FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Arlington man facing drug charges after authorities search his home
ARLINGTON, Ky. (KBSI) – An Arlington man faces drug charges after a search warrant was executed at his home. Edward Wallace, 45, of Arlington faces charges of trafficking controlled substance 1st degree 2nd or greater offense, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a legend drug.
1 shot, suspect located in Carterville
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KBSI) – One person was shot and the suspect has been located in Carterville Friday morning. Carterville Police, Fire and EMS responded to a report of shots fired at Integrated Health located at 310 West Plaza Drive in Carterville at 10:15 a.m. Michelle Aumiller, 32, was shot...
BREAKING: Semi turns on side in ditch near Benton, MO
BENTON, Mo. (KBSI) – A semi tuned on its side and currently resides in a ditch off I-55 at mile marker 82 just before the Benton exit headed south. A Fox 23 reporter is en route. If you are traveling, it is advised to remain clear of the area.
Scott County Sheriff’s Office, County Commission to move sheriff’s office
BENTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The hearing between the Scott County Commission and the Scott County Sheriff’s Department took place Friday at 9 a.m. Sheriff Wes Drury and his legal counsel Daniel Moore arrived nearly 25 minutes after the scheduled time. The motion for the trial was filed on...
