Huntsville, AL

WAFF

Flower Friday: Say hello to Holly trees

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A sunny day in January calls for some time spent outdoors. Matt Candeias with Huntsville Botanical Garden joined TVL to share more about the winter tree known as Holly.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Alabama baseball visits Toyota Field in 2023

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama baseball team will be playing for the first time at the home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas in the 2023 season. The university announced that the Crimson Tide will face the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on March 28. This will be the third SEC baseball game at Toyota Field.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WAFF

Rain through early afternoon for parts of the area

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today, parts of the Tennessee Valley will experience rain through the early afternoon for locations mainly Southeast and to the East of Huntsville. Cullman, Marshall, Blount, Etowah, Dekalb, Jackson, and Franklin counties have a higher chance of rain today. A lower chance of rain for other...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Fatal shooting in Huntsville

Funeral for Andrew Gilliam held at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur. Gilliam's life was tragically cut short when he was shot and killed in the middle of the night Wednesday at Sunlake at Edgewood apartments in Huntsville. Family, friends of Antonio Robinson hold candle light vigil. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Rain, fog & cloudy for today

Today, rain through the early afternoon for locations mainly Southeast/East of Huntsville. Areas of fog. A damp & dreary day. High temps in the mid to upper 50s. Tonight, gradual clearing. Mid to upper 30s. Sunny & nice to start the week, tracking rain for the end of the week.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Two injured in Huntsville crash Saturday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were injured in a crash Saturday morning in Huntsville. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), two people were injured this morning when the vehicle they were in left the roadway. HEMSI and Huntsville Fire and Rescue received a call...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Family of Antonio Robinson hosts candlelight vigil at Big Spring Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday marks eight days since 29-year-old Antonio Robinson was shot and killed during a domestic dispute on Charles Drive in Huntsville. Former Oakwood assistant basketball coach Kashonna Janae Strong is charged with his murder. “I never thought I would have make funeral arrangements for my child,”...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

A few showers today with rain likely overnight and Sunday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today, plenty of clouds are expected with a few showers. Mid to upper 50s. Tonight, showers are likely, especially after midnight. A few thunderstorms by daybreak. Around 50°. Sunday morning rain will be heavy at times. Rain will taper off during the early afternoon. Mid...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville to host 2023 College Hockey South Division II Playoffs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It was announced that Huntsville will be the host of the 2023 College Hockey South (CHS) Division II Playoffs. The four-day event will feature 10 teams at the Huntsville Ice Sports Center Feb. 23-26. Teams that are included in the CHS include the University of Alabama, University of Alabama in Huntsville, Auburn University, University of Mississippi and more.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

At least 2 dead, multiple injured in overnight shooting in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At least two are dead and many people are injured following a shooting in Huntsville early Sunday morning. The shooting occurred at a strip mall near Mastin Drive on Highway 72 around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. According to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, two...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Decatur school family remembers M.J. Moultry

SWAT, Madison County Sheriff’s Office serve narcotics warrant at Meridianville residence. According to the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies are conducting a narcotics search warrant. Financial Friday: How Alabama financial institutions work to combat human trafficking. Updated: 13 hours ago. Redstone Federal Union officials talked about how...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Family, friends of Antonio Robinson hold candle light vigil

DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Woodville man killed in Jackson County crash

JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Woodville man was killed Saturday night in a car crash involving a Chevrolet Silverado and a pedestrian. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), James Webb, 40, was killed when he was hit by a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado on Jackson County 8.
WOODVILLE, AL
WAFF

ALEA agents respond to officer-involved shooting in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and officers with the Gadsden Police Department responded to an officer-involved shooting in Gadsden on Friday. According to a press release from the police department, Cody Stewart, 28, was pronounced dead at...
GADSDEN, AL
WAFF

Family disputes claims made in deputy-involved shooting

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hazel Green family is enraged and demanding answers after Madison County Deputies shot and killed their loved one. A statement from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office identified Ray King, age 50, as the man who was shot and killed by a deputy Thursday night.
HAZEL GREEN, AL
WAFF

Family: Deputies had wrong home during ‘deputy-involved’ shooting

MERIDIANVILLE, AL

