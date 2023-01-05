Read full article on original website
The Basketball 2-4-7: No. 5 Tennessee hosts rival Vanderbilt
No. 5 Tennessee (13-2, 3-0 SEC) continues SEC play on Tuesday night when it hosts in-state rival Vanderbilt (8-7, 1-1 SEC). Here’s all of the pertinent information, two storylines to watch, four players to keep an eye on and the seven things you need to know about the Commodores.
Tennessee baseball transfer class considered among best in country
Tony Vitello and his coaching staff pieced together the second-best transfer class in the country over the offseason according to D1Baseball, the publication announced on Tuesday when it released its top five 2023 transfer classes. Following a historic season for Tennessee baseball, Vitello added Kansas shortstop Maui Ahuna, Cincinnati outfielder...
Austin Peay DB transfer Shamari Simmons picks ASU
Shamari Simmons, a defensive back transfer from Austin Peay and 2022 ASUN all-conference selection, announced he will enroll at Arizona State. He has two remaining years of eligibility. “I picked ASU because (of) numerous opportunities for a small-town kid with big dreams to succeed in whatever he wants to do...
Transferring Tennessee RB swaps Pac-12 rivals with new commitment
One of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers has switched his commitment from one Pac-12 program to its fierce rival. Running back Justin Williams-Thomas, who announced a commitment to Stanford in late December after going into the NCAA transfer portal following his freshman season with the Vols, announced via social media on Sunday he had committed to California. The former four-star prospect was announced by the Cardinal after his initial commitment, but instead appears headed to the Bay-area traditional rival Golden Bears, who went 4-8 this season under former Tennessee defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox.
Keith Carter discusses rocky end to football season + moving ahead with Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics Keith Carter expects to sit down with head football coach Lane Kiffin in the coming days to discuss what went wrong toward the back end of the Rebels' season. Ole Miss lost three in a row and five of its last six games after starting the campaign 7-0 and reaching the top 10 in national polls. The Rebels finished with a Texas Bowl loss to Texas Tech and a final record of 8-5.
Outgoing Tennessee O-lineman announces transfer commitment
One of the Tennessee players who entered the NCAA transfer portal this week quickly has found the program where he will continue his career, and it features some familiar faces. Offensive lineman RJ Perry, who went into the portal on Wednesday, announced his transfer commitment to South Florida on Saturday during his visit to Tampa. USF hired Tennessee offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh as its new head coach in December, and the new offensive line coach for the Bulls is Tyler Hudanick, a graduate assistant with the Vols the past two seasons.
