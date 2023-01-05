Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
The last-gen iPad is $80 off, a whole $200 less than the newer model
The latest products might be worth the price hike if you get cooler features and drastically better performance than what the last-gen version offered. In the case of Apple’s spruced-up starter iPad released in October 2022, the model that came before it is easier to recommend to most people — even more so when it costs a whole $200 less. At Best Buy, the ninth-gen 64GB iPad is $249.99 in space gray or silver, a deal that knocks $80 off the original cost.
The Verge
The $3,000 totally wireless Displace TV is the definition of CES absurdity
Our time at CES 2023 might be over, but it’s still worth highlighting some standouts at the show. One of those that’s gotten quite a bit of attention is from an upstart company called Displace. LG’s brand-new Signature OLED M eliminates every wire except for the power cord, but Displace is trying to nix that one, too. In Las Vegas, the company demonstrated a completely wireless 55-inch 4K OLED TV that runs off four hot-swappable batteries. This is a dream that has existed since the earliest days of The Verge.
The Verge
Tuesday’s top tech news: the next step in Apple’s chip plans
I’ve been obsessed with Apple’s attempts to build its own cellular iPhone modem for years, ever since the company snapped up Intel’s smartphone modem business in the aftermath of its surprise legal settlement with Qualcomm. (It’s a long story, but my 2019 writeup has the background). Anyway, the latest news is that Apple is working on an in-house chip that would eventually offer Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular connectivity in one, further reducing its reliance on third-party chip designers. An earlier version of the component without cellular connectivity could be ready by 2025, Bloomberg reports.
The Verge
Samsung confirms February 1st Unpacked, its first in-person event in three years
Mark your calendar: Samsung is hosting its next Galaxy Unpacked on February 1st. The company is officially confirming a date that it kinda accidentally confirmed a few days ago. The event will take place at the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco, and although Samsung isn’t saying exactly what will be announced, it’s almost certainly the Galaxy S23 series.
The Verge
iPhone 16 Pro models could feature under-display Face ID
Apple could finally bring under-display Face ID to the iPhone 16 Pro. According to a report from the Korean outlet The Elec (via MacRumors), the technology used for Face ID will live directly under the screen, blending in with the rest of the display once it’s turned on and revealing only the cutout for the front-facing camera.
The Verge
Microsoft’s next Surface Duo might have a truly foldable screen
Microsoft has reportedly scrapped plans for a dual-screen Surface Duo 3 and is moving to a truly foldable design instead. Windows Central reports that the next Surface Duo will be more like devices like the Vivo X Fold or Honor’s Magic Vs, after Microsoft reportedly spent a year prototyping and experimenting with its current dual-screen design.
msn.com
Most Valuable Vinyl Records Worth Money
Vinyl record culture has come back from near extinction to 41.72-million vinyl record sales in 2021. That's up 51.4 percent from 27.55 million in 2020 and the 16th consecutive year vinyl album sales grew. While that's a fraction of the world's estimated $16 billion recording-industry revenue (most from cheap digital...
The Verge
Google Docs adds a feature we thought it already had: non-printing characters
Google is adding a feature to Google Docs that lets you see non-printing characters such as spaces, tabs, and various types of breaks, the company announced in a blog post on Monday. The option, which will be available in the View menu, can help make editing a document easier by showing you exactly how its formatted rather than making you rely purely on what you can see to tell whether something is a tab or a bunch of spaces. It can also be more helpful when troubleshooting messed up formatting.
The Verge
Raspberry Pi launches higher resolution camera module, now with autofocus
Raspberry Pi is launching a new camera module for use with its diminutive DIY computers — the Camera Module 3. Its upgraded Sony IMX708 sensor is higher resolution, but perhaps more important is that the new module supports high dynamic range photography and autofocus. Alongside it, Raspberry Pi is also releasing a new camera board for use with M12-mount lenses.
The Verge
Improved voice typing in Google Docs is coming to more browsers
Google Docs’ voice-typing feature, which lets you “type” and edit text using your voice and a microphone rather than your hands and a keyboard, is getting a couple of key upgrades. First is that the feature is expanding to “most major browsers.” Currently, Google’s support page notes...
The Verge
Apple may finally debut its mixed reality headset this spring
Apple’s getting ready to launch its long-rumored mixed reality headset this spring, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The company’s reportedly planning to reveal the device ahead of the Worldwide Developers Conference in June and will start shipping it this fall. The headset, which could...
The Verge
Why Matter mattered at CES
From Central Hall to The Venetian, Matter was the buzzword throughout CES 2023 this year, with most companies even remotely connected to the smart home loudly discussing their Matter plans (although a few were more subdued). The new smart home standard was featured in several keynotes and displayed prominently in smart home device makers’ booths as well as in Google, Amazon, and Samsung’s big, showy displays.
The Verge
Oreo’s Xbox-themed cookies unlock Forza, Halo, and Sea of Thieves skins
Microsoft has teamed up with Oreo once again to create Xbox-themed Oreo cookies. There are six custom Xbox cookie designs in total, with one featuring the Xbox logo and additional cookies for each controller button and a directional arrow. The cookies are based on Oreo’s classic cookie-and-creme combination, but the...
The Verge
The makers of the Stem Player made a small projector that’s Kanye West-free
Kano Computing’s Stem Player is one of the coolest gadgets I’ve ever used. It’s a strangely soft puck-shaped device that lets you manipulate parts of songs in real time just by swiping up and down. But because the Stem Player was linked heavily with Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West who has taken an extremely antisemitic turn, I wasn’t much of a fan lately.
The Verge
Intel’s new Wi-Fi chip promises a better way to tether your Meta Quest VR headset
Intel and Meta have teamed up on a new way to directly connect your Oculus Quest headset to a gaming PC. If you buy or build a computer with its AX1690 Wi-Fi chip — and unfortunately, just that chip — you should be able to directly connect your headset to the computer instead of relying on your router to do the lifting (via Wi-Fi Now).
The Verge
Apple’s M2-powered MacBook Air is $200 off
Update January 10th, 11:30AM ET: Our lead deal on the OnePlus Buds Pro has sold out, so we’ve swapped them for a deal on Apple’s new M2-powered MacBook Air. Torn between buying Apple’s new M2-powered MacBook Air and the last-gen Air because the latter is cheaper? Well, the good news is that you can currently buy Apple’s new laptop — which is our favorite laptop for most people — with 8GB of RAM and 16GB of storage for $999 ($200 off) at Best Buy. That’s the same price Apple’s last-gen Air starts at for a laptop that’s faster and comes with a superior 1080p webcam, not to mention a lighter build.
The Verge
HBO Max offloads European shows to Comcast and Paramount
SkyShowtime, a European streaming service jointly operated by Comcast and Paramount, has swooped in to acquire the exclusive streaming rights to 21 local HBO Max shows across the continent, the streaming service announced today. Rights to the shows became available after HBO Max halted its original programming plans in Europe last year in attempts to save money. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The Verge
Nothing Phone 1 comes to US via $299 beta program
Nothing is finally giving people in the US a way to purchase its debut smartphone… sort of. After its CEO teased a “US launch” last month, the company has officially announced a new US-focused beta program. Customers can pay Nothing $299 and, in return, receive the black version of the smartphone with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage to test. At launch last year, the phone was only officially sold in European and Asian markets.
The Verge
Microsoft is looking at OpenAI’s GPT for Word, Outlook, and PowerPoint
Microsoft has been reportedly experimenting with building OpenAI’s language AI technology into its Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook apps. The Information reports that Microsoft has already incorporated an unknown version of OpenAI’s text-generating GPT model into Word in its autocomplete feature, and has been working on integrating it further into Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook.
The Verge
Netflix adds TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge to its mobile games lineup
Netflix is bringing some turtle power to its suite of mobile games by adding Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, a modern take on the classic TMNT arcade games. Shredder’s Revenge was first released for PC and consoles in 2022, but now, you can play it on iOS or Android if you have a Netflix subscription.
Comments / 0