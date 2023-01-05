ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tripatini.com

Jungle Bamboo - Chabil Mar Resort Belize

Commonly referred to the Monkey River Tour from Chabil Mar Villas in Placencia, Belize, this tour includes multiple wildlife sitings in their natural habitats. Here is a view of the jungle bamboo on the banks of the Monkey River in southern Belize.
tripatini.com

Leaf Cutter Ants - Chabil Mar Resort Belize

Commonly referred to the Monkey River Tour from Chabil Mar Villas in Placencia, Belize, this tour includes multiple wildlife sitings in their natural habitats. While traipsing through the jungle to view the howler monkeys we came across these very busy leaf cutter ants working at building their home. After clipping out pieces of leaves with their jaws, the fragments are transported to an underground nest that can include over 1,000 chambers and house millions of individual ants.
TravelPulse

The Safest Islands in the Caribbean

There is nothing like enjoying a happy holiday in a sun-kissed and safe destination and the Caribbean offers a handful of islands guaranteed to provide travelers with peace of mind this winter. Here are four to consider ahead of your next Caribbean getaway. St. Barts. This extraordinary Caribbean destination has...
Robb Report

This 8-Acre Private Island on the Mexican Riviera Can Be Yours for $4 Million

Riviera Nayarit is one of Mexico’s most premier beach destinations, brimming with luxury resorts, incredible surfing and diverse natural landscapes. Tucked between the Pacific Ocean and the forested Sierra Madre mountains, the Mexican state Nayarit spans roughly 200 miles and encompasses the lively tourist hub of Puerto Vallarta, the surfing village Sayulita, charming old-world towns and archaeological sites, among others. For those seeking an incredibly private escape with close proximity to international airports, Isla Tortuga can be yours for $3.9 million. This eight-acre private island is located along the coast in the center of Riviera Nayarit and has over a thousand...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vogue Magazine

The 12 Best Places to Travel in 2023

Wondering what the best places to travel in 2023 are? Us too—so we decided to ask a panel of hospitality experts to find out. Their answers were quite literally all over the place (which, in this case, is a very good thing). After re-opening their borders after years of COVID-19 closures, trips to the Asian and Australian continents are set to make a roaring comeback, with countries like Japan and Singapore leading the way. Also trending? What Virtuoso managing director Misty Belles calls “isolation with intention” vacations, where travelers go to remote—and remotely populated—locations to get away from it all. Pack your bags for the Yukon, Chilean Patagonia, or Greenland.
TravelPulse

Top Destinations for Senior Tourists in Latin America and the Caribbean

Latin America and the Caribbean have excellent places for seniors to enjoy a fun and relaxed holiday in sites of natural beauty and historical importance. These are some destinations where seniors will find fabulous places to rest and enjoy high-level accommodation and services. Panama City. In this city, which combines...
pethelpful.com

Pet Turkey's Excited Reaction to Dad Coming Home Is Everything

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. When you think of affectionate pets who get excited to see mom or dad coming home, the first animals that come to mind are probably dogs or cats. Welp, after watching the following charming video that TikTok user @PepperPattison posted, you can add turkeys to that list!
TravelPulse

Affordable Resorts in the Caribbean

The Caribbean has no shortage of affordable resorts offering world-class dining and services and fun activities for those looking to spend a vacation enjoying water sports and relaxing days with world-class massages and body treatments. These are some of the most recommended in this select region. Bahía Príncipe Grand Jamaica...
The Independent

Floating tent resort will see guests sleep hundreds of metres above the ground

A new floating tent resort will enable guests to sleep hundreds of metres above the ground, in the mountains of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The proposed line of tourist tents will host up to 10 canopies, which would be suspended from the mountainside. The ambitious resort has been dubbed the Floating Retreat, and plans for it have been drawn up by Dubai-based design studio Ardh Architect. Ardh Architect was approached by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, with a view “to look into a new typology of hospitality”. Subsequent plans for the suspended accommodation followed, with the...
Whiskey Riff

Big Bull Elk Gets Wedged Between Two Trees Running At Full Speed

I’ve always been in awe of how instinctive animals can be, running full speed through a forest and being able to weave their way through trees, brush, etc. Of course, sometimes when they’re running upwards of 30 mph, it can go wrong. And then when they take a bullet or an arrow, it’s just pure instinct to flee, although, they don’t have much time to run.
IDAHO STATE
NBC News

American tourists stranded in Machu Picchu as deadly unrest sweeps Peru

Deadly unrest in the wake of a political crisis has left a number of American tourists stranded in Peru. Hundreds of international travelers, including some Americans, were stuck in and around the historic city of Machu Picchu as the government raced to secure transport to the nearest airport this weekend. Photos and eyewitness accounts suggest protesters had placed rocks on train tracks leading to the Inca citadel.
COLORADO STATE
BBC

Hereford farmer left carcasses in fields and in animal drinking water

A farmer has been banned from keeping livestock after leaving carcasses in fields and in animal drinking water. Complaints were made about the animals to Herefordshire Council which warned farmer Richard Sparey when they visited sites where he kept sheep and cattle. Trading standards officers said they found dead sheep...
thebrag.com

A speed boat full of tourists capsized and sunk in Bali

A speed boat that was commuting tourists from the holiday island of Nusa Penida to the Bali area Sanur has capsized and sunk. The ship sank yesterday at around 5:30 pm and was carrying six crew members and 23 passengers. Fortunately, everyone was rescued and no injuries were recorded. The...

