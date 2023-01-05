Read full article on original website
Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
SZA’s “SOS” Cuts Through the Charts at Number 1 Again But with Just 770 Albums Sold
The pop chart week has concluded and SZA is still at number 1 with her album, “SOS.”. The funny part is that “SOS” sold only 770 copies in CDs, LPs, and paid downloads. But with streaming the numbers topped up to 123,000. Number 2 is Taylor Swift’s...
Review: Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Danielle Brooks Turn in a Resounding Version of “The Piano Lesson”
I’m sorry it took so long for me to get to LaTanya Richardson Jackson‘s “The Piano Lesson.” Now that I’ve seen her take on August Wilson and Lloyd Richards’ groundbreaking work, I have only three weeks to see it again. That’s how mesmerizing and...
BAFTA Surprises: Long List Pre-Noms Snub “Avatar 2,” in Most Categories Including Picture, Director, Diss Steven Spielberg (?)
Here’s a headscratcher: in announcing their long lists of pre nominations today. the BAFTA Awards didn’t have much love for Steven Spielberg or “The Fabelmans.”. The brilliant Spielberg memoir on film received nods for Best Picture, Actress, and Screenplay and two more below the line categories. But the BAFTAns didn’t nominate Spielberg for Best Director, Judd Hirsch for Supporting Actor, or John Williams for Best Score. Huh?
Critics Choice Awards Outgun Globes with Big Name Presenters Including Michelle Pfeiffer, Kate Hudson, Miles Teller, Kerry Washington
After that anemic list of presenters from the Golden Globes this week, the Critics Choice Awards — January 15th on the CW Network — have outgunned them with celebrities. Big names include Michelle Pfeiffer, who will take the stage to honor Jeff Bridges with the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Kate Hudson will present the SeeHer Award to Janelle Monáe.
