Read full article on original website
Related
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Joe Woods relieved of his duties as Defensive Coordinator per source - Ken and Lima reacts to news
According to Tom Pelissero, Joe Woods has been relieved of his duties as Defensive Coordinator of the Cleveland Browns. Ken Carman and Anthony Lima reacts to the news and what’s next for the Browns coaching staff.
Comments / 0