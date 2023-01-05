UPDATED: Evacuation order issued for neighborhoods near Carmel Lagoon; Highway 1 closed at Monastery Beach.

SALINAS, Calif. — A storm is expected to bring light rainfall to the area around 9-10 p.m. Sunday, which will turn into heavy rain and gusty winds overnight and into early morning Monday. The storm is expected to reach its highest intensity between 2-6 a.m. The heavy rain and gusty winds are expected to continue throughout the morning, but will begin to calm down in the afternoon as the storm moves to the east and south.

SALINAS, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO