Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team
The Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills needing two wins to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFL playoffs and two wins and a loss from the Kansas City Chiefs to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. But after Monday night’s game was canceled due to Read more... The post NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Kansas City Chiefs running back hospitalized after rescuing kids from ocean
Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Peyton Hillis is hospitalized in the ICU after rescuing his kids from the ocean in Pensacola, Florida.
Tom Brady Reportedly Ignored The Bucs' Request On Sunday
The Buccaneers' had one request for Tom Brady on Sunday and he flat-out ignored it. Tampa Bay has already cemented its spot in the postseason. That means Sunday's game against the Falcons means absolutely nothing to the Bucs. The Buccaneers, as a result, reportedly requested that Brady ...
Damar Hamlin Tweets Perfect Reaction to Bills’ Opening Touchdown
The safety is watching Sunday’s game from his hospital bed in Cincinnati.
NFL World Reacts To Joe Buck, Troy Aikman's Decision
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were on the call of ABC's game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans on Sunday evening. Prior to the game, Buck and Aikman appeared on the air, though their microphones appeared to be upside down. However, there was a reason for that. Buck...
Look: This Absurd Play Call By Andy Reid Is Going Viral On Saturday
With the top seed in the AFC still up for grabs this Saturday, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are laying it all on the line. The Chiefs lead the Raiders 24-3 at halftime, but one play call from the Kansas City skipper this afternoon has NFL fans scratching their heads. Late in the ...
NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired After Today's Game
The NFL World believes we might see an NFL head coach getting fired after Sunday's final game. The Arizona Cardinals are set to wrap up their disappointing 2022 regular season on Sunday. Arizona, 4-12 on the season, is set to play San Francisco in the final game of the year.
Bills play video message from Damar Hamlin prior to kickoff of game vs. Patriots
BOSTON -- Damar Hamlin's health has improved steadily and rapidly this week, with the 24-year-old being able to address his teammates via FaceTime on Friday.On Sunday, Hamlin was able to address the rest of Buffalo and Bills Mafia prior to kickoff between the Bills and Patriots in Orchard Park.Though he didn't record a video message for the players and fans in attendance in Orchard Park, Hamlin did send a message out on social media prior to the start of the game. That message was quite simple, with Hamlin shaping his hands like a heart, while tweeting out, "GAMETIME!!!"Hamlin, of course,...
Bengals players, NFL fans are not happy about playoff seeding proposal
The Cincinnati Bengals appeared to get the short end of the stick on the NFL’s proposed solution to handling AFC playoff seeding. Bengals players, Bengals fans and general onlookers were a little taken aback when the league announced the proposals, to say the least. To keep it succinct, the...
Hamlin Posts On Social Media, Continues Recovery In Critical Condition
Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday. In providing their daily update on Hamlin, the Bills said the player...
Report: NFL Rookie Taken To Hospital Following Sunday's Game
The Los Angeles Rams' 2022 season mercifully came to an end in Week 18, but not before a scary injury forced one of their rookies out of the game. Safety Russ Yeast departed Sunday's loss with what was initially called a "chest injury," but wound up being considerably more serious. Head ...
Chiefs announce roster moves, NFL approves changes to AFC Championship
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced roster moves forSaturday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The outcome of that game, and a decision approved by the NFL on Friday, could spell big changes for the Chiefs and plans for postseason play. The Chiefs will be without...
L’Jarius Sneed gets huge Chiefs injury update
Ahead of their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs will be in good hands when it comes to defending Davante Adams. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who suffered a hip injury last week while returning an interception and ultimately exited in the fourth quarter, is expected to suit up. Via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN:
Damar Hamlin's breathing tube removed, told teammates 'Love you boys' over FaceTime, Bills say
NFL safety Damar Hamlin's breathing tube was removed and he FaceTimed into a meeting telling his teammates, "Love you boys," as he continued his recovery after suffering a terrifying cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to the Buffalo Bills. The team tweeted Friday about Hamlin's...
Report reveals why Patriots suspended players
The New England Patriots have suspended two players ahead of their Week 18 game against the Buffalo Bills, and now some details on the suspensions have emerged. The NFL’s transaction wire revealed on Friday that the Pats moved punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones from the “reserve/injured” list to the “reserve/suspended” list. The moves... The post Report reveals why Patriots suspended players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Damar Hamlin updates: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pens open letter to fans regarding Bills safety
Roger Goodell, in an open letter to NFL fans, addressed Damar Hamlin, his ongoing recovery and the overwhelming support Hamlin has received over the past week. In the letter, the NFL's commissioner wrote that Hamlin's "inspiring progress" has "lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country." Hamlin, the Bills' second-year safety, has made significant recovery in the days following his cardiac arrest during Monday's game between the Bills and Bengals.
Patriots suspend 2 players ahead of Bills game
The New England Patriots are pulling an interesting disciplinary move ahead of their regular season finale. The NFL transaction wire revealed on Friday that the Patriots have moved punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones from the “reserve/injured” list to the “reserve/suspended” list. The move was dated Dec. 31. While no details have emerged on... The post Patriots suspend 2 players ahead of Bills game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
