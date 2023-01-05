Read full article on original website
Why Atlanta Is Shutting Off Water for 27,000 Residents
On Jan. 2, the city of Atlanta began shutting off water for as many as 27,000 residents with delinquent, unpaid bills. The customers affected will range from single-family residences to commercial locations. The controversial move is the first instance in 12 years where the city has shut off services due...
Georgia Today: Georgia on IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet in GA, gun safety in Atlanta
On the Thursday Jan. 5 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia is on an IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet is coming, and Atlanta has new ideas for gun safety. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, January 5th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, Georgia makes an appearance on the top ten list of high-profile IRS cases in 2022. Federal pandemic funds may help increase high speed Internet access across the state, and the Atlanta City Council wants to increase gun safety and reduce the number of gun deaths. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
Black Atlanta City Councilwomen Scold White President for Denying Black Women Leadership Positions
While Black lawmakers are making history, President Doug Shipman of the Atlanta City Council disrupted a four-decade legacy when he failed to appoint Black women to chair any of the council’s seven committees, according to two councilmembers. Both recently removed from leadership positions, Andrea Boone and Marci Collier Overstreet...
‘Atlanta Magazine’ names Rashad Richey Best Talk Radio Personality … again
Emmy nominated broadcaster, news analyst, business executive, college dean, university professor, lecturer, entrepreneur, and advocate, Dr. Rashad Richey has interviewed everyone from United States Vice-President Kamala Harris to Ice Cube. As host of the award-winning Rashad Richey Morning Show on News & Talk 1380 – WAOK where he was recently voted Best Talk Radio Personality in the reader’s choice edition of Atlanta Magazine (first African-American to receive this distinction more than once), Dr. Richey balances multiple platforms daily and is well-known nationally as thought leader for policy reform, racial justice, and youth advocacy. Richey was also named Most Trusted Voice in Atlanta by the Atlanta Business Journal.
MARTA parts ways with deputy general manager
Five months after it hired him, MARTA announced that its deputy general manager is exiting the transit agency.
Black Residents Scramble as City Operated Water Shutdown Is Underway
Johnny Williams wasn’t aware that his water bill had gotten this high until he received a note on his door from the city of Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management, warning of the looming shutoff. The bill, which has now grown to nearly $600, is unaffordable for the 76-year-old...
BRACK: With 6 loaded guns in Publix, man may not be convicted as felon
JAN. 6, 2023 | Did you hear about the story published recently of a guy found to be carrying six loaded guns in a restroom at a Publix in downtown Atlanta? The story was in The New York Times on January 3. This person had four handguns in his jacket...
Working families resort to hotels for homes
During the holiday season, thousands of families across Atlanta squeezed into hotel rooms as they marked the special day...
YSL rapper Young Thug appears in court for jury selection in Atlanta trial
The artist, whose name is Jeffery Williams, is accused of racketeering along with other alleged associates. Several defendants were in the courtroom on Jan. 4 for the first day of jury selection.
A Soldier’s Play to play the Fox Theatre, March 28-April 2
AND FEATURING OFF-BROADWAY’S ORIGINAL ‘BERNARD COBB’. Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta announced today that the individual tickets for the tour of A Soldier’s Play will go on sale Jan. 20. Tickets will be available at the Fox Theatre box office (660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30308), by visiting foxtheatre.org/ASoldiersPlay or by calling 855-285-8499. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling the Fox Theatre at 855-285-8499.
LIHEAP funds for energy assistance for residents in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties
Also water bill assistance for residents from Gwinnett, DeKalb, Rockdale and Newton County. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with cooling bills through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those who are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time energy assistance payment of $350, $450 or $500 to help with the high cost of heating bills.
Young Thug's RICO trial | Potential jurors may be asked these questions
ATLANTA — Attorneys have a large jury pool to pick from in Young Thug's RICO trial in Fulton County and they're using a 250-question survey to help narrow down the pool and pick the final panel. Jury selection started Wednesday, with potential jurors watching a three-hour video of a...
Atlanta City Council Committee Chairs and Appointments Updated
Atlanta City Council Committee Chairs and Appointments Updated. ATLANTA — Updated committee assignments have been made for the Atlanta City Council, which is comprised of seven committees that debate and shape legislation before reaching the full Council for approval. The City Utilities Committee will be chaired by Council member...
Kemp vows to arrest more 'Cop City' protestors
ATLANTA - Governor Brian Kemp said he vows to make more arrests in protests over a controversial training center for Atlanta first responders. Opponents call the area 'Cop City'. Kemp tweeted out his plan Tuesday after an anonymous activist claimed to set fire to a bank in Oregon in solidarity...
Family claims they were not notified of suspect's court appearance
The parents of one of two teenagers killed in a shootout in southwest Atlanta are reacting to an arrest in the case. The family of Justin Powell says they are thankful, but also disappointed.
VIDEO: Atlanta teenagers accused of stealing car at gunpoint arrested after chase
ATLANTA — Two teenagers were arrested after officers caught them in a stolen car. On Dec. 27, Atlanta police officers attempted to stop a car that was reported stolen earlier that day. Authorities said the victim was robbed at gunpoint. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Cookout employee accused of stabbing co-worker turns herself in, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police say a teenager is in jail after multiple people accused her of stabbing a co-worker on the job last month. Kenya Pierce, 17, turned herself into Fulton County Jail Wednesday. Police believe Pierce stabbed a co-worker at the Cookout fast food restaurant where she worked...
‘I don’t think it’s fair:’ Woman claims shooting of man having medical episode was self-defense
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Two Gwinnett County men are facing criminal charges because police say they went too far after a stranger tried to get into their home. The men claimed they were acting in self-defense when they beat up and shot the man they believed was trying to break into their home.
Stone Mountain woman arrested for allegedly supplying cell phone, drugs to Coffee Correctional inmate
Najama Omar, 31, has been arrested by the Georgia Department of Corrections for allegedly providing an inmate with contraband at Coffee Correctional Facility. A copy of an arrest warrant for Omar, a resident of Stone Mountain, states that she unlawfully and illegally provided an inmate at the prison with marijuana and cell phones. According to the document, the offense occurred between the dates of December 27 and December 28.
