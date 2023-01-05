Read full article on original website
N.J. schools got millions in COVID relief funds. Most hasn’t been spent yet, list says.
New Jersey ranks near the bottom of the states, in terms of how much of its federal school COVID-19 relief money it has spent, according to a graph released Thursday by FutureEd, a think tank at Georgetown University. The state placed 44th in the nation, having spent only 26.6% of...
wrnjradio.com
NJDOL reflects on a year of enhanced worker protections, improved unemployment application as NJ touts more workers, employers than ever before
NEW JERSEY – New Jersey began 2023 with more workers and employers than at any time in the state’s history. With its mission of providing opportunity, stability, and dignity in mind, the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) reflected on its customer improvements over the past year, as the organization’s 3,000 dedicated employees begin the sixth year of carrying out Governor Murphy’s vision for a stronger, fairer economy.
orangeandbluepress.com
New Jersey’s ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Application Deadline Is Quickly Approaching
Before the deadline of January 31, 2023, New Jersey officials are urging people to apply for property tax relief under the new ANCHOR program. Deadline Approaching: New Jersey’s ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Application Commences. A tax credit of $1,500 will be given to qualified homeowners earning under $150,000 in...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Deadline for New Jersey homeowners to apply for $1,500 program in 23 days
New Jersey homeowners have until the end of January to apply for a program that will give them up to $1,500 in the first half of the year. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program is accepting applications from New Jersey homeowners and renters until Jan. 31. The program will give homeowners $1,500 if their annual income is $150,000 or less and $1,000 if their annual income is over $150,000, according to the New Jersey Department of Taxation.
hudsoncountyview.com
Murphy, Booker, Scutari, & Menendezes join HCDO in backing 7 candidates for June primary
Gov. Phil Murphy (D), U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ), New Jersey Senate President Nick Scutari (D-22), and U.S. Rep. Rob Menendez (D-8) joined the county Democrats in backing seven June primary candidates. “When I looked at the lineup led by two dear friends, Brian Stack,...
New Jersey Globe
Serena Perretti Benson, former federal and state judge, dies at 94
Serena Perretti Benson, an airplane pilot and scuba diver who served as a U.S. Magistrate and Superior Court Judge frequently assigned to high-profile criminal trials, died on December 26. She was 95. During her two decades as a state and federal judge, Perretti earned a reputation for giving harsh sentences...
newsfromthestates.com
New N.J. gun law boosts state’s ranking by gun control group
JERSEY CITY - MARCH 25: Only a few pistols remain on the shelf at Caso's Gun-A-Rama store on March 25, 2021 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Caso's Gun-A-Rama has had a significant increase in business with lines often out the door as more people buy guns for security and for fear that there will be increased bans on them. In the wake of recent mass shootings, the Biden administration is pushing for the Senate to pass gun legislation already passed by the House. Area gun businesses have seen a rise in sales recently that has even led to a shortage of bullets. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
2025 New Jersey governor's race wide open with Murphy unable to run
NEW JERSEY -- New Jersey's next gubernatorial election is more than two years away, but potential contenders are already gearing up. Gov. Phil Murphy cannot run for a third consecutive term and politicians on both sides of the aisle are hinting they might be interested. "It's time to let someone else lead this special city, and for me to really think about what I want to do next," said Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop in a YouTube video announcing he won't seek reelection. Fulop, a Democrat, told CBS2 he is considering running for governor. "I am leaning in that direction, and wanted to give enough...
Is It Illegal to Record a Conversation in New Jersey?
Lately, I've been stuck in the Tik Tok vortex where the scroll goes on and on until that funny video appears telling you to chill and get some food or go to bed. For whatever reason, I've been getting a lot of videos that involve one person recording another person without their knowledge.
Bed Bath & Beyond close to bankruptcy: Which NJ stores are left
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Bed Bath and Beyond has acknowledged its outlook is bleak and that filing for bankruptcy appeared near, after suffering sizable losses in 2022. Bed Bath & Beyond President & CEO Sue Gove confirmed an anticipated net loss of nearly $386 million for the third quarter last year in an update for the company headquartered in Union.
Governor Murphy signs bill allowing private construction inspections
Bipartisan bill hailed as a much-needed step amid a shortage of affordable housing and New Jersey's persistently tight housing market. The post Governor Murphy signs bill allowing private construction inspections appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Could Democratic votes make a Republican speaker? It happened in N.J.
New Jersey’s Tom Kean Jr. has been held hostage by the Republican Party’s chaotic fight over who should be speaker, delaying a swearing-in ceremony that would finally make him a congressman representing the 7th District. But in his home state, a similar fight over a speaker played out...
Don’t Forget The New Laws That Go Into Effect In NJ In 2023
As you press on into the new year, no doubt you're looking forward to what 2023 has in store for you and your family and friends. For New Jersey residents, that means a bunch of brand-new laws to abide by. Okay, that's making it sound like a lot of them...
New Jersey Globe
No designated survivor when Murphy delivers State of the State address
When Gov. Phil Murphy delivers his State of the State address on Tuesday – his first in-person since the start of the pandemic and the protest at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 – he’ll do so without a designated survivor. A cataclysmic event at the...
Mysterious, sudden NJ warehouse sprawl: Why it’s a problem
We recently spoke to listeners about the proliferation of warehouses across the state. It’s almost mysterious. People see warehouses, popping up all over and don’t really understand what they are for. We know that they’re an excellent investment in this economy for the builders and investors who are...
You need to make $100K+ to afford median home in these 10 N.J. counties
Prospective home buyers need to have incomes of at least $100,000 — and as high as $171,000 — to afford a median-priced home in 10 New Jersey counties in the last quarter of 2022, according to data from ATTOM, a national real estate data firm. Nationally, California and...
Minimum Wage Increases in NJ, & Will Continue
Minimum wage increased in NJ, and will continue to do so to 2024, until it reaches $15/hrPhoto byMorristown Minute. New Jersey’s statewide minimum wage increased by $1.13 to $14.13 per hour for most employees, effective January 1, 2023.
New Jersey witness photographs V-shaped object with flashing light
A New Jersey witness at Brielle reported watching and photographing a silent, hovering V-shaped object with a single flashing red light at 7:40 p.m. on December 29, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Gov. Murphy signs law to speed up building inspection times, boost affordable housing projects
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill into law Thursday meant to speed up the process for obtaining a construction permit in the Garden State. Supporters say the bipartisan effort will help make housing more affordable and decrease construction times. It requires building inspections be conducted within three days...
News 12
New Jersey sets aside $20 million to build new affordable housing units
The Murphy administration has pledged nearly $20 million for new affordable housing units across the state. Gov. Phil Murphy announced the plan in Elizabeth on Thursday. More than $4 million will go to 20 units in the city. The plan will help create 79 affordable housing units statewide developed by...
Shore News Network
