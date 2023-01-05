Read full article on original website
Hispanic Democrats of Westchester announce list of candidates for office in 2023
They made the announcement during an event at Salsa Picante Restaurant on Mamoroneck Avenue.
Assemblyman Charles Fall named assistant majority leader
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie has appointed Assemblymember Charles Fall (D-North Shore/Battery Park) to be assistant majority leader. Heastie officially announced his decision on Friday. In addition to his new duties, Fall will continue serving as the chair of the Subcommittee on Consumer Fraud...
urbancny.com
Citizen Action Acknowledges the Anniversary of the January 6th Riots with a Commitment to Increasing Democracy
January 6, 2023 (New York, NY) Citizen Action of New York remains committed to strengthening democratic processes so that everyone’s voice is heard. Today, we remember how dangerously close we came to losing our democracy on January 6, 2021. The attempt to subvert the people’s will was not the...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
NYC nurses strike: Brooklyn Hospital Center reaches tentative agreement
Several major Brooklyn hospitals came to agreements or tentative agreements with the nurses’ union over the weekend, avoiding a possible strike set to start Monday at two other New York City hospitals. After midnight on Friday, The Brooklyn Hospital Center reached a tentative agreement with the nurses’ union, New...
Inspector Scrima Leaving Second Precinct for New Post
Suffolk Police Inspector William Scrima is leaving command of the Second Precinct in Huntington and transferring to headquarters. His successor was not announced. Community activist Jim McGoldrick said, “He’s a very good police inspector–he listened to the community and he was good for us. He Read More ...
Suffolk County correction officer gets emotional retirement sendoff
YAPHANK, N.Y. -- He was given the last rites and death seemed imminent, but the spirit, prayers and love of his family and colleagues helped a correction officer beat COVID-19.CBS2 was in Yaphank on Thursday when Officer Timothy Heaton, a new grandfather, officially retired and was honored for the job he cherished.It was a surprise sendoff for the respected and retiring correction officer from Suffolk County. Tears flowed all around for Heaton."Amazing how things change in a year," Heaton said.Six months of last year Heaton was hospitalized in a life-and-death battle with long COVID. He spent six weeks in a...
Herald Community Newspapers
Hochul veto changes little in Cleveland Avenue park debate
The legal battle between Freeport village officials and the community’s school district is over a field that has been on Cleveland Avenue since 1949. Later renamed the William ”Bill” Ashley Memorial Field, the Cleveland Avenue site has been used by Freeport public schools for sports practices. Village...
New York YIMBY
Phase One of $460M Hunts Point Interstate Improvement Project Now Complete in the South Bronx
Skanska and its joint venture partner ECCO III Enterprises have completed the first phase of a $460 million interstate improvement project in the Hunts Point section of the South Bronx. Key project elements include the replacement of four bridges that connect Bruckner Expressway and Bruckner Boulevard over Amtrak and CSX rail lines, improved pedestrian access, and a new community park.
Herald Community Newspapers
BTW, LGBTQ bar in Oceanside, closes doors
BTW, an LGBTQ bar in Oceanside that stands for ‘Born This Way’ has closed its doors due to bad timing and fiscal strain, for now. Owners and allies Gina and Dave Wuestmann of Rockville Centre own the North Village Tavern in RVC, and after hearing customers discussing safe spaces in the bar decided to open BTW in Oceanside. The only caveat being the Covid pandemic, which ultimately lead to too many sunk costs and problems during start-up.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
4 Brooklyn hospitals still in negotiations with nurses’ union
Four private sector hospital systems in Brooklyn continue to negotiate with the nurses’ union as a potential Monday strike looms at hospitals across the city. Contracts expired on Dec. 31 for roughly 17,000 members of the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) at a dozen New York City hospitals. And after the last three traumatic years of COVID-19, overcrowded hospitals and staff shortages, nurses without a new contract say they are ready to walk.
Mayor Adams, Gov. Hochul undertake effort to replace elevators for 34,000 NYCHA residents
Officials say 335 elevators will be replaced across 20 developments, including at the Marcy Houses in Brooklyn where 70 elevators will be replaced, the most for any single development.
New York Rep.-elect Santos does not appear to have an office, staff in his district: report
New York Republican Rep.-elect George Santos reportedly does not appear to have an office or staff in his district, as calls for his resignation grow.
fox5ny.com
NJ art teacher overdoses in front of students
Westfield, N.J. - An art teacher at a suburban New Jersey school is facing felony charges after a shocking overdose in a classroom of students. The Westfield Police Department said it happened at Roosevelt Intermediate School. 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor...
longisland.com
Restaurant Group Upgrades Oakdale's The Wharf Restaurant into Winter Event Venue
The Wharf, a popular waterfront eatery located in Oakdale, has been renovated by owner Lily Flanagan Restaurant Group into a winter event venue complete with paved patios, party tents, and an outdoor bar and fireplaces. The Restaurant Group, which purchased the property in May 2020, has transformed it into a...
cityandstateny.com
George Santos’ awkward first day, legal weed and NY judicial drama
New York City’s most humble and abundant star, the rat, has long plagued Mayor Eric Adams both professionally and personally. On repeated occasions, he’s proclaimed his hatred and fear of them. His war has grown increasingly personal too as the battle has come to his front door. While Adams successfully challenged a summons from the city health department last month over rat-related issues at his Brooklyn property, he’s once again been hit with fines for apparently failing to eliminate the infestation. But has a hero risen up to help the mayor defeat his longtime foe? Curtis Silwa, Adams’ Republican opponent for mayor in 2021, rolled up to the Brooklyn property with two of his beloved felines and a suggestion: releasing a colony of feral cats to help mitigate the rodent problem. He also offered to serve as the city’s rat czar for free.
longisland.com
Suffolk Correction Officer Who Survived 6-Month Battle with COVID-19 to be Presented with Retirement Shield
Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon, Jr. and immediate family will be in attendance as Retired Correction Officer Timothy Heaton receives his Retired Shield on Thursday, January 5 at 11:00 AM at the Yaphank Correctional Facility's Alan Croce Lineup Room. Officer Heaton served the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office for 25 years...
Peeping Tom planted cellphone in Long Island gym to record women: police
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A Queens man was busted for recording women in a Long Island gym on Saturday, police said. A 20-year-old woman had just finished a tanning session at Planet Fitness on Great Neck Road at around 6 p.m. when she noticed a cellphone recording in the ceiling panels, police said. The victim […]
'Pray For Him': Young Dispatcher For Westchester County Hospitalized
A beloved dispatcher for Westchester County's Emergency Communications Center has been hospitalized, prompting support from colleagues and friends from throughout the area. Dispatcher JT Camp, who serves the county's dispatch center "60 Control" in Valhalla, was announced to be hospitaliz…
Street renaming for slain Burger King cashier in East Harlem
NEW YORK -- A street has officially been named after the teen who was killed while working the night shift at an East Harlem Burger King almost exactly a year ago.CBS2 spoke to her grieving family on Sunday.It was a struggle for Kristie Nieves to get the words out when talking about her daughter, Kristal Bayron-Nieves."She wants her baby to forever be remembered," City Councilwoman Diana Ayala said, translating.And Bayron-Nieves will be, on the corner of 116th Street and Lexington Avenue, not far from the Burger King, where the 19-year old-worked on Jan. 9, 2022, when she was shot and...
New NY law bans sale of certain laundry detergents
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — According to a new law that recently went into effect, several popular laundry detergents are illegal to sell in New York — but they can still be found being stocked on store shelves. The New York State Department of Conservation officially established a legal...
