thesfnews.com
Christopher Aguilar Rojas Wanted By SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO—Investigators with the San Francisco Police Department Homicide are looking for 21-year-old Christopher Aguilar Rojas for a murder that occurred in the Mission neighborhood on January 6, around 2 a.m. Police responded to the 600 block of Valencia Street for a shooting calling where they found two men...
KTVU FOX 2
Deadly beating of Oakland man may have begun as a robbery
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police were investigating the beating death of a man that may have begun as a robbery. On Sunday morning around 10:20 a.m., police were dispatched to 21st and Adeline streets in West Oakland. Police said they were called to investigate a report of a robbery. Investigators...
$50K reward offered for arrest in June SF homicide
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is offering $50,000 to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest in a June 2022 homicide case. SFPD is trying to find the person who killed 32-year-old Samuel St. Pierre on June 19. The shooting happened at about 10:35 p.m. in the area of Alhambra […]
sfstandard.com
15-Year-Old Denies Murder Charges in Shooting of SF Security Guard
A 15-year-old has denied charges of murder and personally discharging a pistol on Jan. 4 in relation to the killing of Gavin Boston, a security guard in San Francisco’s Japantown. The boy, whose name is not being disclosed because he is a minor, appeared at the Juvenile Justice Center...
2 alleged drug dealers charged with felonies in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced charges against two alleged drug dealers who officials said were found with fentanyl and meth for sale. "Drug dealers are wreaking havoc on our communities and are major contributors to the trauma, public safety risks, and overdose deaths on our streets,” said District Attorney […]
KTVU FOX 2
Police: 17-year-old arrested for kicking elderly woman on Muni bus
SAN FRANCISCO - A 17-year-old has been arrested after he was seen on video kicking an elderly woman on a San Francisco Muni bus, authorities said. San Francisco juvenile probation officers identified the teen as the suspect in the case and informed police investigators that he was currently in custody at a juvenile facility in Contra Costa County for an unrelated matter.
San Francisco police offer $50K reward for information on tourist's murder
The San Francisco Police Department is offering a reward of $50,000 to identify, arrest and convict the person(s) responsible for killing a tourist last summer.
sfrichmondreview.com
Police Blotter: Richmond District
Vandalism, Trespassing: 500 Block of Point Lobos Avenue, Nov. 22, 1:27 a.m. Officers were dispatched to the scene of a possible burglary in progress. The witness said she heard someone banging on the front door of her hotel room and the sound of someone trying the doorknob. She then heard the sound of glass breaking in the adjacent unit.
KTVU FOX 2
Alleged serial San Francisco burglar apprehended: Police
SAN FRANCISCO - A suspect in a string of burglaries throughout San Francisco has been arrested, officials said. Matt Lake, 41, was arrested for a series of burglaries of businesses throughout the city for over a month. San Francisco police allege Lake is responsible for at least 10 burglaries, with four being done on the same day.
sfstandard.com
Victim in Crime Spree Committed by SF Mayor’s Brother Opposes Resentencing
Two decades have passed since Romero Angel Saucedo found himself unlocking a safe for a gunman who happened to be London Breed’s brother. But the fear he felt has resurfaced now that the same man is trying to reduce his sentence for the crimes he committed all those years ago.
Fatal shooting in West Oakland possibly occurred during robbery
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A killing in West Oakland on Sunday may have taken place during a robbery, police said Monday. Officers went to the 2100 block of Adeline Street following a report of a robbery. The victim was injured around 10:20 a.m. and pronounced dead after officers arrived, according to police. The slaying is the second this year in Oakland. Police said they are providing no other details now, including the victim's name. Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the department's homicide unit at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.
One person dies in Sheriff's custody in Redwood City
One person died while in custody of law enforcement on Saturday, according to a statement from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
KTVU FOX 2
12-year-old Oakland girl missing for days: police
OAKLAND, Calif. - A girl who is considered "at risk" has been missing from Oakland for days, police said. Tania Bernubez of Oakland was last seen Thursday around midnight in the 9800 block of Holly Street. Officials did not have a description of her clothing but said she was wearing white and blue shoes.
sfstandard.com
Cop’s Checkered Past May Cost SF Taxpayers Another $2M
San Francisco is about to pay nearly $2 million to settle claims that two officers with histories of misconduct lied to justify shooting a man during an exchange of gunfire in the Outer Sunset. The settlement, which is awaiting approval from the Board of Supervisors, isn’t the first big payout...
KTVU FOX 2
Car collision kills 1, severely injures another in Orinda
ORINDA, Calif. - A man has died, and a woman is suffering from life-threatening injuries after their car crashed into a tree near Orinda, officials said. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the adult female driver and the adult male passenger were traveling eastbound on SR-24 near Oak Hill Road when the car, a Toyota Yaris, left the roadway and collided with a tree in the center median, CHP of Contra Costa said.
Killing of San Francisco Japantown security guard Gavin Boston shocks community
SAN FRANCISCO -- The shooting death of Gavin Boston, a security guard at the Japan Center Mall in San Francisco's Japantown Wednesday - allegedly by a 15-year-old boy - has left mall workers and customers in shock.Several workers at the mall at Geary Boulevard and Webster Street said 40-year-old Boston only started the job about a month ago. One worker who didn't want to be identified said she heard the gunfire. "Usually the mall's pretty rowdy, we have teens come in a lot with skateboards so I thought it was just boxes dropping," she said.She said in the...
More than 1,100 marijuana plants found by Tracy police in two search warrants
TRACY, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Tracy busted two separate illegal marijuana grow sites on Thursday, and found more than 1,000 marijuana plants, according to a press release from the Tracy Police Department. Tips from various community members led TPD’s Special Investigations Unit to investigate two different residences that police suspected housed large-scale, indoor marijuana […]
San Jose police recover three stolen cars using license-plate recognition and helicopter
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police recovered three stolen cars using their automated license-plate recognition technology (ALPR) on Saturday, according to officials with the San Jose Police Department. Officers inside of Air3, one of SJPD’s helicopters, spotted three stolen cars using ALPR before directing ground units their way. Police say no pursuits occurred, […]
Elderly woman robbed in parked car in Palo Alto
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) – Police are investigating a strong-arm robbery of an elderly woman that took place Friday night, according to Palo Alto police. The incident occurred at around 7:36 p.m. in the 1000 block of Tanland Drive. A woman in her 70s returned to her parked car and placed her purse on the […]
pioneerpublishers.com
Dance studio left reeling from new vandalism in Concord
CONCORD, CA (Jan. 9, 2023) — The new year has started like the old one concluded with more vandalism to Clayton Valley Dance Academy’s entry way and other neighboring tenants of the Clayton Valley Shopping Center along Ygnacio Valley Road. This time, however, an arrest was made of...
