ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pooler, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eatitandlikeit.com

Random Ruminations from the food scene Jan 2023

Running off at the typewriter wondering how many of you will catch that. Traditionally, we tend to hibernate around here during January. Traditionally there isn’t a whole lot going on. Oh, but there is. You just gotta know where to look. *Make plans to join us the weekend of...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Character Counts Community Celebration held Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids and adults in the Savannah area were treated to a fun event put on by the Savannah Chatham County Public School System’s Department of Student Affairs Saturday. The event was a called the Character Counts Community Celebration and the purpose, to instill six main...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Mall closing next week, some stores staying open

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to city leaders and tenants, the mall will be closing on January 12th. Stores on the exterior like Target, Bass Pro Shop, Dillard’s and MCI will remain open. With the mall closing, many people living on the southside are wondering what’s next for the...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Red Hot Frank

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -It is Rescue Me Friday and some wondering dogs are just looking for a forever home. Rachel Bryan is the Medical Operations Manager at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah and she’s brought along Red Hot Frank!
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Local group helping community file taxes for free

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The new year means tax season is upon us, and one local organization is doing it for free. “We have volunteers who we train to make sure they're ready to prepare taxes when the tax season comes and we're here today for our comprehensive training,” Debra Simmons, director of the Neighborhood Improvement Association, told WJCL.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

First Farmers’ Market of the new year underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Smiles and excitement filled Forsyth Park Saturday morning for the first Farmers’ Market of the new year. This year, the market has more than 60 vendors. The market is a popular one for many who shop it every week and it’s often something people look...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Liberty County community hosts winter back to school drive

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays are over and students are back in school so Saturday, the Liberty County community gathered to make sure students have what they need for the semester ahead. They had around 300 coats, countless school supplies, and gift certificates for students in need. Students...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Popular Statesboro businesses who are not open in 2023

Six popular Statesboro businesses closed the end of 2022 and will not open in 2023. Many of these have been in business for decades. The reasons for closure varies with each business. From leases expiring, selling the property to retirement no matter the reason for the closure the community will miss all of these business.
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

New Dairy Queen location in Bloomingdale

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. — Bloomingdale just got a whole lot tastier with a new DQ restaurant in town. The DQ Grill & Chill location is at 2751 Little Neck Road. Local residents can get their tasty fix now, as the DQ Grill & Chill concept offers made-to-order lunch and dinner options including Signature Stackburgers, Chicken Strip Baskets and world-famous, soft-serve favorites such as cones, sundaes and the iconic Blizzard Treat.
BLOOMINGDALE, GA
Grice Connect

Southeast Georgia road work weekly traffic interruption advisory

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, January 7 through Friday, January 13. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

3 displaced, 2 family pets killed in Hinesville fire

HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — A family of three has lost their home along with two family pets in a fire early Sunday morning. According to Hinesville Battalion Chief, Tracy Burris, the fire began in the kitchen of the home located on the 600 block of Caines Road In Hinesville shortly after midnight. Burris said a […]
HINESVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy