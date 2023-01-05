Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Farewell to Williams Sonoma: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Two StatesTy D.Westfield, NJ
First-Degree Arrest, Over 5oz Fentanyl in Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
$74k Stollen from Mount Olive Township Junior Marauder Football AssociationMorristown MinuteMount Olive Township, NJ
Three Arrested in $71,157 Theft from Atlantic Health SystemMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Winter Weekend Getaway in MorristownMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Keenan Re-Elected to Serve as Mayor; Singh as Deputy Mayor; Ahn Appointed to Committee
The Montgomery Township Committee unanimously re-elected Devra Keenan to serve as mayor for a third year at its reorganizational meeting on January 5. In addition, Neena Singh was re-elected to serve as deputy mayor and Montgomery businessman Dennis Ahn was appointed to fill a seat vacated in December by Marvin Schuldiner for health reasons.
Montgomery School Board Retains Leadership; Members Question Selection of Books and Curriculum
The first Montgomery Township School Board meeting of 2023 set the tone for what is likely to be an interesting year. After the swearing in of three new members, the board re-elected the president and vice presidents, then got right down to business. The curriculum and book-selection process were first...
Crawford House Could Become a Residential Detox Treatment Facility
Kevin Reisch and the Woodmont Treatment Center LLC asked the Montgomery Township Zoning Board at its December 22 meeting for a use variance in relation to a property at 362 Sunset Road — the former Crawford House. A sketch of the former Crawford House on Sunset Road in Montgomery...
School Board Meeting Attendees Question Montgomery Educators’ Trip to South Africa
Questions arose regarding a Montgomery School District trip to Cape Town, South Africa, where school leaders plan to attend a conference hosted by the South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) and Rutgers University next month. One Montgomery resident asks what the conference would do to benefit Montgomery. Others said the SADTU is affiliated with Communism.
Montgomery Senior Citizens Organization Welcomes New Members
Louis Vaccaro, a part-time facility aide at Montgomery Parks and Recreation, based in the Otto Kaufmann Center on Skillman Road, is the incoming president of the Montgomery Senior Citizens Organization. This organization has been hosting activities and events that seniors enjoy since the late 1950s. This includes educational lectures, entertainment...
Montgomery Apartment Complex Manager Allegedly Kept $75,000 in Rent for Herself
Police arrested Yessica Gonzalez, 44, of Ewing on Tuesday, December 27 and charged her with 2nd -degree Theft by Deception, and 4th-degree Forgery for allegedly stealing more than $75,000 between 2019 to 2022 from the Montgomery Township apartment complex she had been managing. Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald stated...
The Paris Baguette Opens in Belle Mead to a Welcoming Atmosphere of Anticipation
The new Paris Baguette bakery in Belle Mead is filled with a variety of sweet and savory pastries, including matcha mochi donuts, curry croquettes, red bean bread, and of course the traditional French decadent treats – croissants, macaróns, eclairs, and fresh baked baguettes. The line of customers stretched...
Schuldiner Resigns from Montgomery Twp Committee Following Open-Heart Surgery
Marvin Schuldiner, who served as deputy mayor and a township committeeman for four years, submitted his letter of resignation on December 9. Schuldiner explains: “I underwent open-heart, triple-cardiac-bypass surgery earlier this year. My lengthy recovery has unfortunately been slowed by some pre-existing conditions. As a result, I still do not have the energy levels that this job requires, in addition to all my other responsibilities. The residents of Montgomery deserve a representative who can fully engage in this job.”
Stunt Man "Crazy Mike" of Millstone Arrested in Connection to a Route 27 Bank Robbery
The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office announced the arrest of professional Hollywood stunt man Michael Gaboff, 36, of Millstone on December 12 in connection with a Franklin Township bank robbery that occurred on Route 27 last summer. Gaboff, who has performed as a motorcycle stuntman, broke his lower back, pelvis, neck,...
themontynews
Skillman, NJ
384
Followers
420
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT
The Montgomery News is the community newspaper for Montgomery Township, located in central New Jersey. We bring local news to the communities of Belle Mead, Blawenburg, Harlingen, Skillman, Griggstown and Rocky Hill.https://www.themontynews.org/
Comments / 0