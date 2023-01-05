Read full article on original website
Just Paradise . . . . Belize, Placencia and Chabil Mar Resort Belize
Ms. Jenn and Mr. Mitch arrive at Chabil Mar Villas, the guest exclusive resort of Placencia, Belize to celebrate their honeymoon. Cheers and Congrations. Thank you for choosing us as your honeymoon destination. We are honored.
Howler Monkey & Babies Chabil Mar Resort Belize
Commonly referred to the Monkey River Tour from Chabil Mar Villas in Placencia, Belize, this tour includes multiple wildlife sitings in their natural habitats. Here is a view of a mother howler with her babies traipsing through the trees on the banks of the Monkey River. They are famous for their loud howls, which can travel more than a mile through dense rain forest.
Leaf Cutter Ants - Chabil Mar Resort Belize
Commonly referred to the Monkey River Tour from Chabil Mar Villas in Placencia, Belize, this tour includes multiple wildlife sitings in their natural habitats. While traipsing through the jungle to view the howler monkeys we came across these very busy leaf cutter ants working at building their home. After clipping out pieces of leaves with their jaws, the fragments are transported to an underground nest that can include over 1,000 chambers and house millions of individual ants.
The Safest Islands in the Caribbean
There is nothing like enjoying a happy holiday in a sun-kissed and safe destination and the Caribbean offers a handful of islands guaranteed to provide travelers with peace of mind this winter. Here are four to consider ahead of your next Caribbean getaway. St. Barts. This extraordinary Caribbean destination has...
This 8-Acre Private Island on the Mexican Riviera Can Be Yours for $4 Million
Riviera Nayarit is one of Mexico’s most premier beach destinations, brimming with luxury resorts, incredible surfing and diverse natural landscapes. Tucked between the Pacific Ocean and the forested Sierra Madre mountains, the Mexican state Nayarit spans roughly 200 miles and encompasses the lively tourist hub of Puerto Vallarta, the surfing village Sayulita, charming old-world towns and archaeological sites, among others. For those seeking an incredibly private escape with close proximity to international airports, Isla Tortuga can be yours for $3.9 million. This eight-acre private island is located along the coast in the center of Riviera Nayarit and has over a thousand...
Top Destinations for Senior Tourists in Latin America and the Caribbean
Latin America and the Caribbean have excellent places for seniors to enjoy a fun and relaxed holiday in sites of natural beauty and historical importance. These are some destinations where seniors will find fabulous places to rest and enjoy high-level accommodation and services. Panama City. In this city, which combines...
Floating tent resort will see guests sleep hundreds of metres above the ground
A new floating tent resort will enable guests to sleep hundreds of metres above the ground, in the mountains of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The proposed line of tourist tents will host up to 10 canopies, which would be suspended from the mountainside. The ambitious resort has been dubbed the Floating Retreat, and plans for it have been drawn up by Dubai-based design studio Ardh Architect. Ardh Architect was approached by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, with a view “to look into a new typology of hospitality”. Subsequent plans for the suspended accommodation followed, with the...
The 12 Best Places to Travel in 2023
Wondering what the best places to travel in 2023 are? Us too—so we decided to ask a panel of hospitality experts to find out. Their answers were quite literally all over the place (which, in this case, is a very good thing). After re-opening their borders after years of COVID-19 closures, trips to the Asian and Australian continents are set to make a roaring comeback, with countries like Japan and Singapore leading the way. Also trending? What Virtuoso managing director Misty Belles calls “isolation with intention” vacations, where travelers go to remote—and remotely populated—locations to get away from it all. Pack your bags for the Yukon, Chilean Patagonia, or Greenland.
US removes Cuban migrants from remote Florida islands
The Coast Guard removed more than 300 Cuban migrants from a remote island national park off the Florida coast Thursday as the U.S. government sought to handle the latest influx in people arriving by boat from the communist island. Homeland Security officials said the Coast Guard took 337 migrants from Dry Tortugas National Park on a 70-mile (113-kilometer) trip to Key West, where they will be processed. They were among more than 700 migrants, mostly Cubans, who arrived in Florida by boat over the New Year's weekend, prompting officials in Florida to appeal to the federal government to do...
Affordable Resorts in the Caribbean
The Caribbean has no shortage of affordable resorts offering world-class dining and services and fun activities for those looking to spend a vacation enjoying water sports and relaxing days with world-class massages and body treatments. These are some of the most recommended in this select region. Bahía Príncipe Grand Jamaica...
American tourists stranded in Machu Picchu as deadly unrest sweeps Peru
Deadly unrest in the wake of a political crisis has left a number of American tourists stranded in Peru. Hundreds of international travelers, including some Americans, were stuck in and around the historic city of Machu Picchu as the government raced to secure transport to the nearest airport this weekend. Photos and eyewitness accounts suggest protesters had placed rocks on train tracks leading to the Inca citadel.
Airbnb in Australia That Comes with 'Beach Box' Is Downright Incredible
We'd give just about anything to stay here.
HIRE TOUR GUIDE IN RAJASTHAN
Drive India By Yogi Private Tours is a customer-friendly tour company offering customized tour packages & car rental services in Rajasthan. We offer custom-made tours for our guest which fits their budget and needs. Our top priority is always our customers’ needs and we make sure get the best experience on their holiday! Our company is backed by Travel Experts who have experience in travel for decades. We offer a host of tours to our clients like Private Day Tours, Day Tours, Group Tours, Private Tour By Car, Golden Triangle Tour, Rajasthan Tour Package and many customized tour packages. With our fleet of well-maintained cars of every segment we offer car rental services and tours with cars like Private Car Tours, Tour By Car & driver, Intercity Car Tours & Car Hire with a chauffeur.
7 Things Florida is Best Known For
Rivaling historic European capitals, clear-blue oases in the Caribbean and the bustling streets of Hong Kong--to name a few locations--Florida has a lot of competition to live up to yet it often ranks as one of the United State's top vacation destinations. That said, there's a lot more to this peninsula than just being part of an itinerary! Check out this list below to find out some of the things Florida is best known for and why it attracts so many tourists.
Cuban migrants take refuge at Dry Tortugas National Park
MONROE COUNTY, Fla.– Dry Tortugas National Park, just off the coast of Key West, is closed again on Wednesday after more than 300 Cuban migrants landed on the island. Law enforcement needs to evaluate and coordinate transportation for those who’ve landed on the island over the last few days.
White sand beaches in the USA
The United States is home to numerous stunning white sand beaches, contrary to popular belief that you must go far, possibly to the Caribbean and South Pacific. There are beaches in the Gulf of Mexico, the Pacific, the Atlantic, and even in the gorgeous Great Lakes, making the United States one of the top 10 countries in the world in terms of the total coastal area. This leads to a variety of sand areas, including some breathtakingly beautiful white sand beaches such as their Miami yacht charters.
How to get around in Belize
Find your way around Belize with these top transportation tips © Ulrike Schmitt-Hartmann / Getty Images. Belize is a very small country, so it’s easy enough to get from one spot to another within a few hours at the most. It’s even possible to see most of Belize’s...
Top 20 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Budapest 2023
Budapest is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after city breaks in Europe. With many a creative soul and artist taking advantage of the still very cheap rents, Budapest now has a very hip and trendy edge with eclectically styled ruin bars, famous rock festivals, fantastic bars, and coffee houses, a burgeoning gastronomic scene, and even night-time pool parties, complete with music, film and laser discos.
Maldives Pops With Yachts
By Kevin Varley (Bloomberg) –As the world opens back up with travel, the ultra-rich sail to the seductive beaches of the Maldives with their luxury vessels. Tucked away in the Indian Ocean, the tropical getaway saw 18 superyachts in early January, compared with only one two months ago, according to tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.
