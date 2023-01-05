Read full article on original website
thecharlotteweekly.com
School choice can bring academic success in North Carolina
You likely don't need me to tell you that children all over the country are suffering the academic consequences of the pandemic, and North Carolina is not an exception. A 2022 survey revealed that 52% of American families were looking for a new school. To put it in personal terms, in a classroom of 25 students, 13 families are not satisfied with the education their children are receiving.
mediafeed.org
North Carolina first-time homebuyer programs
Whether you’re looking for coastal charm, a quirky mountain town, big-city amenities and sports teams, or something in between, you’re likely to find it in North Carolina. Which explains why the Tar Heel State has become a magnet for anyone who’s seeking good schools, good health care, good weather, and good fun.
big945.com
Coastal Staffing of Elizabeth City announces January hiring event
The Elizabeth City Branch of Coastal Staffing LLC proudly announces their January 2023 hiring event. Are you looking for a new job or career opportunity? They are here to help! Coastal Staffing offers a variety of positions that will help you gain valuable experience and make money now. Join Coastal...
In North Carolina, more people are training to support patients through an abortion
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lauren Overman has a suggested shopping list for her clients preparing to get an abortion. The list includes a heating pad, a journal, aromatherapy oils — things that could bring physical or emotional comfort after the procedure. Overman is an abortion doula. She has worked...
carolinajournal.com
NCDPI receives millions in grants to address students’ mental health needs
The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) recently received approximately $17 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Education to help meet the mental health needs of students in the state’s public schools. The funding comes at a time when school-age children, including teenagers, are facing...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Albemarle Commission Area Agency on Aging seeks volunteers for advisory committee
The Albemarle Commission Area Agency on Aging is seeking to fill 46 vacant positions across the region for Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington counties for the Community Advisory Committee. “The purpose of this committee is to improve the quality of life and quality of care...
WCNC
Business Facilities names North Carolina named '2022 State of the Year' for economic development
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Business Facilities magazine has recognized North Carolina as the 2022 "State of the Year" in economic development for the second time. The magazine, a preeminent publication on economic development and business recruitment around the U.S., also awarded the Tar Heel State this honor in 2021. In...
iredellfreenews.com
Lieutenant governor appoints former ARS superintendent to N.C. Charter School Advisory Board
RALEIGH — Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has appointed Stephen Gay to serve as his designee to the Charter School Advisory Board, effective immediately. “Stephen Gay will make an excellent addition to the Board, and I am grateful for his willingness to serve in this role,” Robinson said. “Mr. Gay’s lifelong experience will truly benefit our students and the future of education in our state.”
North Carolina embraces a budding restaurant & professional chef named The Governor
Ahead of Triangle restaurant week in North Carolina (January 23-29, 2023), this budding restaurant should be recognized. Established in 2021, The Governor Place, opened a restaurant in Pembroke, NC under the ownership of Chef Antonio Vincent, a member of the American Culinary Federation North Carolina Chapter.
ednc.org
State Board takes on licensure reform, COVID-19 impacts, legislative agenda, and more
The State Board of Education took up a number of items this week, including the next steps in moving forward with a licensure and teacher pay reform proposal. Board attorney Allison Schafer took the Board through the many legislative actions that would be needed in order for a pilot to be implemented. Those included authority to institute the pilot, giving the pilot schools waivers from current licensure requirements, new “rights or duties” for the Board, and approval of funds to pay increased salaries to teachers in the pilot.
North Carolina to switch state health plan providers to Aetna starting in 2025
(The Center Square) — North Carolina's State Health Plan will end its decades-long relationship with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina as its third-party administrator starting in 2025, Treasurer Dale Folwell announced this week. While the change will shift the state's Third-Party Administrative Services Contract to Aetna for three years starting on Jan. 1, 2025. Blue Cross and Blue Shield officials plan to appeal the award. "We appreciate...
horseandrider.com
EIA in Six North Carolina Counties
Horses in six North Carolina counties have tested positive for EIA. Sixteen horses in total have been affected. In Duplin County, one horse tested positive and was euthanized. There was also one positive case in Forsyth County that was euthanized. One horse in Henderson County is affected and alive. Five horses in Mecklenburg County are affected and alive. Seven positive horses in Surry County died or were euthanized. One positive horse in Yadkin County was euthanized.
country1037fm.com
Congratulations, AGAIN! North Carolina Woman Wins Lottery (AGAIN!)
Congratulations, again?! One North Carolina woman has got to have some of the best luck we have ever seen. A North Carolina woman has won the lottery not once, but twice. Talk about luck. I need some of that good fortune really soon. A Shelby, North Carolina woman won $2 million on a scratch-off just months after winning $1 million. The North Carolina Education Lottery is giving out some great news for sure.
New NC legislative session brings raft of issues, unpredictable action
North Carolina lawmakers left some key issues unfinished last year, furnishing a road map for at least some of the business they’ll discuss when a new session starts Wednesday. Medicaid expansion, which would bring federally funded health insurance to hundreds of thousands of North Carolina’s working poor, has momentum...
nsjonline.com
New counsel named for NC Administrative Office of the Courts
RALEIGH — With the election of Trey Allen to the North Carolina Supreme Court, the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts has tapped his replacement. Andrew Brown was named as general counsel for the NCAOC on Dec. 30. Brown served in several roles within the state’s judicial branch...
triad-city-beat.com
North Carolina could be the last state (for a while) to expand Medicaid
This story was originally published by Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts. The story has been updated to correct the number of organizations comprising the Alliance for a Healthy Kansas. It is 128. For years, state Sen. Phil Berger says, there was nobody in North Carolina who opposed...
Business owner gets $15K from NC unclaimed fund; Check to see whether you have money
It's key to remember you don't have to pay to get this money.
WRAL
North Carolina buyer risks and rights with 'title in transit'
A change in North Carolina law gave dealers wiggle room on securing titles and tags, but WRAL Investigates found that it can put some car buyers in a predicament. A change in North Carolina law gave dealers wiggle room on securing titles and tags, but WRAL Investigates found that it can put some car buyers in a predicament.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023
Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
WECT
Class action lawsuit against Wilmington’s red light cameras challenges constitutionality of program
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running a red light is not only illegal but also extremely unsafe; T-bone accidents can be devastating and cause serious injuries or even kill drivers and passengers. That’s why some cities in North Carolina have set up red-light cameras to deter drivers from running through traffic lights — but these programs are facing increasing scrutiny and now only a couple of cities still use them — Wilmington and Raleigh.
