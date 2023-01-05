ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willimantic, CT

Baldwin's Karim Carpenter completes successful semester at Eastern Connecticut State University

By Andre Silva
Herald Community Newspapers
 6 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Herald Community Newspapers

Nassau County Republicans call on George Santos to resign

George Santos has faced stiff opposition from his colleagues since arriving at Capitol Hill last week. It looks like he won't be having an easy time at home, either. Republican leaders from across the county gathered at GOP headquarters in Westbury Thursday and called on Rep. George Santos to resign after his trail of fabrications.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Old Brookville crash victim identified as Seaford High School student

Seaford residents woke up on Sunday to tragic news – Angelia Dominguez, a student at Seaford High School, died due to an automobile accident in the early hours of Sunday. Dominguez was 16 years old. The accident took place on Chicken Valley Road in Old Brookville. According to police,...
SEAFORD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Defense ignites Freeport's 12-1 start

Losing just once in 13 games has Freeport girls’ basketball booming with confidence but also with some work to do to achieve its No. 1 regular-season goal of capturing the Conference AA-1 title. The Red Devils’ lone defeat so far was a 49-48 decision at conference rival Massapequa on...
FREEPORT, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

East Rockaway tops West Hempstead

A tight contest on Jan. 3 between West Hempstead and East Rockaway swung in favor of the Rocks as they pulled away in the second half, winning the Nassau Conference B girls’ basketball matchup by a final of 37-26. A big reason for East Rockaway’s ability to close the game out late was the play of freshman Maya Motherway. She scored 11 of the team’s 13 points in the fourth quarter and played strong defense against West Hempstead’s All-County player Chance Mingo, holding her to just one point. Motherway continues to exhibit a strong work ethic in her second varsity season.
EAST ROCKAWAY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Lawrence responds, tops Hewlett

Rookie head coach Katie Dascher took advantage of a lengthy bus ride back to Lawrence Jan. 4 following a lackluster performance in a Nassau Conference A-5 girls’ basketball defeat at Friends Academy. “It was our first game since the holidays and we only had one practice, but a game...
LAWRENCE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Youthful Oceanside in playoff contention

Everyone expected junior Briana Amenta to continue her stellar pace as one of the top point guards in Nassau County. But few thought Oceanside’s girls’ basketball team would be a staunch playoff contender as well. Afterall, Oceanside graduated 8 from last season’s sub-.500 squad. But last Friday,...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

A second victim of Elmont fire dies

Nassau County police has reported another victim of the Dec. 30 Elmont house fire has died. Mary Ann Anderson, 48, of Elmont “succumbed to her injuries,” according to the police news release. John McDonnell, 67, also died after some time in the hospital in critical condition. The home...
ELMONT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy