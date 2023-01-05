Marvin Schuldiner, who served as deputy mayor and a township committeeman for four years, submitted his letter of resignation on December 9. Schuldiner explains: “I underwent open-heart, triple-cardiac-bypass surgery earlier this year. My lengthy recovery has unfortunately been slowed by some pre-existing conditions. As a result, I still do not have the energy levels that this job requires, in addition to all my other responsibilities. The residents of Montgomery deserve a representative who can fully engage in this job.”

