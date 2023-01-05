Read full article on original website
Related
How exercise preserves physical fitness during aging
Proven to protect against a wide array of diseases, exercise may be the most powerful anti-aging intervention known to science. However, while physical activity can improve health during aging, its beneficial effects inevitably decline. The cellular mechanisms underlying the relationship among exercise, fitness and aging remain poorly understood. In a...
A silent killer, liver cancer prompts race to improve organ replacements
With the only cure for liver cancer often being a transplantation, scientists are honing the selection of patients for this life-saving surgery and growing replacement livers in a lab. More victims of liver cancer stand to survive as a result of a hospital test being rolled out by a Portuguese...
Doomed pair of supermassive black holes the closest to collision ever seen
Astronomers have spotted two ghostly Goliaths en route to a cataclysmic meeting. The newfound pair of supermassive black holes are the closest to colliding ever seen, the astronomers announced on January 9 at an American Astronomical Society meeting in Seattle and in a paper published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.
Optical Computing Takes a Giant Leap Forward: New Technique Allows for Massively Parallel, Energy-Efficient Processing
In today’s digital age, computational tasks have become increasingly complex. This, in turn, has led to an exponential growth in the power consumed by digital computers. Thus, it is necessary to develop hardware resources that can perform large-scale computing in a fast and energy-efficient way. In this regard, optical...
Warming oceans have decimated marine parasites — but that’s not a good thing
More than a century of preserved fish specimens offer a rare glimpse into long-term trends in parasite populations. New research from the University of Washington shows that fish parasites plummeted from 1880 to 2019, a 140-year stretch when Puget Sound — their habitat and the second largest estuary in the mainland U.S. — warmed significantly.
KRIS 6 News
New AAP childhood obesity guidelines recommend immediate action
The guidelines say treatment for younger children struggling with obesity should involve a focus on behavior and lifestyle changes for an entire family.
Differences in gut microbiome linked to risk of death in COVID-19 patients
In early 2020, Bhakti Patel, MD, a pulmonary and critical care specialist at the University of Chicago Medicine, and Matthew Stutz, MD, who was a critical care fellow at the time, had an idea for a research project. They wanted to study the gut microbiome of patients admitted to the...
Introducing Jot — a new open-source tool that help researchers with journal selection
There’s a new tool available to help researchers choose the most appropriate scientific journal for the potential publication of their manuscript. Say hello to Jot: a free, open-source web application that matches manuscripts in the fields of biomedicine and life sciences with suitable journals, based on a manuscript’s title, abstract, and (optionally) citations.
Milky Way’s Halo Surprisingly Empty
Astronomers have used an intense burst of radio waves originating from a nearby galaxy to inspect the halo of gas cocooning our own Milky Way galaxy. The scientists studied the way that the light of the so-called fast radio burst, or FRB, was dispersed as it traveled from deep space and into our galaxy as a means to estimate how much matter resides in the galaxy’s halo. This is a bit like shining a flashlight through fog to see how thick the cloud is; the more matter there is, the more the light will disperse.
Weekend ‘catch-up sleep’ might offer a lifeline
Most people are not getting enough sleep, specialists say, and the problems that result are apparent — and potentially serious. “Absenteeism, ‘presenteeism’ — people showing up for work really tired — car accidents, medical errors,” said Elizabeth Klerman, a Massachusetts General Hospital sleep expert and professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School. “There are adverse effects on mood, psychiatric disorders, cardiovascular disorders, increased obesity, probably cancer, definitely dementia and neurologic diseases.”
Consumers care more about taste than gene editing for table grapes
Despite some hesitation about gene-edited foods, taste trumps everything, according to a Washington State University-led survey of U.S. consumers. For the study published in the journal PLOS One, researchers surveyed more than 2,800 people across the U.S. to assess how accepting they might be of gene-edited table grapes, even though none are yet on the market.
Pacific Ocean’s oxygen-starved ‘OMZ’ is growing, new Princeton research finds
Areas of low-oxygen water stretch for thousands of miles through the world’s oceans. The largest of these “oxygen minimum zones” (OMZs) is found along the Pacific coast of North and South America, centered off the coast of Mexico. Until recently, climate models have been unable to say...
First-in-kind psychedelic trials treat opioid and methamphetamine use disorders
Three million people in the United States have had opioid use disorder, and another 1.5 million people have dealt with methamphetamine misuse within the last year alone. But two new groundbreaking clinical trials out of the UW Transdisciplinary Center for Research in Psychoactive Substances (TCRPS), housed within the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Pharmacy, aim to address these pressing issues with a promising psychoactive agent: psilocybin.
Fathers consistently older than mothers throughout human history
The length of a specific generation can tell us a lot about the biology and social organization of humans. Now, researchers at Indiana University can determine the average age that women and men had children throughout human evolutionary history with a new method they developed using DNA mutations. The researchers...
Eating almonds daily boosts exercise recovery molecule by 69% among ‘weekend warriors’
For those who exercise regularly, eating almonds each day might be the ideal new year’s resolution. A randomized controlled trial in Frontiers in Nutrition showed that female and male participants who ate 57g almonds daily for one month had more of the beneficial fat 12,13-dihydroxy-9Z-octadecenoic acid (12,13-DiHOME) in their blood immediately after a session of intense exercise than control participants. This molecule, a so-called oxylipin (oxidized fat) is synthetized from linoleic acid by brown fat tissue, and has a beneficial effect on metabolic health and energy regulation.
Another step toward an insulin tablet
For the millions of people living with diabetes, insulin is a life-saving drug. Unlike many other medicines, though, insulin cannot be easily delivered by swallowing a pill — it needs to be injected under the skin with a syringe or pump. Researchers have been making steps toward an insulin...
