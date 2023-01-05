ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas County, AR

Comments / 0

Related
waldronnews.com

Highest-paying management jobs in Pine Bluff

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Pine Bluff, AR using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
PINE BLUFF, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Legal Notice: Stuttgart School District No. 22 Choice of District Attendance – May 1, 2023 Deadline

The Stuttgart School District participates in CHOICE OF DISTRICT ATTENDANCE under provisions of Act 560 of 2015 regarding School Choice and will adhere to procedures by which students are accepted to attend Stuttgart from other districts. Application deadline is May 1 for attendance in the Fall. Applications and information regarding school choice may be found on the district website at www.stuttgartschools.org under the “Families” tab or you may pick one up at the Administration Office at 2501 S. Main. Those presently attending under provision need not reapply.
STUTTGART, AR
monticellolive.com

Monticello's Daily News

Monday afternoon, Ashley County was placed under a tornado watch. A tornado warning was issued later in the evening, followed by a tornado or straight wins (depending on which sources you trust) struck the city of Montrose and surrounding areas. Up to 10 homes were destroyed; up to 30 other...
MONTICELLO, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Best Care Early Childhood Classes to be offered free of charge for early childhood professionals

If you are an early childhood professional and want to learn more about caring for young children you may be interested in the Best Care Early Childhood Classes. Sometimes it isn’t easy to find appropriate classes that are close to home and affordable. The University of Arkansas, Division of Agriculture, in partnership with the Division of Child Care and Early Childhood Association, is offering training for early childhood professionals. Classes are provided free of charge and are verified training through the Arkansas Professional Development Registry (PDR) and support the Better Beginnings Program.
DUMAS, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Residents donate over 3,000 goods to ICCM Food Bank and $1,500 to Easterseals’ Stacey and Allen Homra Child Development Center during December fundraiser

Last month, Stuttgart residents participated in a fun holiday challenge and supported the ICCM Food Bank and Easterseals’ Stacey and Allen Homra Child Development Center. Hannah Maier and her family came up with the idea and moved an inflatable elf around their neighborhood from 12th to 21st Street. Participants were asked to find the elf, named Hermey after a character in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, snap a picture, and donate nonperishable goods to the food bank.
STUTTGART, AR
KATV

Jacksonville police man shot at on Marshall Road

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department shared on Monday that one of their officers was shot at. The incident happened at 300 Marshall Road on Sunday at 12:30 a.m. According to police, the officer attempted to carry out a traffic stop but a young male got out...
JACKSONVILLE, AR
KATV

BOLO alert: man who stole from a Jacksonville Lowes

The Jacksonville Police Department announced on Thursday they are searching for a man who stole from Lowes. Police are asking that if anyone can recognize him to reach out to Captain Lett with the Jacksonville Police Department. Captain Lett can be contacted at (501) 533-6470 or (501) 985-2802. There is...
JACKSONVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy