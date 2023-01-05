ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, NJ

themontynews

School Board Meeting Attendees Question Montgomery Educators’ Trip to South Africa

Questions arose regarding a Montgomery School District trip to Cape Town, South Africa, where school leaders plan to attend a conference hosted by the South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) and Rutgers University next month. One Montgomery resident asks what the conference would do to benefit Montgomery. Others said the SADTU is affiliated with Communism.
MONTGOMERY, NJ
themontynews

Montgomery Senior Citizens Organization Welcomes New Members

Louis Vaccaro, a part-time facility aide at Montgomery Parks and Recreation, based in the Otto Kaufmann Center on Skillman Road, is the incoming president of the Montgomery Senior Citizens Organization. This organization has been hosting activities and events that seniors enjoy since the late 1950s. This includes educational lectures, entertainment...
MONTGOMERY, NJ
themontynews

Schuldiner Resigns from Montgomery Twp Committee Following Open-Heart Surgery

Marvin Schuldiner, who served as deputy mayor and a township committeeman for four years, submitted his letter of resignation on December 9. Schuldiner explains: “I underwent open-heart, triple-cardiac-bypass surgery earlier this year. My lengthy recovery has unfortunately been slowed by some pre-existing conditions. As a result, I still do not have the energy levels that this job requires, in addition to all my other responsibilities. The residents of Montgomery deserve a representative who can fully engage in this job.”
MONTGOMERY, NJ
themontynews

themontynews

Skillman, NJ
