Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRG.com
Fire damages restaurants in Central City
At least one person is injured after an incident involving a gun in southwest Cedar Rapids. Legislators look ahead to opening of new session at Iowa Statehouse. Lawmakers head to the state capitol to begin the 90th Iowa General Assembly. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke to a few ahead of the opening gavel.
KCRG.com
At least one person hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids incident
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At least one person was hurt in an incident involving a gun on Sunday evening, according to law enforcement officials. Reports of the incident in the 5600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard SW began coming in after 7:00 p.m. Cedar Rapids Police said that a “weapons-related incident” had occurred and that a gun was involved. A portion of the area was blocked off with police tape, and a vehicle with a smashed windshield was observed by a KCRG-TV9 reporter.
KCRG.com
Stove House Family Restaurant sustained significant damage following Saturday night fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, the Marion Fire Department, Linn County Sheriff Deputies, Center Point Ambulance Service, the Linn County 3rd Fire District, the Alburnett Fire Department, and the Coggon Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 2 Al Waterhouse Avenue in Central City.
KCRG.com
One dead in shooting in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said a shooting killed one person on Sunday night in southwest Cedar Rapids. Officers responded to a call at 7:22 p.m. to the 5500 block of Kirkwood Boulevard after receiving reports of someone shot. Officers found a vehicle off the road in the 5600...
Overnight Fire Causes ‘Significant Damage’ at Linn County Restaurant
Four Linn County Fire Departments responded to the scene of a restaurant fire late Saturday evening. According to a media release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, fire crews from the Alburnett, Central City, Coggon, and Marion Fire Departments all responded to a fire in Central City at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. Deputies from the Linn County Sheriff's Office also went to the scene, along with Center Point Ambulance Service.
KCRG.com
At least one injury reported in southwest Cedar Rapids incident
Legislators look ahead to opening of new session at Iowa Statehouse. Lawmakers head to the state capitol to begin the 90th Iowa General Assembly. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke to a few ahead of the opening gavel. Updated: 6 hours ago. Monday marks the first day of the 90th Iowa General...
Two Killed, Several Injured in 15-Vehicle Accident on I-80 in Iowa City
An accident on I-80 in Johnson County early this morning, has left two people dead and a number of others injured. According to Trooper Bob Conrad of the Iowa State Patrol a crash happened on I-80, near mile marker 246, Sunday at approximately 5:40 a.m. There were 15 vehicles involved in the incident, six passenger-type vehicles and nine semis.
15-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa results in two deaths
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — A crash involving 15 vehicles on I-80 near Iowa City resulted in the deaths of two people early Sunday morning. At around 5:40 a.m. law enforcement agencies responded to reports of a car crash near mile markers 246 and 249 in the westbound lanes of I-80. According to the Iowa State […]
homegrowniowan.com
Rime ice vs. hoarfrost in Iowa
Freezing fog painted a pretty picture in Iowa this morning, but also created icy roads that, tragically, likely contributed to a deadly pileup on Interstate 80 near Iowa City. Fog is forecast again for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Iowa, so take care on the roads. Meteorologists refer to the...
KCRG.com
Hamburg Inn closed for repairs, owner claims February reopening date
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of an iconic Iowa City restaurant said that the restaurant is closing temporarily for the rest of the month, according to a statement issued by his lawyer. The Hamburg Inn No. 2, located at 214 North Linn Street, is closed through January. Michael...
Radio Iowa
Remains identified as Cedar Rapids worker missing since May
Human remains found on the Cedar River have been identified as a missing Cedar Rapids city water department employee. The State Medical Examiner has identified the remains found by hunters on December 30th as those of 54-year-old Erik Spaw. Spaw went missing on May 7th after the city-owned pickup truck he had been driving between work sites was found submerged in the Cedar River. An extensive search of the river had failed to locate his body.
KCRG.com
Iowa City West girls, City High boys win battle at Xtream Arena
At least one person is injured after an incident involving a gun in southwest Cedar Rapids. Legislators look ahead to opening of new session at Iowa Statehouse. Lawmakers head to the state capitol to begin the 90th Iowa General Assembly. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke to a few ahead of the opening gavel.
KCRG.com
Legislators look ahead to opening of new session at Iowa Statehouse
Plan on a pretty quiet start to the week with a mix of sun and clouds likely. Iowa City West girls, City High boys win battle at Xtream Arena. Monday marks the first day of the 90th Iowa General Assembly. At least one injury reported in southwest Cedar Rapids incident.
KCRG.com
Pileup crash kills two, injures others in Johnson County
Legislators look ahead to opening of new session at Iowa Statehouse. Lawmakers head to the state capitol to begin the 90th Iowa General Assembly. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke to a few ahead of the opening gavel.
KCJJ
Transient removed from Trailways bus in Iowa City, arrested after allegedly smoking marijuana in front of arriving police
A transient thrown off a passenger bus was arrested after Iowa City Police say she lit a pipe full of marijuana right in front of them. 26-year-old Jelilah Blakely was aboard a Trailways bus on Saturday night when she reportedly got into the faces of other passengers, bothered the driver by walking to the front of the bus and demanding he pull over, and eventually began burning items on the bus. Blakely also allegedly admitted to the driver that she was drunk.
KCJJ
Cross Park Place resident accused of threatening another resident with a knife
A resident of Cross Park Place faces charges that he threatened another resident with a knife. Iowa City Police report 63-year-old Russel Weston was speaking to two other residents in the lobby of the Cross Park Avenue facility just after 5am Saturday when Weston became upset. He then reportedly walked across the lobby toward one of the two while opening a pocket knife that had been in a sheath on his belt. Police say Weston then began slashing the air in front of the woman while saying he was going to slash her throat and kill her.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Roughriders host 'Guns 'n' Hoses' fundraiser
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson looks at a foggy night ahead, hopefully leading into a sunnier end to the weekend. Police arrested a Dubuque man for sex crimes with a minor. Avelo airport security plan not approved, Dubuque debut delayed. Updated: 6 hours ago. Flights by a new...
KCJJ
Alleged accomplice arrested for role in Iowa City armed robbery
A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested for his alleged role in an armed robbery in Iowa City last year. Police responded to the 500 block of South Van Buren Street at 9:10pm September 30th on reports of an armed robbery that had just occurred. The victim and a witness stated that a person approached their car brandishing a firearm and pointed it directly the man’s face. He allegedly threatened to blow the victim’s head off if he didn’t hand over cash and property.
KCRG.com
Friend remembers woman stabbed, killed at Cedar Rapids apartment
A fire destroyed a garage in Cedar Rapids early Wednesday morning. GOP leaders to try to find new House Speaker after historic defeat. GOP leaders in the House are set to return to try and find a new Speaker after a historic defeat. Manchester hospital introduces new therapy dog. Updated:...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids nurse sentenced for stealing narcotics from three hospitals
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A nurse who took narcotics for her own use from three hospitals and another Eastern Iowa care provider, was sentenced to five years in federal prison. 43-year-old Sarah Moses received the prison term after pleading guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product,...
Comments / 0