Baldwin's Karim Carpenter completes successful semester at Eastern Connecticut State University

A tight contest on Jan. 3 between West Hempstead and East Rockaway swung in favor of the Rocks as they pulled away in the second half, winning the Nassau Conference B girls’ basketball matchup by a final of 37-26. A big reason for East Rockaway’s ability to close the game out late was the play of freshman Maya Motherway. She scored 11 of the team’s 13 points in the fourth quarter and played strong defense against West Hempstead’s All-County player Chance Mingo, holding her to just one point. Motherway continues to exhibit a strong work ethic in her second varsity season.

EAST ROCKAWAY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO