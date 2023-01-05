The 2023 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction is coming soon! The docket for January 21-29, 2023, is beginning to take shape with a wide variety of vehicles, automobilia and anything a classic car lover would want to add to their collection. Whilst perusing the docket, I came across a trio of movie and TV show re-creation vehicles that immediately caught my eye as an automotive writer and former Blockbuster cashier. I keep my eyes open for these types of cars as they’ve been the basis for many of my articles over the years, and the Scottsdale auction has some great examples available.

