UPDATED: Evacuation order issued for neighborhoods near Carmel Lagoon; Highway 1 closed at Monastery Beach.

Evacuation warnings issued for areas of Monterey County due to forecast storm
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation warnings on Sunday due to a forecast storm and dangers of possible flooding. The areas under evacuation warning include, areas along the Pajaro River in North Monterey County which will impact 330 structures and 1,000 people. Areas...
Evacuation advisories are back in effect as winter storms continue, and officials urge residents to be ready.
Officials from Monterey and Santa Cruz counties gathered on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 8, during the calm between storms. Their message, delivered outside of Casa da la Cultura in Pajaro, was to encourage residents to prepare for the next storm—the weather isn't over yet. They advised residents to brace for...
200-foot tree topples on HWY 101 from wind and rain: Cal Fire
AROMAS, CALIF. – (KION) At around midnight Sunday morning a 200-plus foot eucalyptus tree uprooted on highway 101 near Cannon Rd. in Aromas due to rain and wind, according to Cal Fire. Photo credit: Capt. Curtis Rhodes The tree blocked both north and southbound lanes including the median and all traffic was stopped for over The post 200-foot tree topples on HWY 101 from wind and rain: Cal Fire appeared first on KION546.
Damaged and without power, Capitola Village restaurants struggle to reopen and brace for next surge of storms
Restaurants in the Capitola Village are reeling from the aftermath of this week’s storm and preparing for more intense weather on the way. Power remains shut off to the village and many businesses are closed, throwing business owners and employees into a state of uncertainty about when they will reopen and be able to return to work.
Monterey County and NWS issue evacuation warnings ahead of winter storm
MONTEREY COUNTY, CALIF. – (KION) UPDATE: Sherwood Lake Mobile Home Park and Rancho Salinas Mobile Home Park in Salinas have been issued evacuation warnings on Sunday night. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office has sent out evacuation warnings for several different areas ahead of Monday’s atmospheric river-driven storm. Over 1,000 people in North Monterey County along The post Monterey County and NWS issue evacuation warnings ahead of winter storm appeared first on KION546.
County leaders in both Monterey and Santa Cruz urge people in affected areas to prepare for flooding threat
PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV) In a joint news conference on Sunday afternoon, county leaders urged people in the Pajaro Community and other impacted areas to prepare for the real possibility of flooding. "We're here today to underscore the seriousness of what both of our counties maybe facing in Santa Cruz County and Monterey County. We're living The post County leaders in both Monterey and Santa Cruz urge people in affected areas to prepare for flooding threat appeared first on KION546.
Santa Cruz County storm: Evacuation warnings issued, rain expected overnight
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A storm is expected to bring light rainfall to the area around 9-10 p.m. Sunday, which will turn into heavy rain and gusty winds overnight and into early morning Monday. The storm is expected to reach its highest intensity between 2-6 a.m. Santa Cruz County...
A look at the storm timeline for your neighborhood and when flooding is expected
SALINAS, Calif. — A storm is expected to bring light rainfall to the area around 9-10 p.m. Sunday, which will turn into heavy rain and gusty winds overnight and into early morning Monday. The storm is expected to reach its highest intensity between 2-6 a.m. The heavy rain and gusty winds are expected to continue throughout the morning, but will begin to calm down in the afternoon as the storm moves to the east and south.
Capitola in state of emergency after storm knocks out power, historic wharf
CAPITOLA, Calif. - Residents of Capitola were still without power on Friday and told to evacuate after the atmospheric river slammed their coastal city in Santa Cruz County, where their historic pier was torn apart in the heavy rains and wind. The city council is expected to meet at 4...
Thousands without power on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Thousands of Central Coast residents awoke in the dark on Sunday due to power outages across the area. In Monterey County, more than 4,700 customers were without power on Sunday morning, but that number has gone down to 3,342, according to PG&E. In Santa Cruz County,...
Rec Trail in Pacific Grove and Ocean View Boulevard west of Lovers Point closed due to high waves.
High waves crashing into the Pacific Grove coastline this morning, Thursday, Jan. 5, prompted city officials to close the Recreation Trail and Ocean View Boulevard west of Lovers Point. Reopening time remains unknown, possibly in the afternoon. Some waves are reaching the trail, creating hazardous conditions, says City Manager Ben...
Santa Cruz County and Watsonville issues evacuation warnings
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): With the rain coming on Sunday night into Monday morning, The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation warnings for the following areas. The Sheriff's Office said that residents living in these areas should move to higher ground in case flooding occurs in these neighborhoods. The City of Watsonville The post Santa Cruz County and Watsonville issues evacuation warnings appeared first on KION546.
Storm cleanup, concern in Santa Cruz County as beach towns brace for more rain
"Nothing I've ever seen before": Significant flooding remains in the beach town of Aptos, as Santa Cruz County braces for more rain and the damage it may bring.
Santa Cruz County Storms: Where we stand on Sunday
Another storm moved through Santa Cruz County overnight, bringing heavy rain and high winds. There is more on the way. A second system is expected to move in Sunday night through Tuesday afternoon, bringing heavy rain through Monday. The storm is expected to drop 3-5 inches of rain across the Monterey Bay and up to nine inches at the highest peaks.
More than 3,000 Monterey County residents are without power, and there's no clear timeline for it being restored.
According to PG&E, 3,022 customers in Monterey County are currently without power due to the ongoing atmospheric river, and it remains unclear when their power will be restored. PG&E spokesperson Jennifer Robison writes by email that "more than 3,000 PG&E crew members, contractors and mutual-aid personnel are working to restore...
'It's crazy': Massive flooding strikes the Rio Del Mar flats
'It's the flats and it's famous for flooding," said one longtime Rio Del Mar resident who had been evacuated from the area and was waiting anxiously to see the state of her house after massive waves flooded the area Thursday morning.
Santa Cruz Port District warns of persistent storm conditions, damage to harbor infrastructure
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Port District has released an update on the impact of recent storms on the harbor. Powerful surge conditions and breaking surf at the entrance to the harbor continue to cause issues, and the full extent of damage to harbor infrastructure is still being assessed.
Storm damage: Here's before-and-after look at hardest-hit areas in Capitola, Santa Cruz
The Santa Cruz County coastline was battered by Wednesday's storm. The massive storm surge destroyed parts of the Capitola Wharf and washed up huge logs on the Santa Cruz beach. Here's a before-and-after look at the damage.
California storm: Part of Capitola Wharf severely damaged by large waves
The Santa Cruz County coastline has taken a serious beating from the most recent atmospheric river storm.
A shot of tequila while you sandbag? In Soquel Village, a community comes together during the storm
As the flooded Soquel Creek threatened local restaurant Tortilla Flats, strangers stopped in to see if they could offer sandbags or help shovel sand into them; next-door business owners who rarely strayed over came to check in. The word "village" in Soquel Village was suddenly taking on new meaning.
