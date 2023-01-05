ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capitalbnews.org

Why Atlanta Is Shutting Off Water for 27,000 Residents

On Jan. 2, the city of Atlanta began shutting off water for as many as 27,000 residents with delinquent, unpaid bills. The customers affected will range from single-family residences to commercial locations. The controversial move is the first instance in 12 years where the city has shut off services due...
ATLANTA, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Georgia on IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet in GA, gun safety in Atlanta

On the Thursday Jan. 5 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia is on an IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet is coming, and Atlanta has new ideas for gun safety. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, January 5th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, Georgia makes an appearance on the top ten list of high-profile IRS cases in 2022. Federal pandemic funds may help increase high speed Internet access across the state, and the Atlanta City Council wants to increase gun safety and reduce the number of gun deaths. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
rolling out

‘Atlanta Magazine’ names Rashad Richey Best Talk Radio Personality … again

Emmy nominated broadcaster, news analyst, business executive, college dean, university professor, lecturer, entrepreneur, and advocate, Dr. Rashad Richey has interviewed everyone from United States Vice-President Kamala Harris to Ice Cube. As host of the award-winning Rashad Richey Morning Show on News & Talk 1380 – WAOK where he was recently voted Best Talk Radio Personality in the reader’s choice edition of Atlanta Magazine (first African-American to receive this distinction more than once), Dr. Richey balances multiple platforms daily and is well-known nationally as thought leader for policy reform, racial justice, and youth advocacy. Richey was also named Most Trusted Voice in Atlanta by the Atlanta Business Journal.
ATLANTA, GA
capitalbnews.org

Black Residents Scramble as City Operated Water Shutdown Is Underway

Johnny Williams wasn’t aware that his water bill had gotten this high until he received a note on his door from the city of Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management, warning of the looming shutoff. The bill, which has now grown to nearly $600, is unaffordable for the 76-year-old...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

A Soldier’s Play to play the Fox Theatre, March 28-April 2

AND FEATURING OFF-BROADWAY’S ORIGINAL ‘BERNARD COBB’. Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta announced today that the individual tickets for the tour of A Soldier’s Play will go on sale Jan. 20. Tickets will be available at the Fox Theatre box office (660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30308), by visiting foxtheatre.org/ASoldiersPlay or by calling 855-285-8499. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling the Fox Theatre at 855-285-8499.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

LIHEAP funds for energy assistance for residents in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties

Also water bill assistance for residents from Gwinnett, DeKalb, Rockdale and Newton County. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with cooling bills through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those who are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time energy assistance payment of $350, $450 or $500 to help with the high cost of heating bills.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
atlantaga.gov

Atlanta City Council Committee Chairs and Appointments Updated

Atlanta City Council Committee Chairs and Appointments Updated. ATLANTA — Updated committee assignments have been made for the Atlanta City Council, which is comprised of seven committees that debate and shape legislation before reaching the full Council for approval. The City Utilities Committee will be chaired by Council member...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Kemp vows to arrest more 'Cop City' protestors

ATLANTA - Governor Brian Kemp said he vows to make more arrests in protests over a controversial training center for Atlanta first responders. Opponents call the area 'Cop City'. Kemp tweeted out his plan Tuesday after an anonymous activist claimed to set fire to a bank in Oregon in solidarity...
ATLANTA, GA
douglasnow.com

Stone Mountain woman arrested for allegedly supplying cell phone, drugs to Coffee Correctional inmate

Najama Omar, 31, has been arrested by the Georgia Department of Corrections for allegedly providing an inmate with contraband at Coffee Correctional Facility. A copy of an arrest warrant for Omar, a resident of Stone Mountain, states that she unlawfully and illegally provided an inmate at the prison with marijuana and cell phones. According to the document, the offense occurred between the dates of December 27 and December 28.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy