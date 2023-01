For Nicholas Tiner, getting involved in research at UMaine “presented an opportunity to make a positive difference, even if just a small one.” He received a Center for Undergraduate Research (CUGR) Fellowship award for summer 2022, saying “a lot of CUGR recipients work on projects that strive to make the world a bit better. […] Getting to spend a summer doing research is a unique experience and one I haven’t taken for granted.”

2 DAYS AGO