buses. Plastic. There’s no shortage of environmental-related bills and climate change issues at the top of mind for residents and activists across New Jersey heading into 2023. Some bills are still under consideration. Others have already been approved by state lawmakers or signed by Gov. Phil Murphy — and will be put in place in the next 12 months.
centraljersey.com

Middletown Sun and Tinton Falls-Eatontown Sun Datebook, Jan. 11

• Monmouth Reform Temple, Tinton Falls, is inviting all members of the community to celebrate Martin Luther King’s birthday at its annual social justice service at 7 p.m. Jan. 13. The Sabbath service will be led by interfaith clergy and accompanied by the temple’s choir. Attendees are asked to refrain from wearing heavy scents. Masks are optional. Services are also viewable on Livestream at www.monmouthreformtemple.org.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

You have to make $100k to live in these 10 NJ counties

You already knew New Jersey was too expensive but here's another way of saying it. A national real estate data company, ATTOM, crunched some numbers from the final quarter of 2022 and came up with something jaw-dropping. If you want to own a median-priced home in New Jersey there are 10 counties where you'll have to earn bare minimum $100k to be able to do that.
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy signs bill to speed up construction permitting process, makes progress on efforts to build more affordable housing in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Thursday signed A573, which makes several changes to the Uniform Construction Code (UCC) Act designed to speed up the construction permitting process. The bill codifies a three-day construction inspection turnaround from the date of the requested inspection and allows for developers to contract...
Lite 96.9 WFPG

The Big Bet: NJ Has Spent the Most Money on This Since 2018

What does New Jersey lead the nation in for spending since 2018? Here's a hint: most of that spending took place right here in South Jersey. In 2018 the Supreme Court removed the federal ban on sports betting, allowing states to legalize it if they choose. Since then, many states have legalized sports betting, and in the last four years, there has been significant growth.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
jerseydigs.com

125 Acre Farm and Vineyard Listed for $18 Million in New Jersey

A piece of Napa Valley nestled in New Jersey’s rural west has hit the open market with a sprawling property that allows one to get lost in the region’s rolling hills. A multi-building complex known as Windward Farm has been listed for $18 million after being taken off the market earlier this year. The estate is situated on a whopping 125 acres within Hunterdon County’s Holland, a township of just over 5,000 next to Milford along the Delaware River.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
progressivegrocer.com

Atlantic City ShopRite Won’t Happen

ShopRite won’t be coming to Atlantic City, N.J., after all, according to a published report, which noted that city officials still hope to open a full-service supermarket in the area. After more than a year of talks with Springfield, N.J.-based Village Super Market, which operates 34 stores under the...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Is your home a radon hot spot? Many NJ homes have high levels

The odorless, colorless, tasteless gas radon is the leading cause of lung cancer in people who have never smoked. And advocates are concerned about how many people may be exposed to the radioactive chemical on a regular basis, without ever knowing it. Prolonged exposure to radon causes as many 500...
