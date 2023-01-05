ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Patients, Doctors Await FDA Decision on Experimental Alzheimer’s Drug

By Ernie Mundell
HealthDay
HealthDay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1noOpG_0k4dKrPu00
Adobe Stock

The fate of an experimental drug for Alzheimer's should be decided this week by the FDA

While patients on lecanemab did show a 27% reduction in thinking declines compared to those on a placebo, the drug has been linked to two deaths from brain bleeds

Importantly, the two patients who died had also been given either a clot-busting drug or a blood thinner, suggesting the combo of lecanemab and these drugs was lethal

THURSDAY, Jan. 5, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Lecanemab: It's an experimental medication that's been shown in trials to slow cognitive decline in people with Alzheimer’s disease.

It's also up for accelerated approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, with a decision expected by Jan. 6.

However, the drug has also been linked to two deaths from brain bleeds among people who’ve used it in trials, so safety concerns could threaten any approval.

If approved, the drug — made by Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai — would follow the controversial drug Aduhelm to become only the second medication ever approved to slow Alzheimer’s disease.

Not every patient would stand to benefit from lecanemab, stressed the Cleveland Clinic’s Dr. Babak Tousi. He led the portion of the clinical trial that was conducted at the Cleveland Clinic, in Ohio.

“The trial was designed for patients in the earlier stage of Alzheimer’s disease, people with mild cognitive impairment or early stage of dementia,” Tousi noted. “If this medication gets approval, it will probably be for people who have early stage of disease, with no to minimal assistance needed for activities of daily living.”

The results of the 18-month trial, which involved about 1,800 patients, gained wide attention when they were published Dec. 1 in theNew England Journal of Medicine, Tousi noted.

In the trial, early-stage Alzheimer’s patients who took lecanemab showed a 27% reduction in their mental decline compared to patients in the placebo arm of the trial. The drug’s users also showed less evidence of amyloid protein plaques in their brain compared to non-users.

Amyloid buildup in the brain has long been a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.

“Lecanemab clearly did what it was designed to do — it removed amyloid plaque,” said Tousi, who heads the Clinical Trials Program at the Cleveland Clinic Center for Brain Health.

“Lecanemab identifies this amyloid and helps the body get rid of it,” he explained. “The results demonstrated all the downstream effects we hoped would happen in terms of reduction of biomarkers and less clinical decline on several functional and cognitive measures. So, this difference will likely translate to a longer period of independent living for patients.”

Two patient deaths raise questions

Still, the deaths of two patients enrolled in the trial cast a cloud on these hopeful findings. Both died from brain hemorrhages that seem linked to the use of lecanemab.

In one case, a 65-year-old woman with early-stage Alzheimer's died from a massive brain bleed that some researchers link to lecanemab, according to a report published Nov. 27 in Science Insider.

The woman suffered a stroke, as well as a type of brain swelling and bleeding that’s been previously seen with such antibodies, the report noted.

ER doctors at Northwestern University Medical Center in Chicago treated the woman with a common but powerful clot-busting drug, tissue-plasminogen activator (t-PA). She immediately had substantial bleeding throughout her brain's outer layer.

"As soon as they put it in her, it was like her body was on fire," her husband told Science Insider. "She was screaming, and it took like eight people to hold her down. It was horrific."

The woman died a few days later, the case report said.

The death follows that of an 80-year-old man who was taking part in lecanemab's phase 3 clinical trial. His death was linked to a possible interaction between the experimental drug and a blood thinner called apixaban (Eliquis).

Rudolph Castellani, a Northwestern neuropathologist who autopsied the woman, determined that she had amyloid deposits surrounding many of her brain's blood vessels.

The woman had been receiving biweekly infusions of lecanemab, which appears to have inflamed and weakened her blood vessels, Castellani said. These vessels then burst when exposed to the clot-buster, something that can happen even in conventional stroke cases.

"It was a one-two punch," Castellani told Science Insider. "There's zero doubt in my mind that this is a treatment-caused illness and death. If the patient hadn't been on lecanemab, she would be alive today."

While Eisai declined to comment on the woman’s case, the company did issue a statement saying that "All the available safety information indicates that lecanemab therapy is not associated with an increased risk of death overall or from any specific cause.”

The woman might have received either lecanemab or a placebo during the 18-month trial, but she was definitely given the drug during the month preceding her death. She'd opted to receive it as part of an open-label extension of the clinical trial.

Weakened blood vessels

The woman and the man both had widespread cerebral amyloid angiopathy (CAA), a condition in which amyloid deposits gradually replace the smooth muscle of blood vessel walls.

Nearly half of Alzheimer's patients have CAA, and many also suffer from heart ailments that are normally treated with blood thinners, the report noted.

Experts explained to Science Insider that in these types of patients, stripping the amyloid away — as drugs like lecanemab are meant to do — could weaken the blood vessels and make them vulnerable to bleeds if exposed to blood thinners or clot busters.

More details on the woman’s case — including autopsy results — were released Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine by doctors at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago. The autopsy confirmed extensive brain bleeding and amyloid deposits within many blood vessels.

The Northwestern team believes that exposure to t-PA triggered burst blood vessels throughout the patient’s brain, causing death.

“The extensive number and variation in sizes of the cerebral hemorrhages in this patient would be unusual as a complication of t-PA solely related to cerebrovascular amyloid,” they wrote, but prior use of lecanemab may have tipped the balance, triggering the hemorrhages.

In a journal response to the article Drs. Marwan Sabbagh and Christopher H. van Dyck said they “agree that this case raises important management issues for patients with Alzheimer’s disease.”

But factors other than the patients' use of lecanemab could have been at play, they pointed out. In the woman’s case, an extended period of very high blood pressure could have been a contributing factor. In the man’s case, a drug he was taking to counter atrial fibrillation might have played a role in the hemorrhaging.

Sabbagh and van Dyck also noted that amyloid deposits within blood vessels have been seen before in people who died after getting t-PA.

Besides the two fatal cases, the clinical trial also showed that 2.8% of participants who took the drug had a symptomatic side effect called ARIA-E, which involves swelling in the brain. ARIA-E was not seen among any participants who got the placebo.

Risks versus benefits

However, for the millions of Americans affected by Alzheimer’s, any beneficial drug could be welcome.

The anticipation building around lecanemab follows the controversial June approval of a similar Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, even though studies didn't prove the treatment worked and showed serious safety risks.

After Medicare limited its coverage of Aduhelm, citing risks and unclear benefit, the expensive drug was essentially sidelined.

Like Aduhelm, lecanemab — given via infusion every two weeks — is a monoclonal antibody that targets a protein, amyloid, that tends to clump in the brains of people with Alzheimer's. Years of research have uncovered precious little evidence that clearing these plaques actually helps with memory and thinking problems. Earlier this month, another anti-amyloid monoclonal antibody, gantenerumab, failed to show any benefit.

For his part, Tousi stressed that lecanemab will not produce a dramatic turnaround in the cognitive health of people with Alzheimer’s disease.

“It is not that you take this medication and your memory gets better,” he said. “It is a newer concept for many patients. It is not treating the symptoms but it slows down the decline. … It is a small benefit but is still a benefit. The findings are promising when we don’t have any other treatments available.”

More information

Visit the U.S. National Institute on Aging for more on Alzheimer's.

SOURCES: Babak Tousi, MD, head, clinical trials program, Cleveland Clinic Center for Brain Health, Ohio; New England Journal of Medicine, Jan. 5, 2023 and Dec.1, 2022; Science Insider, Nov. 27, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Opioid crackdown is harming chronic pain patients like me (Your Letters)

This is in regard to the article about the fentanyl epidemic across the country. Ever since the CDC, in their infinite wisdom, decided to publish their so-called guidelines for opiate medication, the chronic and intractable pain patients across the country have needlessly suffered. They, and I’m including myself, have been cut off, force tapered or had their pain medication drastically reduced — medication that allows us to have a decent quality of life.
SYRACUSE, NY
Andrei Tapalaga

Massive Breakthrough As Cancer Disappears for All Patients During Drug Trial

Every Single Patient in This Small Experimental Drug Trial Saw Their Cancer DisappearPhoto byImage by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay. A tiny pharmacological study carried out in the US discovered that every patient treated in the experiment successfully entered remission from their illness, representing what looks to be a very hopeful advancement for the treatment of rectal cancer.
New York Post

Weight-loss drug Tirzepatide is said to be even more effective than Ozempic

This might be your best shot at shedding those extra pounds. Weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy (marketed for the treatment of diabetes under the name Ozempic) have become Hollywood’s biggest slimming secret — and soon there may be an even more potent pound buster on the market. Tirzepatide, which is taken by weekly injection on the arm, thigh or stomach, is likely to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration for weight loss in 2023. Made by Eli Lilly, the drug is already approved by the FDA to treat diabetes under the name Mounjaro. However, taken in higher doses it has...
The Independent

Scientists reveal how to spot signs of dementia nine years before diagnosis

It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found.The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help  identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.They could also help select those suitable for clinical trials for new treatments.“When we looked back at patients’ histories, it became clear that they were showing some cognitive impairment several years before their symptoms became obvious enough to prompt a diagnosis,” study...
Vice

Gynaecological Violence Is More Common Than You Think

When Kate, 23, first noticed that her period had become irregular, she didn’t know she was about to face months of excruciating pain. In December 2020, an ultrasound showed a mass in one of her ovaries. But she struggled to book a follow-up appointment, as the doctor she saw didn’t take medical notes. Two months later, she began experiencing strong abdominal pain. After spending several feverish nights sweating through her clothes, Kate went to A&E in London.
CNET

4 More Lots of Blood Pressure Medication Recalled Over Impurity

Four batches of the hypertension medication Quinapril sold by Lupin Pharmaceuticals are being recalled over nitrosamine impurity, the company announced last week in a voluntary recall posted to the US Food and Drug Administration's website. Nitrosamines are organic compounds found in food and water at low levels. But at higher levels, and with regular exposure over a long period of time, they may increase the risk of cancer.
shefinds

2 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40

In an ideal world, we’d all get the perfect amount of nutrients straight from our diet every day. Of course, though, that isn’t the case for everyone, which is where daily supplements come in. Taking the right vitamins every day in order to make sure you’re nourishing your body with everything it needs to thrive and function properly can make all the difference in your overall health, from your heart to your brain to bones. And they can be especially helpful as we age and our body’s absorption and production of certain things begins to decline. In fact, there are two vitamins that health experts say every woman over 40 can take in order to keep their health in check: Vitamin D and B12.
New York Post

New Moderna cancer vaccine showing breakthrough results: ‘A tremendous step forward’

A new cancer vaccine from Moderna is showing breakthrough results in preventing recurrences of melanoma, and could ward off other types of cancer as well, the Wall Street Journal reported. In a mid-stage clinical trial involving post-surgery patients, the vaccine was paired with Keytruda, an immunotherapy manufactured by Merck. The risk of relapse or death by skin cancer was lowered by 44% from the use of Keytruda alone. “This is the first time we see a really strong signal with a cancer vaccine,”  Merck’s head of global clinical development and chief medical officer, Eliav Barr said. “This is the first time we...
Gizmodo

A Common Diabetes Drug May Reduce Long Covid Risk, Trial Data Finds

Preliminary data from a randomized clinical trial may point to a potential way to prevent long covid. The trial found that covid-19 patients who took metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes drug, were noticeably less likely to be diagnosed with long covid up to 10 months later than people in the control group. More research will be needed to confirm the implications of this study, however.
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Stop Having ASAP, According To Aging Experts

This article has been updated since its initial publish date to include more relevant information. With so much talk about what you should be eating more of to ramp up your health and well-being, beverages are often not part of the conversation or are limited to tips like “drink lots of water.” When we talk about the “aging” effects of a food or drink, we’re referring not just to how it may contribute to drying skin, though that may be a concern for you, but also how it can get in the way of your body performing its everyday functions to keep you in the best health possible.
Living Smart

Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%

A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
Jalopnik

New Study Links COVID-19 Vaccination Status to Increased Risk of Car Crashes

Science has a way of presenting actual facts and connecting dots you likely didn’t see ever connecting. For instance, who would have thought to find a link between the people who decided to pass on getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and traffic accidents? A recent study published in The American Journal of Medicine shares the science behind such a link that actually exists.
EverydayHealth.com

High Blood Pressure Medicine Recalled Again Due to Possible Cancer Risk

Four lots of the generic high blood pressure medication quinapril tablets have been recalled by its manufacturer, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, because of abnormally high amounts of a probable cancer-causing impurity. Recent testing revealed levels of a nitrosamine impurity (N-nitroso-quinapril) were above the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) acceptable daily intake...
Healthline

Why Am I Coughing Up White or Clear Balls of Phlegm?

Healthy phlegm is usually clear and runny, but many different health conditions can change the consistency or color. Phlegm, also called sputum, is mucus produced by your lungs that helps protect your airways against germs and irritants. Most conditions that change the color or consistency of your mucus aren’t serious,...
labroots.com

The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows

Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
WebMD

Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States

Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
ARIZONA STATE
msn.com

Scientists accidentally recorded a brain dying. Here is what they found

In case you missed this discovery, a scientific accident found that when people die, their life may actually flash before their eyes. Does your life flash before your eyes when you die?. An 87-year-old patient, who had developed epilepsy, was being studied by a group of scientists. They were measuring...
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy