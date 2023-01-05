ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kill Devil Hills, NC

thecharlotteweekly.com

School choice can bring academic success in North Carolina

You likely don't need me to tell you that children all over the country are suffering the academic consequences of the pandemic, and North Carolina is not an exception. A 2022 survey revealed that 52% of American families were looking for a new school. To put it in personal terms, in a classroom of 25 students, 13 families are not satisfied with the education their children are receiving.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
mediafeed.org

North Carolina first-time homebuyer programs

Whether you’re looking for coastal charm, a quirky mountain town, big-city amenities and sports teams, or something in between, you’re likely to find it in North Carolina. Which explains why the Tar Heel State has become a magnet for anyone who’s seeking good schools, good health care, good weather, and good fun.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
big945.com

Coastal Staffing of Elizabeth City announces January hiring event

The Elizabeth City Branch of Coastal Staffing LLC proudly announces their January 2023 hiring event. Are you looking for a new job or career opportunity? They are here to help! Coastal Staffing offers a variety of positions that will help you gain valuable experience and make money now. Join Coastal...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
carolinajournal.com

NCDPI receives millions in grants to address students’ mental health needs

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) recently received approximately $17 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Education to help meet the mental health needs of students in the state’s public schools. The funding comes at a time when school-age children, including teenagers, are facing...
iredellfreenews.com

Lieutenant governor appoints former ARS superintendent to N.C. Charter School Advisory Board

RALEIGH — Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has appointed Stephen Gay to serve as his designee to the Charter School Advisory Board, effective immediately. “Stephen Gay will make an excellent addition to the Board, and I am grateful for his willingness to serve in this role,” Robinson said. “Mr. Gay’s lifelong experience will truly benefit our students and the future of education in our state.”
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
ednc.org

State Board takes on licensure reform, COVID-19 impacts, legislative agenda, and more

The State Board of Education took up a number of items this week, including the next steps in moving forward with a licensure and teacher pay reform proposal. Board attorney Allison Schafer took the Board through the many legislative actions that would be needed in order for a pilot to be implemented. Those included authority to institute the pilot, giving the pilot schools waivers from current licensure requirements, new “rights or duties” for the Board, and approval of funds to pay increased salaries to teachers in the pilot.
The Center Square

North Carolina to switch state health plan providers to Aetna starting in 2025

(The Center Square) — North Carolina's State Health Plan will end its decades-long relationship with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina as its third-party administrator starting in 2025, Treasurer Dale Folwell announced this week. While the change will shift the state's Third-Party Administrative Services Contract to Aetna for three years starting on Jan. 1, 2025. Blue Cross and Blue Shield officials plan to appeal the award. "We appreciate...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
horseandrider.com

EIA in Six North Carolina Counties

Horses in six North Carolina counties have tested positive for EIA. Sixteen horses in total have been affected. In Duplin County, one horse tested positive and was euthanized. There was also one positive case in Forsyth County that was euthanized. One horse in Henderson County is affected and alive. Five horses in Mecklenburg County are affected and alive. Seven positive horses in Surry County died or were euthanized. One positive horse in Yadkin County was euthanized.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Congratulations, AGAIN! North Carolina Woman Wins Lottery (AGAIN!)

Congratulations, again?! One North Carolina woman has got to have some of the best luck we have ever seen. A North Carolina woman has won the lottery not once, but twice. Talk about luck. I need some of that good fortune really soon. A Shelby, North Carolina woman won $2 million on a scratch-off just months after winning $1 million. The North Carolina Education Lottery is giving out some great news for sure.
SHELBY, NC
nsjonline.com

New counsel named for NC Administrative Office of the Courts

RALEIGH — With the election of Trey Allen to the North Carolina Supreme Court, the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts has tapped his replacement. Andrew Brown was named as general counsel for the NCAOC on Dec. 30. Brown served in several roles within the state’s judicial branch...
RALEIGH, NC
triad-city-beat.com

North Carolina could be the last state (for a while) to expand Medicaid

This story was originally published by Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts. The story has been updated to correct the number of organizations comprising the Alliance for a Healthy Kansas. It is 128. For years, state Sen. Phil Berger says, there was nobody in North Carolina who opposed...
KANSAS STATE
WRAL

North Carolina buyer risks and rights with 'title in transit'

A change in North Carolina law gave dealers wiggle room on securing titles and tags, but WRAL Investigates found that it can put some car buyers in a predicament. A change in North Carolina law gave dealers wiggle room on securing titles and tags, but WRAL Investigates found that it can put some car buyers in a predicament.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023

Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
RALEIGH, NC
WECT

Class action lawsuit against Wilmington’s red light cameras challenges constitutionality of program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running a red light is not only illegal but also extremely unsafe; T-bone accidents can be devastating and cause serious injuries or even kill drivers and passengers. That’s why some cities in North Carolina have set up red-light cameras to deter drivers from running through traffic lights — but these programs are facing increasing scrutiny and now only a couple of cities still use them — Wilmington and Raleigh.
WILMINGTON, NC

