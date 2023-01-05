ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJDOL reflects on a year of enhanced worker protections, improved unemployment application as NJ touts more workers, employers than ever before

NEW JERSEY – New Jersey began 2023 with more workers and employers than at any time in the state’s history. With its mission of providing opportunity, stability, and dignity in mind, the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) reflected on its customer improvements over the past year, as the organization’s 3,000 dedicated employees begin the sixth year of carrying out Governor Murphy’s vision for a stronger, fairer economy.
Stimulus update: Deadline for New Jersey homeowners to apply for $1,500 program in 23 days

New Jersey homeowners have until the end of January to apply for a program that will give them up to $1,500 in the first half of the year. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program is accepting applications from New Jersey homeowners and renters until Jan. 31. The program will give homeowners $1,500 if their annual income is $150,000 or less and $1,000 if their annual income is over $150,000, according to the New Jersey Department of Taxation.
Serena Perretti Benson, former federal and state judge, dies at 94

Serena Perretti Benson, an airplane pilot and scuba diver who served as a U.S. Magistrate and Superior Court Judge frequently assigned to high-profile criminal trials, died on December 26. She was 95. During her two decades as a state and federal judge, Perretti earned a reputation for giving harsh sentences...
New N.J. gun law boosts state’s ranking by gun control group

JERSEY CITY - MARCH 25: Only a few pistols remain on the shelf at Caso's Gun-A-Rama store on March 25, 2021 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Caso's Gun-A-Rama has had a significant increase in business with lines often out the door as more people buy guns for security and for fear that there will be increased bans on them. In the wake of recent mass shootings, the Biden administration is pushing for the Senate to pass gun legislation already passed by the House. Area gun businesses have seen a rise in sales recently that has even led to a shortage of bullets. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
2025 New Jersey governor's race wide open with Murphy unable to run

NEW JERSEY -- New Jersey's next gubernatorial election is more than two years away, but potential contenders are already gearing up. Gov. Phil Murphy cannot run for a third consecutive term and politicians on both sides of the aisle are hinting they might be interested. "It's time to let someone else lead this special city, and for me to really think about what I want to do next," said Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop in a YouTube video announcing he won't seek reelection. Fulop, a Democrat, told CBS2 he is considering running for governor. "I am leaning in that direction, and wanted to give enough...
Bed Bath & Beyond close to bankruptcy: Which NJ stores are left

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Bed Bath and Beyond has acknowledged its outlook is bleak and that filing for bankruptcy appeared near, after suffering sizable losses in 2022. Bed Bath & Beyond President & CEO Sue Gove confirmed an anticipated net loss of nearly $386 million for the third quarter last year in an update for the company headquartered in Union.
Mysterious, sudden NJ warehouse sprawl: Why it’s a problem

We recently spoke to listeners about the proliferation of warehouses across the state. It’s almost mysterious. People see warehouses, popping up all over and don’t really understand what they are for. We know that they’re an excellent investment in this economy for the builders and investors who are...
Minimum Wage Increases in NJ, & Will Continue

Minimum wage increased in NJ, and will continue to do so to 2024, until it reaches $15/hrPhoto byMorristown Minute. New Jersey’s statewide minimum wage increased by $1.13 to $14.13 per hour for most employees, effective January 1, 2023.
