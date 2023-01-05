Read full article on original website
Related
MotorAuthority
2024 Porsche 911, rotary engine's return: Car News Headlines
Porsche is working on an update for the 911, and a new could be engine on the way for the Carrera models, which include the base Carrera, plus sportier S, 4S, and GTS versions. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for a Carrera Cabriolet with most of the camouflage removed.
MotorAuthority
Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution, Lightyear 2: Today's Car News
Hennessey has introduced a new track-focused version of its Venom F5 hypercar. The new addition is called the Revolution, and it promises 1,817 hp in a package that cuts 100 pounds off a curb weight already under 3,000 pounds. Just 24 will be built, each priced from $2.7 million. Less...
MotorAuthority
BYD launches YangWang premium EV brand with U9 hypercar, U8 SUV
Chinese auto giant BYD last week launched the new premium EV brand YangWang tasked with targeting top European automakers like BMW and Mercedes-Benz. BYD also revealed during a Jan 5. launch event the first two products from YangWang: the U9 hypercar and U8 rugged SUV. Both vehicles are based on...
MotorAuthority
Mazda's rotary set for return as EV range extender in Europe
Mazda is bringing back the rotary engine, but not as we know it. The automaker on Monday confirmed plans for a rotary range extender for electric versions of the MX-30. The compact crossover, which debuted in 2019, is also offered in some markets with a mild hybrid powertrain that relies on a 2.0-liter inline-4.
MotorAuthority
Lightyear 2 EV teased with starting price in $40,000 bracket
The first model from Lightyear only went into production in December, but the Dutch EV startup has already provided a teaser of a second, much more attainable model. The new Lightyear 2 is a compact hatch with an aerodynamic fastback design similar to the Lightyear 0. The 0 is Lightyear's breakthrough model; it costs more than $250,000 and has a 0.17 drag coefficient, which is a record for a production car.
MotorAuthority
2024 Ford F-150 spy shots
Ford's F-150 is about to come in for an update, its first since its 2021 redesign. Prototypes for the updated model have been spotted ahead of a likely debut later this year. The new truck should be introduced for the 2024 model year. Camouflage gear on prototypes spotted testing point...
MotorAuthority
Munsters and Batman tribute cars offered at 2023 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction
The 2023 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction is coming soon! The docket for January 21-29, 2023, is beginning to take shape with a wide variety of vehicles, automobilia and anything a classic car lover would want to add to their collection. Whilst perusing the docket, I came across a trio of movie and TV show re-creation vehicles that immediately caught my eye as an automotive writer and former Blockbuster cashier. I keep my eyes open for these types of cars as they’ve been the basis for many of my articles over the years, and the Scottsdale auction has some great examples available.
MotorAuthority
Inception concept is Peugeot's vision for EV future
Like the rest of the brands at Stellantis, Peugeot's future will be dominated by electric vehicles. The French automaker is working on five new EVs for launch over the next two years and expects its full lineup in Europe to consist of EVs by the end of the decade. As...
MotorAuthority
Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution is a $2.7M track machine
Hennessey has revealed a lighter, high-downforce version of its Venom F5, two years after the all-American hypercar was first introduced. The new version is called the Venom F5 Revolution, and just 24 will be built for worldwide sale, each priced from $2.7 million. It joins the original Venom F5 and...
MotorAuthority
Are heated seat belts the key to increasing EV range?
Heated seats and heated steering wheels are common features in new cars, but supplier ZF is now hawking heated seat belts, and it claims they might help increase EV range. In cold weather, heated seat belts could increase range by up to 15% by reducing the amount of energy needed to heat a car's cabin, ZF said in a press release, although the company noted that seat-belt heaters are most effective when used with other contact heaters, such as heated seats.
MotorAuthority
Porsche offers historic rally-inspired wraps for 911 Dakar
Porsche is offering buyers of the 2023 911 Dakar the chance to dress up their rugged sports cars in one of a handful of liveries inspired by designs used on Porsche rally cars that competed in events like the East African Safari Rally and Dakar Rally in the 1970s and 1980s.
MotorAuthority
Goodyear creates tire containing 90% sustainable materials
Goodyear has created a prototype tire containing 90% sustainable materials that the company also believes could improve fuel economy and EV range. Called a "demonstration tire" by the company, the tire isn't ready for production, but has passed all applicable regulatory testing, as well as Goodyear's internal testing, according to a press release. That testing also showed lower rolling resistance than a comparable conventional tire, which helps boost efficiency and thus decrease the amount of fuel or electricity needed to go a certain distance.
MotorAuthority
2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray hybrid debuts Jan. 17
The first hybrid Chevrolet Corvette is coming soon. Chevy in an Instagram post on Tuesday confirmed the debut of the electrified 'Vette for Jan. 17 and posted a video showing off some of the car, which will be called the Corvette E-Ray. The video shows the car will have a...
MotorAuthority
“Black Ghost” 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T SE heads to auction
A legend among muscle cars is set to go under the hammer for the first time. The 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T SE known as the "Black Ghost" will appear at Mecum's sale at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis running May 12-20. The car was originally owned by Godfrey Qualls...
Comments / 0