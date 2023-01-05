Read full article on original website
Farewell to Dave’s Records
In August 2009, I moved into a three-bedroom on Clark a few blocks north of Fullerton, with no clue about Lincoln Park’s cultural position in Chicago. I had grad-school classes in Evanston and the Loop, so the neighborhood seemed to make sense—it was more or less in between the two. I felt out of place amid the college football fans crammed into sports bars along Clark, the drunk DePaul students stampeding Five Guys and the Wieners Circle after midnight, and the tony white-collar workers in their million-dollar homes. I lived in a cheap, shabby apartment, and I cherished anything subversive that survived in the cracks in the neighborhood’s facade.
Daliah Goree, Career Officer and Public Servant Eager and Ready To Serve Chicago's 21st Ward
(Chicago, Il) 24-year veteran Chicago Police Officer, Daliah Goree, has organized an outstanding campaign team and platform in her quest to become the next Alderman of Chicago’s 21st Ward.
Meteorologist Cheryl Scott on Dancing into the New Year and The Great Chicago Blood Drive
WGN’s Dave Plier welcomes ABC7 Chicago’s Cheryl Scott to talk about her work with the American Red Cross and the Great Chicago Blood Drive on Wednesday, January 11th and Thursday January 12th. Make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Carmel
Carmel might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Carmel.
Andersonville’s Nobody’s Darling, a Black-Owned Queer Hot Spot, Could Expand in 2023
Nobody’s Darling, a lively and diverse Andersonville LGBTQ bar and 2022 James Beard Award finalist, may embark on an expansion that would nearly double its capacity if officials approve the project. Co-owners Angela Barnes and Renauda Riddle have requested a zoning change that would allow them to operate a...
Private prayer service to be held for Chicago’s ‘Walking Man’
CHICAGO — A homeless man who died months after being set on fire will be remembered at a private prayer service later this month. The ceremony for Joseph Kromelis, known to Chicagoans as the “Walking Man,” will be held on January 23. The 75-year-old was doused with flammable liquid as he slept on Lower Wabash […]
Delicious! Famous Chicago Chicken Spot Coming To Central Texas
I always say if you want the best fried chicken you have to go to the South. But Central Texas, let me tell you - I might've misspoke. There is a restaurant in Chicago that is well known for its delicious chicken and secret sauce they call "mild sauce", and they're about to bring the famous flavor to our area.
Who Is Looking For Our Missing Women and Girls In Chicago's South Land?
South Suburban News Publisher Michael Taylor is concerned about the plight of missing women and girls in the south land. This week he talked about it in an interview with his staffers.
2 women found dead amid wellness check in Northwest Indiana
There is currently no one in custody
At Inspiration Kitchens in East Garfield Park, the motto is "dine well, do good"
CHICAGO (CBS) -- On this Foodie Friday, a restaurant keeping both comfort and community in mind. Digital journalist Jamaica Ponder takes us to a cozy café and restaurant in East Garfield Park that's serving up food and opportunities. Inspiration Kitchens is one arm of the Inspiration Corporation, a Chicago-based non-profit that's been fighting to eradicate poverty, and address inequity in the city for more than 30 years. With Inspiration Kitchen, they're working to do that through making a culinary education – and eventually a career – more accessible to members of the community who otherwise might not get a shot...
Chicago Alderman Asks City to Shut Down Hookah Lounge After Bouncer Shot and Killed
Chicago Ald. Brian Hopkins is asking the city's top cop to shut down a hookah lounge in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood where a bouncer was shot and killed early on New Year's Day. Hopkins, who represents the city's 2nd Ward including the Ukrainian Village community, said the recent shooting death...
Save A Lot operators take over former Whole Foods location on Chicago’s South Side
Save A Lot operator Yellow Banana has assumed the lease for a now-shuttered Whole Foods Market on Chicago's South Side, according to local reports. The company gained access to the building at 832 W. 63rd St. on Sunday, according to Block Club Chicago. Yellow Banana plans to partner with an...
Black librarian discusses why convention was pulled from Indy
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A member of the National Conference of African American Librarians is blaming the Indianapolis Public Library’s Board of Trustees for its decision to cancel a conference scheduled for this summer in Indianapolis. “They’re supposed to be serving in the public interest, and it doesn’t seem...
2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd. The tickets matched four out […]
Five Chicago-area athletes hospitalized after workout apparently meant to punish curfew-breakers
RIVER FOREST, Illnois - A suburban Chicago college postponed two men's basketball games after a rigorous workout sent five players to a hospital. Concordia University Chicago in River Forest also temporarily removed coach Steve Kollar, the Chicago Tribune reported. Athletic director Pete Gnan sent a letter to parents Thursday, explaining...
Not-so-Happy New Year? 3 charged with firing guns into the air to celebrate the arrival of 2023 in Chicago
Chicago — Every year, Chicago police leaders ask the public not to shoot guns into the air to celebrate the arrival of the New Year. And, every year, in the city where some people show little restraint with firearms at any time, gunfire rattles the town at midnight on January 1.
$150K winning Powerball ticket sold in northwest Indiana
CHICAGO - A $150,000 winning ticket was sold at a northwest Indiana gas station for Saturday night's Powerball drawing. That ticket, sold at Speedway #6688 located at 9299 Broadway in Merrillville, matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball with a Power Play of 3 in Saturday night's $246 million drawing, according to a statement from the Indiana Lottery.
“Most Haunted Roads In Chicago”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Chicago, the Windy City, is known for its rich history and cultural significance. However, it is also home to a number of haunted roads that have gained a reputation for being spooky and eerie. If you're a fan of the paranormal, then you'll definitely want to check out these five most haunted roads in Chicago:
Black and Latinx Elected Officials Unite Against the Chaos Caused by Mayor Lightfoot
Black and Latinx Elected Officials Unite Against the Chaos Caused by Mayor Lightfoot. A coalition of elected officials from different levels of government representing predominantly Black and Latinx communities in Chicago united today to hold Mayor Lori Lightfoot accountable for the chaos and division she’s causing through her lack of leadership.
Chicken Salad Chick Celebrates Grand Opening Of First Restaurant In Chicago
This is Chicken Salad Chick's first-ever location in the Chicago metro area and the fourth in Illinois
