Mid-week floods still impact Gould residents Thursday
Despite heavy rain stopping days ago, the subsequent rush of water is still impacting people living in Gould and other parts of Lincoln County.
KATV
Pulaski Co. leaders join non profit in fight against opioid abuse and overdose
Little Rock (KATV) — Pulaski County leaders have teamed up with the Wolfe Street Foundation to reduce opioid overdose deaths across the county. The Naloxone Community Hero Project through the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership granted the Wolfe Street Foundation $14,000 to help tackle the opioid crisis. Little Rock's Mayor...
waldronnews.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Pine Bluff
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Pine Bluff, AR using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Arkansas National Guard names new brigadier general
Arkansas has a new brigadier general.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Legal Notice: Stuttgart School District No. 22 Choice of District Attendance – May 1, 2023 Deadline
The Stuttgart School District participates in CHOICE OF DISTRICT ATTENDANCE under provisions of Act 560 of 2015 regarding School Choice and will adhere to procedures by which students are accepted to attend Stuttgart from other districts. Application deadline is May 1 for attendance in the Fall. Applications and information regarding school choice may be found on the district website at www.stuttgartschools.org under the “Families” tab or you may pick one up at the Administration Office at 2501 S. Main. Those presently attending under provision need not reapply.
Jefferson County jail detainee sets fire to holding cell
A person being held in a Jefferson County jail set fire to their cell on Tuesday.
monticellolive.com
Monticello's Daily News
Monday afternoon, Ashley County was placed under a tornado watch. A tornado warning was issued later in the evening, followed by a tornado or straight wins (depending on which sources you trust) struck the city of Montrose and surrounding areas. Up to 10 homes were destroyed; up to 30 other...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Best Care Early Childhood Classes to be offered free of charge for early childhood professionals
If you are an early childhood professional and want to learn more about caring for young children you may be interested in the Best Care Early Childhood Classes. Sometimes it isn’t easy to find appropriate classes that are close to home and affordable. The University of Arkansas, Division of Agriculture, in partnership with the Division of Child Care and Early Childhood Association, is offering training for early childhood professionals. Classes are provided free of charge and are verified training through the Arkansas Professional Development Registry (PDR) and support the Better Beginnings Program.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Residents donate over 3,000 goods to ICCM Food Bank and $1,500 to Easterseals’ Stacey and Allen Homra Child Development Center during December fundraiser
Last month, Stuttgart residents participated in a fun holiday challenge and supported the ICCM Food Bank and Easterseals’ Stacey and Allen Homra Child Development Center. Hannah Maier and her family came up with the idea and moved an inflatable elf around their neighborhood from 12th to 21st Street. Participants were asked to find the elf, named Hermey after a character in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, snap a picture, and donate nonperishable goods to the food bank.
thv11.com
Pine Bluff police investigating first homicide since September
Pine Bluff police are now investigating a homicide that happened at a local apartment complex. This is the first homicide for the city since September of 2022.
KATV
1 teen dead, 1 injured in Monticello after Tuesday morning residential disturbance
Authorities in Monticello are investigating a Tuesday morning homicide where one teenager was killed and another was injured police said. According to the department's Police Chief Carlos Garcia, a call reporting a disturbance at a residence on Hwy 278 East of town was received at around 4:28 a.m. When officers...
Arkansas man arrested after body found buried in his backyard
ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old man was arrested after officials reportedly discovered a body buried in his backyard. According to St. Francis County Jail records, Jonathan Paulman was booked on charges of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. Lt. Travis Hill from the St. Francis County...
KATV
Jacksonville police man shot at on Marshall Road
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department shared on Monday that one of their officers was shot at. The incident happened at 300 Marshall Road on Sunday at 12:30 a.m. According to police, the officer attempted to carry out a traffic stop but a young male got out...
KATV
BOLO alert: man who stole from a Jacksonville Lowes
The Jacksonville Police Department announced on Thursday they are searching for a man who stole from Lowes. Police are asking that if anyone can recognize him to reach out to Captain Lett with the Jacksonville Police Department. Captain Lett can be contacted at (501) 533-6470 or (501) 985-2802. There is...
