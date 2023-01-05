ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

CHICAGO READER

Farewell to Dave’s Records

In August 2009, I moved into a three-bedroom on Clark a few blocks north of Fullerton, with no clue about Lincoln Park’s cultural position in Chicago. I had grad-school classes in Evanston and the Loop, so the neighborhood seemed to make sense—it was more or less in between the two. I felt out of place amid the college football fans crammed into sports bars along Clark, the drunk DePaul students stampeding Five Guys and the Wieners Circle after midnight, and the tony white-collar workers in their million-dollar homes. I lived in a cheap, shabby apartment, and I cherished anything subversive that survived in the cracks in the neighborhood’s facade.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Private prayer service to be held for Chicago’s ‘Walking Man’

CHICAGO — A homeless man who died months after being set on fire will be remembered at a private prayer service later this month. The ceremony for Joseph Kromelis, known to Chicagoans as the “Walking Man,” will be held on January 23. The 75-year-old was doused with flammable liquid as he slept on Lower Wabash […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

At Inspiration Kitchens in East Garfield Park, the motto is "dine well, do good"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On this Foodie Friday, a restaurant keeping both comfort and community in mind. Digital journalist Jamaica Ponder takes us to a cozy café and restaurant in East Garfield Park that's serving up food and opportunities. Inspiration Kitchens is one arm of the Inspiration Corporation, a Chicago-based non-profit that's been fighting to eradicate poverty, and address inequity in the city for more than 30 years. With Inspiration Kitchen, they're working to do that through making a culinary education – and eventually a career – more accessible to members of the community who otherwise might not get a shot...
CHICAGO, IL
WISH-TV

Black librarian discusses why convention was pulled from Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A member of the National Conference of African American Librarians is blaming the Indianapolis Public Library’s Board of Trustees for its decision to cancel a conference scheduled for this summer in Indianapolis. “They’re supposed to be serving in the public interest, and it doesn’t seem...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd. The tickets matched four out […]
INDIANA STATE
fox32chicago.com

$150K winning Powerball ticket sold in northwest Indiana

CHICAGO - A $150,000 winning ticket was sold at a northwest Indiana gas station for Saturday night's Powerball drawing. That ticket, sold at Speedway #6688 located at 9299 Broadway in Merrillville, matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball with a Power Play of 3 in Saturday night's $246 million drawing, according to a statement from the Indiana Lottery.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
suburbanchicagoland.com

Black and Latinx Elected Officials Unite Against the Chaos Caused by Mayor Lightfoot

Black and Latinx Elected Officials Unite Against the Chaos Caused by Mayor Lightfoot. A coalition of elected officials from different levels of government representing predominantly Black and Latinx communities in Chicago united today to hold Mayor Lori Lightfoot accountable for the chaos and division she’s causing through her lack of leadership.
CHICAGO, IL

