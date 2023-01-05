Read full article on original website
N.J. schools got millions in COVID relief funds. Most hasn’t been spent yet, list says.
New Jersey ranks near the bottom of the states, in terms of how much of its federal school COVID-19 relief money it has spent, according to a graph released Thursday by FutureEd, a think tank at Georgetown University. The state placed 44th in the nation, having spent only 26.6% of...
Are calls from jail too expensive? Report reveals NJ figures
It costs too much for New Jersey families to connect with their loved ones who are behind bars, according to a report from the advocacy group Prison Policy Initiative. Compared to other states, New Jersey isn't even close to being one of the biggest offenders when it comes to the price of phone calls, the report suggests. But there's another problem taking over in New Jersey and elsewhere: the cost of video chats.
Bed Bath & Beyond close to bankruptcy: Which NJ stores are left
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Bed Bath and Beyond has acknowledged its outlook is bleak and that filing for bankruptcy appeared near, after suffering sizable losses in 2022. Bed Bath & Beyond President & CEO Sue Gove confirmed an anticipated net loss of nearly $386 million for the third quarter last year in an update for the company headquartered in Union.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Deadline for New Jersey homeowners to apply for $1,500 program in 23 days
New Jersey homeowners have until the end of January to apply for a program that will give them up to $1,500 in the first half of the year. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program is accepting applications from New Jersey homeowners and renters until Jan. 31. The program will give homeowners $1,500 if their annual income is $150,000 or less and $1,000 if their annual income is over $150,000, according to the New Jersey Department of Taxation.
13 climate change bills and issues N.J. residents should have on their radar in 2023
Environmental justice. Electric buses. Plastic. There’s no shortage of environmental-related bills and climate change issues at the top of mind for residents and activists across New Jersey heading into 2023. Some bills are still under consideration. Others have already been approved by state lawmakers or signed by Gov. Phil Murphy — and will be put in place in the next 12 months.
Newly-listed home prices increased in 17 N.J. counties last month
The asking price of homes that hit the real estate market last month showed increases in 17 of New Jersey’s 21 counties compared to the same month last year, according to data from Redfin, a national real estate brokerage. From Nov. 28 to Dec. 25, the median price of...
Middletown Sun and Tinton Falls-Eatontown Sun Datebook, Jan. 11
• Monmouth Reform Temple, Tinton Falls, is inviting all members of the community to celebrate Martin Luther King’s birthday at its annual social justice service at 7 p.m. Jan. 13. The Sabbath service will be led by interfaith clergy and accompanied by the temple’s choir. Attendees are asked to refrain from wearing heavy scents. Masks are optional. Services are also viewable on Livestream at www.monmouthreformtemple.org.
You have to make $100k to live in these 10 NJ counties
You already knew New Jersey was too expensive but here's another way of saying it. A national real estate data company, ATTOM, crunched some numbers from the final quarter of 2022 and came up with something jaw-dropping. If you want to own a median-priced home in New Jersey there are 10 counties where you'll have to earn bare minimum $100k to be able to do that.
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs bill to speed up construction permitting process, makes progress on efforts to build more affordable housing in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Thursday signed A573, which makes several changes to the Uniform Construction Code (UCC) Act designed to speed up the construction permitting process. The bill codifies a three-day construction inspection turnaround from the date of the requested inspection and allows for developers to contract...
The Big Bet: NJ Has Spent the Most Money on This Since 2018
What does New Jersey lead the nation in for spending since 2018? Here's a hint: most of that spending took place right here in South Jersey. In 2018 the Supreme Court removed the federal ban on sports betting, allowing states to legalize it if they choose. Since then, many states have legalized sports betting, and in the last four years, there has been significant growth.
Beach town in sand dunes battle sues New Jersey for $21M
A beach town that is defying New Jersey’s order not to shore up its eroding sand dunes is suing the state for $21 million. That’s how much North Wildwood says it spent over the past decade on trucking sand in as part of an ultimately futile effort to hold back the waves.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Should Lakewood Allow Dormitories in Residential Zones Without Neighborhood Consent?
On Friday, Judge Marlene Ford issued a powerful ruling which prevented a Lakewood Yeshiva from constructing a dormitory in a residential zone. The Yeshiva in question was trying to add another dormitory adjacent to their existing building, but ran into opposition from multiple neighbors in several adjacent developments who raised a number of concerns.
jerseydigs.com
125 Acre Farm and Vineyard Listed for $18 Million in New Jersey
A piece of Napa Valley nestled in New Jersey’s rural west has hit the open market with a sprawling property that allows one to get lost in the region’s rolling hills. A multi-building complex known as Windward Farm has been listed for $18 million after being taken off the market earlier this year. The estate is situated on a whopping 125 acres within Hunterdon County’s Holland, a township of just over 5,000 next to Milford along the Delaware River.
Gov. Murphy signs law to speed up building inspection times, boost affordable housing projects
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill into law Thursday meant to speed up the process for obtaining a construction permit in the Garden State. Supporters say the bipartisan effort will help make housing more affordable and decrease construction times. It requires building inspections be conducted within three days...
progressivegrocer.com
Atlantic City ShopRite Won’t Happen
ShopRite won’t be coming to Atlantic City, N.J., after all, according to a published report, which noted that city officials still hope to open a full-service supermarket in the area. After more than a year of talks with Springfield, N.J.-based Village Super Market, which operates 34 stores under the...
wrnjradio.com
EPA announces $500M loan to modernize wastewater, drinking water infrastructure in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Thursday announced a $500 million loan to the New Jersey Infrastructure Bank to modernize wastewater and drinking water systems serving over 10 million people throughout New Jersey. This is the first loan issued through the State Infrastructure Financing Authority Water...
Is your home a radon hot spot? Many NJ homes have high levels
The odorless, colorless, tasteless gas radon is the leading cause of lung cancer in people who have never smoked. And advocates are concerned about how many people may be exposed to the radioactive chemical on a regular basis, without ever knowing it. Prolonged exposure to radon causes as many 500...
fox29.com
Gas prices tick up in New Jersey, rise more across nation at large
TRENTON, N.J. - Gas prices ticked up in New Jersey and rose by double digits around the country at large amid tighter supplies and higher demand. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.31, up three cents from last week.
Governor Murphy signs bill allowing private construction inspections
Bipartisan bill hailed as a much-needed step amid a shortage of affordable housing and New Jersey's persistently tight housing market. The post Governor Murphy signs bill allowing private construction inspections appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Three Arrested in $71,157 Theft from Atlantic Health System
Three women have been arrested in New Jersey in connection with the theft of approximately $71,157 from Atlantic Health System. Morris County Prosecutor's Office announces an arrest in connection with a theft of over $70k from Atlantic Health Systems.
