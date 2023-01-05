Read full article on original website
Related
Healthcare IT News
Vendors must do better understanding CIO needs, survey shows
Only 60% of health system chief information officers say they believe health IT marketers understand and market to their unique needs, a new report shows – while 55% think marketers could do a better job of understanding the problem they are trying to solve. These are some of the...
San Diego Union-Tribune
CES 2023: Companies tout environmental tech innovations
As countries grapple with how to limit global warming to just 1.5 degrees Celsius and avoid the most extreme climate disasters, numerous companies at this year's CES tech show in Las Vegas hope to be part of the solution
What to Watch in Tech for Retail in 2023
After a tough year that saw major technology platforms change hands, revenues fall and online ads fail to keep share prices from tanking, it finally looks like tech is back — kind of. The CES electronics show returned to Las Vegas this week, albeit in smaller form, following years of complications due to COVID-19. The Consumer Technology Association, the organization behind CES, estimated 100,000 attendees for this year’s installment, which is somewhat impressive considering the pandemic is far from over. But the attendance pales in comparison with its pre-coronavirus numbers, at only a little more than half of the usual...
Healthcare IT News
Ransomware incident exposes medical data in Pennsylvania
Maternal & Family Health Services, a nonprofit organization that oversees and supports a network of health and nutrition centers in 17 northeastern Pennsylvania counties, announced Tuesday that it was hit with "sophisticated" ransomware on April 4, 2022. WHY IT MATTERS. The unauthorized access to the organization's systems occurred between August...
Comments / 0