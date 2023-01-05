Read full article on original website
Howler Monkey & Babies Chabil Mar Resort Belize
Commonly referred to the Monkey River Tour from Chabil Mar Villas in Placencia, Belize, this tour includes multiple wildlife sitings in their natural habitats. Here is a view of a mother howler with her babies traipsing through the trees on the banks of the Monkey River. They are famous for their loud howls, which can travel more than a mile through dense rain forest.
Jungle Bamboo - Chabil Mar Resort Belize
Commonly referred to the Monkey River Tour from Chabil Mar Villas in Placencia, Belize, this tour includes multiple wildlife sitings in their natural habitats. Here is a view of the jungle bamboo on the banks of the Monkey River in southern Belize.
The discovery of underwater pyramids in Japan
It was in 1987 when a group of geologists and divers discovered an interesting location at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. This location was first discovered by a director of a tourism company when he was scuba diving and noticed some pyramid-like structures.
The Safest Islands in the Caribbean
There is nothing like enjoying a happy holiday in a sun-kissed and safe destination and the Caribbean offers a handful of islands guaranteed to provide travelers with peace of mind this winter. Here are four to consider ahead of your next Caribbean getaway. St. Barts. This extraordinary Caribbean destination has...
Incredible Video Captures Bald Eagle Dropping A House Cat Into Its Nest For Eaglets To Eat
Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
This 8-Acre Private Island on the Mexican Riviera Can Be Yours for $4 Million
Riviera Nayarit is one of Mexico’s most premier beach destinations, brimming with luxury resorts, incredible surfing and diverse natural landscapes. Tucked between the Pacific Ocean and the forested Sierra Madre mountains, the Mexican state Nayarit spans roughly 200 miles and encompasses the lively tourist hub of Puerto Vallarta, the surfing village Sayulita, charming old-world towns and archaeological sites, among others. For those seeking an incredibly private escape with close proximity to international airports, Isla Tortuga can be yours for $3.9 million. This eight-acre private island is located along the coast in the center of Riviera Nayarit and has over a thousand...
Top Destinations for Senior Tourists in Latin America and the Caribbean
Latin America and the Caribbean have excellent places for seniors to enjoy a fun and relaxed holiday in sites of natural beauty and historical importance. These are some destinations where seniors will find fabulous places to rest and enjoy high-level accommodation and services. Panama City. In this city, which combines...
Airbnb lists entire island in the Bahamas for rent
If you’re looking to unwind after the holidays, and if you have lots of money to spare, an island in the Bahamas is offering the opportunity to rent it all out. Musha Cay, located in the Exuma Chain in the southern Bahamas — a tropical oasis of white sand beaches, crystal-clear waters and palm trees — has five separate homes to choose from. Prices vary based on season, but Airbnb rates currently cost a cool $50,000 per night. So, if fortune is on your side, options for the five homes include a 10,000-square-foot mansion, a five-bedroom house, a beach house, a...
2 Mexico vacation spots ranked among the best places to visit in February: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s been quite the cold holiday season around Texas and other states across the US and while January will be busy to get the new year started off right, February could prove a great time to visit somewhere warm for a quick break. We checked...
Several Smaller Florida Cities Mentioned in List of Best Places for Snowbirds
It's often an affectionate name given to part-time residents who head toward warmer destinations when the weather turns cold - snowbirds. These individuals are often retired, so they have plenty of freedom to choose the destination that they believe is the best fit for them. Most want at least as good or better than what they are coming from.
Cruise Ship Worker Describes What It's Like Spending Christmas on the Ship
It can actually get a bit lonely.
A Private Resort Vacation that Gives Back
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: As the world’s first private resort collection, ÀNI Private Resorts is your family’s ideal selection for remote hideaways in some of the world’s most beautiful locations. Whether searching for multi-generational holidays, adults-only group vacations or a single group stay for 20 to 30 individuals, consider ÀNI Private Resorts. These accommodations will be reserved for you just and your party, so that you can rest assure that you will receive one-on-one first-class service.
New Caribbean Resorts To Experience in 2023
The Caribbean tourism industry is preparing to launch new resorts to welcome travelers worldwide in 2023. The offer includes world-class chain hotels with top-notch amenities and services. Here's a closer look at some of these highly anticipated resorts that are either newly opened or to be opened in 2023. St....
Cuban migrants take refuge at Dry Tortugas National Park
MONROE COUNTY, Fla.– Dry Tortugas National Park, just off the coast of Key West, is closed again on Wednesday after more than 300 Cuban migrants landed on the island. Law enforcement needs to evaluate and coordinate transportation for those who’ve landed on the island over the last few days.
You can stay in this incredibly luxurious treehouse in Bali
When you think of a treehouse, luxury isn’t necessarily the first thing that comes to mind. As treasured as they might be, the treehouses of most people’s youths were rickety and hodgepodge – little more than having a shed up a tree. But not all treehouses are...
A speed boat full of tourists capsized and sunk in Bali
A speed boat that was commuting tourists from the holiday island of Nusa Penida to the Bali area Sanur has capsized and sunk. The ship sank yesterday at around 5:30 pm and was carrying six crew members and 23 passengers. Fortunately, everyone was rescued and no injuries were recorded. The...
Sugar Beach, a Viceroy Resort in St. Lucia Is the Sweet Caribbean Escape You Need￼
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Surrounded by more than 100 acres of tropical rainforest with breathtaking views of the Caribbean, Sugar Beach, a Viceroy Resort...
Couple’s 1991 Toyota Dolphin For South American Travel
Sherry and Andres wanted a way to travel down to Costa Rica to Sherry’s home and family there, so they renovated a 1991 Toyota Dolphin to meet their needs. Lockdown ended up halting their plans for international travel, so they traveled domestically for a while instead!. Their rig has...
White sand beaches in the USA
The United States is home to numerous stunning white sand beaches, contrary to popular belief that you must go far, possibly to the Caribbean and South Pacific. There are beaches in the Gulf of Mexico, the Pacific, the Atlantic, and even in the gorgeous Great Lakes, making the United States one of the top 10 countries in the world in terms of the total coastal area. This leads to a variety of sand areas, including some breathtakingly beautiful white sand beaches such as their Miami yacht charters.
How to get around in Belize
Find your way around Belize with these top transportation tips © Ulrike Schmitt-Hartmann / Getty Images. Belize is a very small country, so it’s easy enough to get from one spot to another within a few hours at the most. It’s even possible to see most of Belize’s...
