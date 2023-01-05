ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

KCRG.com

Fire damages restaurants in Central City

At least one person is injured after an incident involving a gun in southwest Cedar Rapids. Legislators look ahead to opening of new session at Iowa Statehouse. Lawmakers head to the state capitol to begin the 90th Iowa General Assembly. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke to a few ahead of the opening gavel.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

At least one person hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At least one person was hurt in an incident involving a gun on Sunday evening, according to law enforcement officials. Reports of the incident in the 5600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard SW began coming in after 7:00 p.m. Cedar Rapids Police said that a “weapons-related incident” had occurred and that a gun was involved. A portion of the area was blocked off with police tape, and a vehicle with a smashed windshield was observed by a KCRG-TV9 reporter.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

One dead in shooting in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said a shooting killed one person on Sunday night in southwest Cedar Rapids. Officers responded to a call at 7:22 p.m. to the 5500 block of Kirkwood Boulevard after receiving reports of someone shot. Officers found a vehicle off the road in the 5600...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Overnight Fire Causes ‘Significant Damage’ at Linn County Restaurant

Four Linn County Fire Departments responded to the scene of a restaurant fire late Saturday evening. According to a media release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, fire crews from the Alburnett, Central City, Coggon, and Marion Fire Departments all responded to a fire in Central City at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. Deputies from the Linn County Sheriff's Office also went to the scene, along with Center Point Ambulance Service.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

At least one injury reported in southwest Cedar Rapids incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WHO 13

15-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa results in two deaths

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — A crash involving 15 vehicles on I-80 near Iowa City resulted in the deaths of two people early Sunday morning. At around 5:40 a.m. law enforcement agencies responded to reports of a car crash near mile markers 246 and 249 in the westbound lanes of I-80. According to the Iowa State […]
IOWA CITY, IA
homegrowniowan.com

Rime ice vs. hoarfrost in Iowa

Freezing fog painted a pretty picture in Iowa this morning, but also created icy roads that, tragically, likely contributed to a deadly pileup on Interstate 80 near Iowa City. Fog is forecast again for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Iowa, so take care on the roads. Meteorologists refer to the...
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Remains identified as Cedar Rapids worker missing since May

Human remains found on the Cedar River have been identified as a missing Cedar Rapids city water department employee. The State Medical Examiner has identified the remains found by hunters on December 30th as those of 54-year-old Erik Spaw. Spaw went missing on May 7th after the city-owned pickup truck he had been driving between work sites was found submerged in the Cedar River. An extensive search of the river had failed to locate his body.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City West girls, City High boys win battle at Xtream Arena

IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Transient removed from Trailways bus in Iowa City, arrested after allegedly smoking marijuana in front of arriving police

A transient thrown off a passenger bus was arrested after Iowa City Police say she lit a pipe full of marijuana right in front of them. 26-year-old Jelilah Blakely was aboard a Trailways bus on Saturday night when she reportedly got into the faces of other passengers, bothered the driver by walking to the front of the bus and demanding he pull over, and eventually began burning items on the bus. Blakely also allegedly admitted to the driver that she was drunk.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Cross Park Place resident accused of threatening another resident with a knife

A resident of Cross Park Place faces charges that he threatened another resident with a knife. Iowa City Police report 63-year-old Russel Weston was speaking to two other residents in the lobby of the Cross Park Avenue facility just after 5am Saturday when Weston became upset. He then reportedly walked across the lobby toward one of the two while opening a pocket knife that had been in a sheath on his belt. Police say Weston then began slashing the air in front of the woman while saying he was going to slash her throat and kill her.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Roughriders host 'Guns 'n' Hoses' fundraiser

First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson looks at a foggy night ahead, hopefully leading into a sunnier end to the weekend. Police arrested a Dubuque man for sex crimes with a minor. Avelo airport security plan not approved, Dubuque debut delayed. Updated: 6 hours ago. Flights by a new...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Alleged accomplice arrested for role in Iowa City armed robbery

A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested for his alleged role in an armed robbery in Iowa City last year. Police responded to the 500 block of South Van Buren Street at 9:10pm September 30th on reports of an armed robbery that had just occurred. The victim and a witness stated that a person approached their car brandishing a firearm and pointed it directly the man’s face. He allegedly threatened to blow the victim’s head off if he didn’t hand over cash and property.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Friend remembers woman stabbed, killed at Cedar Rapids apartment

A fire destroyed a garage in Cedar Rapids early Wednesday morning. GOP leaders to try to find new House Speaker after historic defeat. GOP leaders in the House are set to return to try and find a new Speaker after a historic defeat. Manchester hospital introduces new therapy dog. Updated:...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

