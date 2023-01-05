ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WSOC Charlotte

Person shot in north Charlotte, paramedics say

CHARLOTTE — A person is seriously hurt after a shooting in north Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to paramedics. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. along North Graham Street and Amble Drive. The person who was shot was transported to the hospital where they are suffering from life-threatening injuries.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Luxury apartments planned near Savona Mill site in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Texas developer Kairoi Residential is gearing up for its next Charlotte project, a multifamily community on the city’s west side. Kairoi, based in San Antonio, filed a petition with the city of Charlotte on Jan. 2 to rezone 6 acres at 650 State St. from industrial to mixed-use development. Tyler Sibley, Kairoi principal of development, said the project will be about 500,000 square feet with 450 luxury apartments and will include a sky pool and amenity package.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Traffic reopened after gas line cut in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Traffic has reopened in northeast Charlotte after a large natural gas line was cut, Charlotte Fire Department said. An eight-inch steel line was severed in the area of Medical Plaza Drive and West WT Harris Boulevard. Piedmont Natural Gas was on scene for hours making repairs.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

South Charlotte intersection closed for downed power lines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The intersection of Sharon Road and Sharon Lane in south Charlotte is closed Friday morning due to downed power lines, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. CMPD reported a crash at the intersection just before 6 a.m. No additional details were available. A Duke Energy outage map showed only […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Large gas line severed in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters are on the scene of a severed gas line at a busy intersection in northeast Charlotte Friday afternoon. The Charlotte Fire Department said a large natural gas line was cut near the intersection of Medical Plaza Drive and W. WT Harris Blvd. Officials said drivers should find alternate […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Lockdown Lifted At Gastonia Hospital After Shooting Threat

GASTONIA, N.C. — One man is in police custody after authorities say he threatened to shoot up a local hospital. Gastonia Police say the threats were made around 1:00 Saturday afternoon at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. The hospital went on lockdown as a safety precaution. Police say...
GASTONIA, NC
police1.com

Police: N.C. furniture thief tried to cash in on reward for stolen property

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man tried to get a reward for returning stolen furniture — then ended up behind bars, North Carolina officials said. Deputies said furniture went missing from a Charlotte-area business before it received a call out of the blue. The 59-year-old on the line reportedly said he had the stolen items and asked if there was a reward to bring them back.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

12-year-old dies after being hit by car in Rock Hill, police say

ROCK HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A 12-year-old has passed away after being hit by a car in Rock Hill earlier this week. According to the Rock Hill Police Department, the juvenile was hit around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday night at the intersection of Celanese Road and Riverview Road. Police responding...
ROCK HILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte City Council to discuss illegal truck parking

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council plans to discuss illegal truck parking at its annual retreat this month. Councilmembers say they have seen an increase in complaints about trucks illegally parking on ramps and streets, particularly in Districts 2 and 4. “It is very annoying and just so unattractive,”...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man arrested in Charlotte homicide on W. 24th Street

Homeowners pushing back against proposed landfill in Oakdale neighborhood. Updated: 11 hours ago. Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed...
CHARLOTTE, NC

