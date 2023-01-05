Read full article on original website
Busy Concord road opens after closing for serval hours due to crash
CONCORD, N.C. — Part of a Concord road closed Sunday morning after a vehicle crash damaged a power pole, according to the Concord Police Department. Police said the crash happened before 8 a.m. on Cabarrus Avenue between Valley and Kerr. That portion of the road was closed for over five hours.
Person shot in north Charlotte, paramedics say
CHARLOTTE — A person is seriously hurt after a shooting in north Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to paramedics. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. along North Graham Street and Amble Drive. The person who was shot was transported to the hospital where they are suffering from life-threatening injuries.
100+ NC firefighters respond as massive fire destroys former school district administration building
Photos from the scene showed massive flames shooting from windows of the two-story brick-faced building.
Fire rips through abandoned education building in Salisbury, firefighters say
SALISBURY, N.C. — A five-alarm ripped through an abandoned building in Salisbury Saturday night, firefighters said. The Churchland Fire Department said it was assisting Rowan units in East Spencer at the old Rowan-Salisbury Schools Administration building on North Long Street just before 8:45 p.m. Saturday.
Luxury apartments planned near Savona Mill site in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Texas developer Kairoi Residential is gearing up for its next Charlotte project, a multifamily community on the city’s west side. Kairoi, based in San Antonio, filed a petition with the city of Charlotte on Jan. 2 to rezone 6 acres at 650 State St. from industrial to mixed-use development. Tyler Sibley, Kairoi principal of development, said the project will be about 500,000 square feet with 450 luxury apartments and will include a sky pool and amenity package.
Traffic reopened after gas line cut in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Traffic has reopened in northeast Charlotte after a large natural gas line was cut, Charlotte Fire Department said. An eight-inch steel line was severed in the area of Medical Plaza Drive and West WT Harris Boulevard. Piedmont Natural Gas was on scene for hours making repairs.
Charlotte cyclists ask for safety improvements following crash near Plaza Midwood
Judge issues order to unseal parts of search warrants in Madalina Cojocari case. The judge said she will unseal certain parts of the search warrants, but just things the public already knows. Gastonia police looking for men who may have information on home invasion, deadly shooting.
South Charlotte intersection closed for downed power lines
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The intersection of Sharon Road and Sharon Lane in south Charlotte is closed Friday morning due to downed power lines, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. CMPD reported a crash at the intersection just before 6 a.m. No additional details were available. A Duke Energy outage map showed only […]
Large gas line severed in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters are on the scene of a severed gas line at a busy intersection in northeast Charlotte Friday afternoon. The Charlotte Fire Department said a large natural gas line was cut near the intersection of Medical Plaza Drive and W. WT Harris Blvd. Officials said drivers should find alternate […]
CMPD asking for help finding man last seen in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 21-year-old who was last seen on Tuesday. Detectives said JaZavier McLaughlin was seen walking around 4:23 p.m. that day near Tipton Drive in north Charlotte.
MEDIC: North Charlotte Shooting Leaves One Person With Life-Threatening Injuries
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person is hurt after a shooting in North Charlotte. It happened around 4:20 on Saturday afternoon near Davis Lake Community Park off David Cox Road. MEDIC took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Alleged burglar caught on video breaking into package closet at South End condos
CHARLOTTE — Someone was caught on video breaking into a package closet at a South End condominium complex early Friday morning, officials with the condo stated. The burglar somehow got through the fob-controlled front doors of the Village of South End condos off South Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m., condo management stated in an email to residents.
14-year-old leads North Carolina police on chase with 1-year-old inside vehicle
GASTONIA, N.C. — A North Carolina teen is accused of stealing a vehicle and leading police on a chase with a 1-year-old child in the car, authorities said Friday. The juvenile, who is believed to be 14 years old, is facing kidnapping and car theft charges, WSOC-TV reported.
Lockdown Lifted At Gastonia Hospital After Shooting Threat
GASTONIA, N.C. — One man is in police custody after authorities say he threatened to shoot up a local hospital. Gastonia Police say the threats were made around 1:00 Saturday afternoon at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. The hospital went on lockdown as a safety precaution.
Police: N.C. furniture thief tried to cash in on reward for stolen property
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man tried to get a reward for returning stolen furniture — then ended up behind bars, North Carolina officials said. Deputies said furniture went missing from a Charlotte-area business before it received a call out of the blue. The 59-year-old on the line reportedly said he had the stolen items and asked if there was a reward to bring them back.
12-year-old dies after being hit by car in Rock Hill, police say
ROCK HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A 12-year-old has passed away after being hit by a car in Rock Hill earlier this week. According to the Rock Hill Police Department, the juvenile was hit around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday night at the intersection of Celanese Road and Riverview Road.
Plaza Midwood Central Avenue seeing change
Rising rent prices and other costs going up have been driving businesses out of the area as development continues to grow. While some embrace the growth, some small companies worry the identity of Plaza Midwood is slowly fading.
Charlotte City Council to discuss illegal truck parking
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council plans to discuss illegal truck parking at its annual retreat this month. Councilmembers say they have seen an increase in complaints about trucks illegally parking on ramps and streets, particularly in Districts 2 and 4.
Man arrested in Charlotte homicide on W. 24th Street
"No child should be left at a bus stop by themselves or with even other children, I don't care how old the child is." Homeowners pushing back against proposed landfill in Oakdale neighborhood. Updated: 11 hours ago. Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed...
22 drug dealers arrested in massive North Carolina round-up operation
All arrests stem from investigations done during the later portion of 2022 and 2023.
