Town Clerk Jeffrey Dunkerton announced today that the Representative Town Meeting (RTM) is seeking candidates for a District 6 representative to fill the vacancy created by the passing of Cathy Talmadge. In accordance with the Town Charter, Section C5-8C, the vacancy must be filled by a registered voter residing in RTM District 6. No party affiliation is required since Westport’s RTM is non-partisan. The term expires November 21, 2023.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO