Westport Welcomes New Senior Center Director

First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker announced today that Wendy Petty has been appointed as the Director of the Westport Center for Senior Activities (WCSA), effective February 1. The WCSA is an operation of the Town of Westport's Department of Human Services under the supervision of Westport's Human Services Director Elaine Daignault.
RTM Vacancy in District 6

Town Clerk Jeffrey Dunkerton announced today that the Representative Town Meeting (RTM) is seeking candidates for a District 6 representative to fill the vacancy created by the passing of Cathy Talmadge. In accordance with the Town Charter, Section C5-8C, the vacancy must be filled by a registered voter residing in RTM District 6. No party affiliation is required since Westport’s RTM is non-partisan. The term expires November 21, 2023.
