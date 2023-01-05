Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Sites to Explore in SavannahJourneyswithsteveSavannah, GA
Major shopping center set to close permanently next week in GeorgiaKristen WaltersSavannah, GA
Georgia witness says UFO sighting not worth $700 expenseRoger MarshSavannah, GA
Former Georgia police officer arrested for shoplifting at Orange Park Mall, deputies sayZoey FieldsSavannah, GA
Related
Sites to Explore in Savannah
Savannah is a destination that should be on everyone’s list. This graceful city abounds in beautiful parks, squares, and architecture, as well as great restaurants, cafes and bars.
eatitandlikeit.com
Random Ruminations from the food scene Jan 2023
Running off at the typewriter wondering how many of you will catch that. Traditionally, we tend to hibernate around here during January. Traditionally there isn’t a whole lot going on. Oh, but there is. You just gotta know where to look. *Make plans to join us the weekend of...
wtoc.com
Character Counts Community Celebration held Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids and adults in the Savannah area were treated to a fun event put on by the Savannah Chatham County Public School System’s Department of Student Affairs Saturday. The event was a called the Character Counts Community Celebration and the purpose, to instill six main...
wtoc.com
Savannah Mall closing next week, some stores staying open
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to city leaders and tenants, the mall will be closing on January 12th. Stores on the exterior like Target, Bass Pro Shop, Dillard’s and MCI will remain open. With the mall closing, many people living on the southside are wondering what’s next for the...
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Red Hot Frank
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -It is Rescue Me Friday and some wondering dogs are just looking for a forever home. Rachel Bryan is the Medical Operations Manager at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah and she’s brought along Red Hot Frank!
WJCL
Local group helping community file taxes for free
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The new year means tax season is upon us, and one local organization is doing it for free. “We have volunteers who we train to make sure they're ready to prepare taxes when the tax season comes and we're here today for our comprehensive training,” Debra Simmons, director of the Neighborhood Improvement Association, told WJCL.
Major shopping center set to close permanently next week in Georgia
A major shopping center is set to close its doors for good next week in Georgia. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Savannah Mall will be closing permanently, according to local sources.
wtoc.com
First Farmers’ Market of the new year underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Smiles and excitement filled Forsyth Park Saturday morning for the first Farmers’ Market of the new year. This year, the market has more than 60 vendors. The market is a popular one for many who shop it every week and it’s often something people look...
WSAV-TV
Pooler could score Dave & Buster's, Big Shot Golf Driving Range
On Jan. 9, the City of Pooler plans to discuss plans brought forth by Dave & Busters to add a new location at the Tanger Outlets. Pooler could score Dave & Buster’s, Big Shot Golf …. On Jan. 9, the City of Pooler plans to discuss plans brought forth...
wtoc.com
Liberty County community hosts winter back to school drive
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays are over and students are back in school so Saturday, the Liberty County community gathered to make sure students have what they need for the semester ahead. They had around 300 coats, countless school supplies, and gift certificates for students in need. Students...
WJCL
It's official! Dave & Buster's wants to come to Pooler's Tanger Outlets
POOLER, Ga. — Soon, you might be able to eat, drink, play and watch sports at Dave & Buster's in Pooler. The full-service restaurant and video arcade giant is petitioning the city to open up at Tanger Outlets. According to Pooler City Councilwoman Karen Williams, there are plans to...
wtoc.com
Lane closures for Bull River Bridge and Lazaretto Creek Bridge start Monday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heads up drivers, starting Monday the Bull River Bridge and Lazaretto Creek Bridge will be down to one lane for at least the next 30 days. This is all part of the Georgia Department of Transportation’s long-term project to replace both bridges. For anyone driving...
Popular Statesboro businesses who are not open in 2023
Six popular Statesboro businesses closed the end of 2022 and will not open in 2023. Many of these have been in business for decades. The reasons for closure varies with each business. From leases expiring, selling the property to retirement no matter the reason for the closure the community will miss all of these business.
WJCL
New Dairy Queen location in Bloomingdale
BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. — Bloomingdale just got a whole lot tastier with a new DQ restaurant in town. The DQ Grill & Chill location is at 2751 Little Neck Road. Local residents can get their tasty fix now, as the DQ Grill & Chill concept offers made-to-order lunch and dinner options including Signature Stackburgers, Chicken Strip Baskets and world-famous, soft-serve favorites such as cones, sundaes and the iconic Blizzard Treat.
Southeast Georgia road work weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, January 7 through Friday, January 13. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
3 displaced, 2 family pets killed in Hinesville fire
HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — A family of three has lost their home along with two family pets in a fire early Sunday morning. According to Hinesville Battalion Chief, Tracy Burris, the fire began in the kitchen of the home located on the 600 block of Caines Road In Hinesville shortly after midnight. Burris said a […]
Forever Me to host second annual Sneaker Ball during MLK weekend
Forever Me will host their second annual Kickin’ It in the Boro: Sneaker Ball gathering on January 14, 2023, from 7:30-11:30pm at the Georgia Southern Performing Arts Center. Daphne Jackson, Statesboro native and founder of Forever Me, is excited to host another Ball after a great turnout last year.
wtoc.com
‘This is gonna be a thoughtful process:’ Historic Savannah continues work on restoring Virginia Jackson Kiah House
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Preservation efforts are underway for the Virginia Jackson Kiah House. Her home served as an art museum during segregation and Historic Savannah has plans to restore it after the home fell into disrepair. What’s it going to be? That’s a question many people have been asking....
68-year-old Richmond Hill woman completes half marathon in all 50 states
RICHMOND HILL, Ga (WSAV) — A 68-year-old woman from Richmond Hill has completed half marathons in all 50 states. “I will not stop, I will keep going to the very end because I love it”. Terry Hartsock, an avid runner says her passion began when she joined a group called Muscatine Running Friends back in […]
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Pride, Savannah St. Patrick's Day, music festivals: Plan for these 2023 events in Georgia
If you haven’t already started, it’s time to begin planning your time off for 2023. Follow music and cultural festivals on social media as they begin announcing official dates for their signature events in the coming months. Whether you’re into music, sports or culture, here are some popular...
Comments / 0