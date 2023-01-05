Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
Auburn parts ways with pair of athletics staffers
Auburn has parted ways with a few prominent athletics staffers, including chief operating officer Marcy Girton and senior executive AD for external relations Evin Beck, sources close to the program confirmed to Auburn Undercover on Friday. Girton, who's been at Auburn since 2016, served as acting athletic director after Allen...
Huskers offer four-star defender with familiar football name
He has a name plenty familiar to football fans and already is regarded as one of the top prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. The Huskers are in on his recruitment too, with Willis McGahee IV receiving an offer from Nebraska on Friday. He's the son of the former Miami Hurricanes star running back and 11-year NFL standout of the same name.
Husker OC Satterfield went to bat for Donovan Raiola
Nebraska offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield details how Matt Rhule ended up retaining offensive line coach Donovan Raiola on his staff.
Alabama commits earn Gatorade Player of Year honors
Two Alabama commitments earned Gatorade Player of the Year honors in their respective states -- 2025 four-star receiver Ryan Williams in Alabama and five-star safety Caleb Downs in Georgia. For Downs, a product of Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek, the now Crimson Tide signee capped off a state championship run in...
Oregon defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus announces return for 2023 season
Oregon defensive end Brandon Dorlus is not done playing in Oregon green and yellow. He announced his intention to return for the 2023 season in a social media video accompanied by the text "We ain't done yet" released on Sunday afternoon. Dorlus will be a fifth-year senior in 2023 having...
New Colorado quarterback target Danny O'Neil shines at All-American Combine
Quarterback Danny O'Neil received a scholarship offer from Colorado this past Wednesday, and two days later, he was one of the top performers at the All-American Bowl National Combine in San Antonio. He was named first-team all-offense at the event by 247Sports. "The Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral 2024 talent, as expected,...
Former five-star Skyy Clark leaving Illinois, he confirms in statement
Skyy Clark, the former No. 34 overall prospect in the 2023 class, is leaving the Illinois program, Clark confirmed to 247Sports. "I want to start by saying that I love the University of Illinois, my coaching staff, my teammates and the broader Illinois community. I made friendships in these few short months that I will keep with me for the rest of my life. This decision has nothing to do with basketball, but it does have everything to do with prioritizing myself and my family’s well-being.
Talented Ohio RB looks to get back to Ohio State in the coming weeks
One of the top young running backs in Ohio is looking to get back to Ohio State in the not-too-distant future.
Georgia football: Kirby Smart provides injury updates on 2 Bulldogs in lead-up to national title game
LOS ANGELES — The Georgia Bulldogs have had plenty of bumps and bruises on their way to the national championship game. The Bulldogs have questions about a couple of starters going into Monday night’s game, and head coach Kirby Smart shed some light on them on Friday afternoon.
What Rick Barnes said about South Carolina game
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Friday morning to preview Saturday's trip to South Carolina. Barnes discussed first year Gamecocks coach Lamont Paris, freshman guard GG Jackson, the development of Vols freshman guard Julian Phillips and much more. Here's everything he had to say. On...
Outgoing Tennessee O-lineman announces transfer commitment
One of the Tennessee players who entered the NCAA transfer portal this week quickly has found the program where he will continue his career, and it features some familiar faces. Offensive lineman RJ Perry, who went into the portal on Wednesday, announced his transfer commitment to South Florida on Saturday during his visit to Tampa. USF hired Tennessee offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh as its new head coach in December, and the new offensive line coach for the Bulls is Tyler Hudanick, a graduate assistant with the Vols the past two seasons.
247Sports
College Football Playoff: Ex-Auburn coach Bryan Harsin praises 'preparation' quote by Georgia's Kenny McIntosh
Bryan Harsin's Auburn head coaching tenure ended just more than two months ago, as the Tigers fired Harsin on Oct. 31 less than two years into his run on The Plains. And as SEC foe Georgia now gets ready to face TCU in Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game, the ex-Tigers coach seems to be throwing his support behind Auburn's historic conference rival.
No. 6 LSU gymnastics team falls to No. 3 Utah in opener
The No. 6 LSU gymnastics team fell to No. 3 Utah on the road in their season opener by a final score of 197.275-196.775 on Friday night in Salt Lake City. The Tigers 196.775 was the highest score earned in a road season opener in program history. “That was a...
Transfer destinations for former Florida State Seminoles
Florida State has had 12 players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal since the beginning of December and multiple members of that departing group have landed at their future destinations. Today, we'll take a look at which programs those former Seminoles have landed at. Here's the full breakdown:. LB/Edge Amari Gainer.
Darnell Washington injury update: Georgia football star gives latest on status for CFP title vs TCU
LOS ANGELES -- Georgia tight end Darnell Washington injured his ankle during the CFP semifinal win over Ohio State and has been considered questionable for Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship against TCU. Washington went down in the first half and did not return, leaving Georgia without one of its top pass-catchers after intermission. On Saturday's media day session, Washington updated his status for the game.
Everything Mike Woodson said postgame: at Iowa
Read the entire transcript of what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say to reporters following his team's 91-89 loss on the road at Iowa. Q – On the impact that losing Race Thompson with a knee injury had on the team in the second half…. MIKE WOODSON:...
247Sports
Arkansas QB transfer Malik Hornsby trends to Nebraska via Crystal Ball
Arkansas transfer Malik Hornsby now stands as the top-rated quarterback on the market, and a frontrunner appears to have emerged. Chris Hummer placed a 247Sports Transfer Portal Crystal Ball prediction Saturday for the Huskers to land Hornsby. Hummer provided more intel for 247Sports VIP subscribers HERE on Hornsby's path to...
Transferring Tennessee RB swaps Pac-12 rivals with new commitment
One of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers has switched his commitment from one Pac-12 program to its fierce rival. Running back Justin Williams-Thomas, who announced a commitment to Stanford in late December after going into the NCAA transfer portal following his freshman season with the Vols, announced via social media on Sunday he had committed to California. The former four-star prospect was announced by the Cardinal after his initial commitment, but instead appears headed to the Bay-area traditional rival Golden Bears, who went 4-8 this season under former Tennessee defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox.
CU adds commitment from former Florida offensive lineman Yousef Mugharbil
Shortly after arriving in Boulder on an official visit this weekend, former Florida Gator and former blue-chip recruit Yousef Mugharbil decided he has found his new home. The 6-foot-5, 311-pound offensive lineman announced his commitment to the Buffaloes on social media Saturday evening. A Composite four-star prospect ranked No. 282...
Miami transfer Gilbert Frierson has committed to Louisville
The University of Louisville football staff has struck yet again in the transfer portal. And it's another four-star prospect on the defensive side of the ball. Former Miami safety/linebacker Gilbert Frierson made a visit to Louisville on Friday and then announced his commitment to the Cardinals on social media. A native of Coconut Grove, Fla., Frierson played in 48 games during his career at Miami and made 15 starts for the Hurricanes.
247Sports
69K+
Followers
416K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0