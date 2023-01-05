Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofmuscatine.com
Michigan Farm Bureau closely following WOTUS
Michigan Farm Bureau says its closely monitoring how the new Waters of the U.S. rule will be enforced. Senior Conservation and Regulatory Relations Specialist Laura Campbell tells Brownfield while Michigan has delegated authority to administer part of the Clean Water Act, it’s unclear if the new rule would allow the Environmental Protection Agency to override state decisions.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Finding a balance in foreign ag land purchases and government intervention
Missouri Governor Mike Parson told the State Cattlemen’s Convention limiting government intervention will remain a priority for the 2023 state session. Parson tells Brownfield it could be a balancing act as state lawmakers address foreign ag land bills in the legislature. “I think we all want to encourage the...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Indiana Corn Growers Association is seeking board candidates
Indiana Corn Growers Association is encouraging growers who want to advocate for agriculture to federal and state lawmakers to add their name to the ICGA board 2023 election ballot. The organization’s governing districts match Indiana’s nine Congressional districts and in 2023, ICGA will elect board directors for Districts 1, 4,...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Excessively stormy weather to continue across the Pacific West well into next week
A nearly continuous parade of Pacific storms will batter California into next week. Five-day precipitation totals should total 4 to 10 inches or more from the California coast to the Sierra Nevada, leading to the likelihood of additional flash flooding and debris flows. In addition, dam integrity in some small catchment basins could be threatened by excessive rainfall and runoff. Storminess will extend into the Great Basin, Intermountain West, and Northwest, although impacts will be less significant in those areas.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Iowa hunter bags buck he chased for 3 years
A hunter in southern Iowa was able to close the final chapter on a buck he’s been pursing for three seasons. Noel Gandy of Shenandoah (pictured above) tells Brownfield he had over 20 encounters with the buck he calls “STAREDOWN” since 2020. He shares his story, plus other hunting tips and advice, in his full interview on this week’s episode of the Outdoor Adventures radio program on Brownfield.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Large animal care bills being considered in MO
The Missouri House will consider at least two bills to address large animal care in the new legislative session. Representative Kent Haden wants to reduce the shortage of rural veterinarians and has filed a bill that updates the animal vet student loan forgiveness program. “What we’re asking for is to...
Comments / 0