If you are an early childhood professional and want to learn more about caring for young children you may be interested in the Best Care Early Childhood Classes. Sometimes it isn’t easy to find appropriate classes that are close to home and affordable. The University of Arkansas, Division of Agriculture, in partnership with the Division of Child Care and Early Childhood Association, is offering training for early childhood professionals. Classes are provided free of charge and are verified training through the Arkansas Professional Development Registry (PDR) and support the Better Beginnings Program.

DUMAS, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO