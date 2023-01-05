Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players call for Niantic to overhaul 10km hatches: “Stop putting junk in eggs”
Pokemon Go players are voicing their displeasure with Niantic over the hatching pool for 10km eggs, calling the results “junk” in their current form. Pokemon Go players are a vocal bunch and they’re not afraid to speak up when they see something they deem unfair or irregular in their favorite game.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go fans outraged by “overpriced” Hoenn Tour Las Vegas tickets
It’s that time of year again when Pokemon Go hosts an event celebrating one of the franchise’s many regions, but fans are outraged over the Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn ticket prices for the in-person Las Vegas event. Toward the end of 2022, Niantic announced that the Pokemon Go...
dexerto.com
Impressive Elden Ring mod lets players become Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers
One Elden Ring fan has created an impressive mod that merges Pokemon Scarlet & Violet with The Lands Between. 2022 was filled with plenty of great games for all kinds of different players to enjoy. Whether you wanted to test your mettle with Elden Rings challenging gameplay or explore vast...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go fans praise Niantic for unique Kecleon encounters
After years of waiting and begging Niantic to put him in the game, the Gen 3 chameleon Pokemon Kecleon is finally in Pokemon Go, and players love it!. Pokemon Go is a unique experience for fans of the franchise as it doesn’t subscribe to any one regional Pokedex. Instead, ‘Mon from every generation are cycled in and out of the game routinely to keep the pool of catchable monsters fresh.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players bash “lazy” random buy station placement
The Warzone 2 developers stealthily changed buy stations from set locations to randomly generated, and community members demand a reversion. Warzone 2 buy stations have undergone a massive makeover since the game’s launch. In December, Activision doubled the number of buy stations in Al Mazrah. A few days later, an update reduced the price of primary weapons, and loadout drops finally returned to buy stations.
dexerto.com
Where to find Leftovers in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet feature a bunch of Held Items that are helpful in battle, including the Leftovers which heal Pokemon over time. Here’s everything trainers need to know about finding Leftovers in Generation 9. Along with a slew of new gameplay elements like a fully interconnected open world,...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players bash “stupid” changes to Loadout Drops and pings
Warzone 2 players have criticized changes to Loadout Drops and pings in the CoD battle royale, after recent adjustments mean they no longer display on players’ maps for an extended period of time. Looting is an integral part of any BR, with Warzone 2 no exception. To that end,...
dexerto.com
How to find and catch Kecleon in Pokemon Go
Kecleon has finally made its debut in Pokemon Go as part of the January 2023 Community Day event, so here’s everything you need to know to find one. After years of waiting, Pokemon Go players will finally be able to complete their Hoenn collection as the elusive Kecleon has made a surprise debut in the game along with a new catching mechanic.
dexerto.com
How to get League Points in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
League Points are a special type of currency in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet that trainers need to craft powerful TMs to help them on their journey. Here’s everything you need to know about earning more League Points in Generation 9. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced many brand new elements...
dexerto.com
Pokemon ‘Aim To Be A Pokemon Master’ anime titles leaked for episodes 2 & 3
New details surrounding early episode summaries have emerged about the upcoming Pokemon anime miniseries which is set to wrap up Ash’s journey. With confirmation that Ash’s journey in the Pokemon anime is coming to an end, a miniseries titled Pokemon: Aim to be a Pokemon Master in Japan is set to fully conclude the young trainer’s story.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players slam disappearing weapon bug “ruining” matches
A new Warzone 2 issue that sees dropped weapons and equipment disappear has been blasted by players, with plenty claiming it has “ruined” matches and needs a quick patch. Warzone 2 has seen its share of issues since launch, from the bizarre glitch that let players skip the Gulag to crashes occuring when entering certain sections of Al Mazrah and, recently, an exploit that lets players hide in walls and kill other players.
dexerto.com
New Pokemon Scarlet & Violet leaks predict Paradox Suicune and Virizion types
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans are already looking forward to potential DLC expansions, and new leaks indicate the games will introduce Paradox forms of Suicune and Virizion with unique moves. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans have had the chance to get deeply invested in the Paldea region. From the icy...
dexerto.com
Marvel Snap players demand an easier path to obtaining Pool 4 & 5 cards
Marvel Snap players are begging the developers to give them easier avenues to obtain cards from the Pool 4 & 5 collection of cards, which are currently almost impossible to obtain. Digital card game players all flocked to Marvel Snap towards the end of 2022 as the game became an...
dexerto.com
CoD players furious over “perfect” camo grinding playlist added to Vanguard over MW2
Call of Duty players are outraged over the ideal camo-grinding playlist being added to Vanguard instead of MW2. The Call of Duty franchise’s camo grind is a significant feature in every game. Each new iteration of the game brings a unique opportunity to load up into public matches, grab some friends, and tackle all of the required challenges to unlock the game’s best weapon skins.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players torn after devs block replies on Twitter
The Modern Warfare 2 community is split after Infinity Ward developers blocked replies on Twitter – in spite of promises that they’ll listen to players. Modern Warfare 2 has received its fair share of criticism since its 2022 release, with the community criticizing multiple aspects of the game over the last few months.
dexerto.com
World of Warcraft players clown Blizzard over Evoker buff
The WoW community on Reddit has turned its confusion about the Evoker raid buff in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight into a humorous meme. Blizzard Entertainment unleashed a third hero class, Dracthyr Evoker, with the launch of WoW: Dragonflight late last year. A spell-casting warrior belonging to the hybrid humanoid-dragon race...
dexerto.com
WoW Dragonflight players demand devs adjust ‘unbalanced’ Mythic+ timers
World of Warcraft Dragonflight players have shared their frustrations with the title’s Mythic+ timers, claiming that they’re incredibly unbalanced between Azure Vaults and Shadowmoon Burial Grounds. Dragonflight has earned itself plenty of praise among the World of Warcraft community. Asmongold, for example, called it a “massive step up”...
dexerto.com
Pokemon San Diego 2023 Regional Championships: How to watch, rules & special card distributions
The Pokemon Championships for 2023 are kicking off in San Diego, introducing the new Scarlet & Violet Rule Set while also offering special distributions for those participating. Fans worldwide are getting ready to tune into the 2023 Pokemon Championships, including the new Rule Set for Scarlet & Violet. Regionals have...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends players outline exactly why Horizon needs to be nerfed
Apex Legends players have outlined exactly why Respawn need to nerf Horizon in Season 16, with the Gravitational Manipulator growing in the BR’s meta. The meta is always changing in Apex Legends. With new Legends being introduced with each season, and old ones getting hit with various buffs and nerfs — it’s a breath of fresh air for players.
dexerto.com
GTA 6 fans convinced Rockstar is trolling them with “hopeful promise” for 2023
GTA 6 fans are skeptical regarding Rockstar’s recent promotional blog teasing the game’s release is trolling the community with false hope. GTA 6 has been development for what seems like an eternity with no clear end in sight. Players have eagerly waiting, sipping up any leaks and news regarding the brand new entry to the franchise.
Comments / 0