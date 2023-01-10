ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

2023 Alabama football schedule: Games, dates, opponents

By James Parks
College Football HQ
 5 days ago

How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year?

Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2023 season.

2023 Alabama football schedule

Sept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee State

Sept. 9 vs. Texas

Sept. 16 at South Florida

Sept. 23 vs. Ole Miss

Sept. 30 at Mississippi State

Oct. 7 at Texas A&M

Oct. 14 vs. Arkansas

Oct. 21 vs. Tennessee

Oct. 28 Idle

Nov. 4 vs. LSU

Nov. 11 at Kentucky

Nov. 18 vs. Chattanooga

Nov. 25 at Auburn

Alabama football schedule overview

MTSU Blue Raiders
2022 record: 8-5 (4-4 C-USA)
All time series: Alabama, 2-0
Last meeting: Alabama, 37-10 (2015)

Texas Longhorns
2022 record: 8-5 (6-3 Big 12)
All time series: Texas, 7-2-1
Last meeting: Alabama, 20-19 (2022)

South Florida Bulls
2022 record: 1-11 (0-8 AAC)
All time series: Alabama, 1-0
Last meeting: Alabama, 40-17 (2003)

Ole Miss Rebels
2022 record: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)
All time series: Alabama, 54-10-2
Last meeting: Alabama, 30-24 (2022)

Mississippi State Bulldogs
2022 record: 9-4 (4-4 SEC)
All time series: Alabama, 85-18-3
Last meeting: Alabama, 30-6 (2022)

Texas A&M Aggies
2022 record: 5-7 (2-6 SEC)
All time series: Alabama, 12-3
Last meeting: Alabama, 24-20 (2022)

Arkansas Razorbacks
2022 record: 7-6 (3-5 SEC)
All time series: Alabama, 23-8
Last meeting: Alabama, 49-26 (2022)

Tennessee Volunteers
2022 record: 11-2 (6-2 SEC)
All time series: Alabama, 58-39-7
Last meeting: Tennessee, 52-49 (2022)

LSU Tigers
2022 record: 10-4 (6-2 SEC)
All time series: Alabama, 55-27-5
Last meeting: LSU, 32-31 (2022)

Kentucky Wildcats
2022 record: 7-6 (3-5 SEC)
All time series: Alabama 38-2-1
Last meeting: Alabama, 63-3 (2020)

Chattanooga Mocs
2022 record: 7-4 (5-3 SoCon)
All time series: Alabama, 13-0
Last meeting: Alabama, 31-3 (2016)

Auburn Tigers
2022 record: 5-7 (2-6 SEC)
All time series: Alabama, 49-37-1
Last meeting: Alabama, 49-27 (2022)

College Football Playoff 2023-24 Schedule

Jan. 1, 2024 Rose Bowl

Jan. 1, 2024 Sugar Bowl

Jan. 8, 2024 National Championship

This is the 10th year that college football has a playoff system, which replaced the former Bowl Championship Series (BCS) ahead of the 2014 season, and the last year before the playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024.

Ohio State won the first championship under the current system.

Alabama (2015, ’17, ’20), Clemson (2016 and ’18), and Georgia (2021, '22) are the only programs to win multiple titles in the playoff era.

Here's a rundown of every College Football Playoff to date.

2014

Rose Bowl — No. 2 Oregon 59 , No. 3 Florida State 20

Sugar Bowl — No. 4 Ohio State 42 , No. 1 Alabama 35

CFP National Championship — No. 4 Ohio State 42 , No. 2 Oregon 20

2015

Orange Bowl — No. 1 Clemson 37 , No. 4 Oklahoma 17

Cotton Bowl — No. 2 Alabama 38 , No. 3 Michigan State 0

CFP National Championship — No. 2 Alabama 45 , No. 1 Clemson 40

2016

Fiesta Bowl — No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0

Peach Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7

CFP National Championship — No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017

Rose Bowl — No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 ( 2 OT)

Sugar Bowl — No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6

CFP National Championship — No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia (OT)

2018

Orange Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34

Cotton Bowl — No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3

CFP National Championship — No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019

Peach Bowl — No. 1 LSU 63, No. 4 Oklahoma 28

Fiesta Bowl — No. 3 Clemson 29, No. 2 Ohio State 23

CFP National Championship — No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2020

Rose Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 4 Notre Dame 14

Sugar Bowl — No. 3 Ohio State 49, No. 2 Clemson 28

CFP National Championship — No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

2021

Cotton Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 4 Cincinnati 6

Orange Bowl — No. 3 Georgia 34, No. 2 Michigan 11

CFP National Championship — No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18

2022

Fiesta Bowl — No. 3 TCU 51, No. 2 Michigan 45

Peach Bowl — No. 1 Georgia 42, No. 4 Ohio State 41

CFP National Championship — No. 1 Georgia 65, No. 3 TCU 7

How to watch college football every season

Comments / 98

Eugene Elar
10d ago

seriously?they got middle Tennessee, Chattanooga,south Florida and idle one week.For 4weeks these aren't even games I hear sisters of the third order nuns have a tough team.They won't play Georgia,Clemson, Florida state, Florida,Miami, ect won't travel to pac12,big ten,won't play any outdoor games in tough weather conditions they rely on being ranked 1-4 by NCAA no matter the record or who they play.In November some teams gotta play Ohio State, Michigan,Penn State, Wisconsin outdoors consecutive weeks while bama plays Chattanooga They even duck playing good teams around them in good weather.

Reply(5)
5
Gary Bishop
10d ago

the only real tough game is at LSU the other 3 or 4 good teams they play are at home. but I'm sure ESPN will say it's the hardest

Reply(4)
8
 

