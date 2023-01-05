ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Nobel Prize-winning human rights advocate Ales Byalyatski goes on trial in Belarus

By Matt Mathers
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00NmAN_0k4dCjt000

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Byalyatski has gone on trial in Belarus , facing up to 12 years in jail on charges his allies say are politically motivated.

Mr Byalyatski, who co-founded the Viasna human rights organisation, faced court alongside two other representatives of the group. All pleaded not guilty. All three face from seven to 12 years in jail on charges of financing protests and smuggling money.

The 60-year-old is among hundreds of Belarusians who were detained during a violent crackdown on anti-government protests by authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko in the summer of 2020.

Mr Byalyatski, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Russian rights group Memorial and Ukraine’s Centre for Civil Liberties in October, was arrested in 2021 along with two co-workers from Viasna.

Mr Byalyatski has not commented on the allegations publicly and his lawyer is prohibited from disclosing information about the case. Television footage from the courtroom showed the three men seated on benches inside a metal cage, handcuffed and in silence as proceedings began. They were later adjourned until Friday.

A fourth activist who fled Belarus is being prosecuted in absentia in the same case.

Viasna said on Twitter that the judge had refused to conduct the trial in Belarusian instead of Russian, and rejected Mr Byalyatski’s request for a translator. It also did not consider a request to remove the handcuffs.

Some 30 people had appeared outside the court, including Western diplomats, but most were not allowed inside.

The group took a leading role in providing legal and financial assistance to hundreds of Belarusians who were jailed during mass protests that erupted when long-time leader Mr Lukashenko, in power since 1994, claimed a landslide election victory in 2020. Nations from across the world have condemned the way in which that election was conducted and rejected the results.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22TPfp_0k4dCjt000

"The allegations against our colleagues are linked to their human rights activity, the Viasna human rights centre’s provision of help to the victims of politically motivated persecution," Viasna said of the case.

Campaigners estimate there are around 1,500 political prisoners in Belarusian prisons. Around 50,000 people have been detained for taking part in protests or criticising the authorities since 2020, they say.

Maria Kolesnikova, another high-profile opposition activist, was jailed for her role in the protests, in a case that made headlines around the world. In 2021 she was sentenced to 11 years in prison. She also said the charges against her had been trumped up for political purposes.

Comments / 0

Related
Philosophy Blogger

Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
The Independent

Afghan protesters call for Prince Harry to be ‘put on trial’ over Taliban killings claim

Protesters in Afghanistan have demanded Prince Harry be “put on trial” after he claimed to have killed 25 people in the south Asian country while serving in the military.The Duke of Sussex claims in his forthcoming memoir Spare that he killed Taliban militants while serving as an Apache helicopter copilot gunner in Afghanistan in 2012-13.He likened the killings to “chess pieces removed from the board” and claimed those he had killed were “bad people eliminated before they could kill good people”.“My number is 25. It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,”...
The Independent

Afghan man who lost relatives in British airstrike calls for Prince Harry to be 'put on trial'

An Afgan man whose relatives were killed in a British airstrike in 2011 has called for the Duke of Sussex to be “put on trial” after he admitted to killing 25 Taliban fighters while on tour in Afghanistan.Mullah Abdullah told Sky News that Afghan people “should get compensation for [their] losses.”“We lost our house, our life, and family members,” he said.In an extract from his autobiography Spare, Prince Harry described the 25 enemy fighters he killed as “chess pieces taken off the board.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
The Independent

Elon Musk sparks heated debate on Twitter saying Ukraine shouldn’t use tanks against Russia

Twitter owner Elon Musk has sparked yet another debate on social media after he described tanks as “deathtraps” that should not be used in Russia’s war against Ukraine.“Tanks are a deathtrap now,” tweeted Mr Musk before drawing parallels with the First World War. “With neither side having air superiority, you’re left with infantry & artillery – essentially WW1.”The comments from the tech tycoon came as Ukraine received tank-killing armored vehicles in its latest multibillion-dollar package of military aid from the US.This included 50 Bradley armored vehicles and 500 anti-tank missiles they can fire. Germany also announced it would supply...
The Independent

Boycott threatened against Suella Braverman’s plans to X-ray vulnerable child refugees

NHS staff should boycott Suella Braverman’s controversial plans to X-ray child migrants to check if they have lied about their age, a health chief has warned.Ross McGhee, the president of the Society of Radiographers, said staff should refuse to carry out the tests, which can carry risks and should be used only when there is a medical need. He said any move to implement scans for migrants would also pile additional pressure on a system already “at breaking point”, in a week where the prime minister made a personal pledge to reduce NHS waiting lists. Figures show more than...
The Independent

Ukraine hails ‘powerful’ US aid package as Putin praises Orthodox Church for war support

Ukraine has hailed Washington’s multibillion-pound package of military aid as “exactly what is needed”, as Russian president Vladimir Putin praised the Orthodox Church in Moscow for its support of his war.The package saw Volodymyr Zelensky’s pleas for Bradley fighting vehicles answered, and as millions in his country celebrated Orthodox Christmas, hopes were further raised for Ukraine’s war efforts. United States officials announced that Kyiv’s troops would begin training to use Patriot missile defence systems this month, possibly on US soil.But despite the Russian president ordering a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine during the festive holiday, as proposed by the Orthodox...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

‘When is the FBI going to raid Joe Biden?’ Trump rages after classified Obama-Biden docs found at think tank

Former President and current presidential candidate Donald Trump fumed on Monday evening after a CBS News report said that potentially classified documents were discovered at a Washington DC think tank by President Joe Biden’s personal attorneys. The documents in question came from Mr Biden’s vice presidential office. Mr Biden had an office at the think tank from 2017 to 2020 between his stints in government service. Mr Trump, who is under criminal investigation for his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House two years ago, was none-too-pleased. “When is the FBI going to raid the many homes...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Joe Biden called for an end to executions. So why is his DoJ seeking it in the case of Sayfullo Saipov?

On Monday, the terrorism trial of Sayfullo Saipov begins. Prosecutors say the man plowed a rented truck onto Manhattan’s crowded West Side bicycle path, killing eight and injuring numerous others in an Islamic State-inspired attack.But it’s not just the New Jersey resident who will be going on trial. The Biden administration’s confusing, seemingly hypocritical stance on the death penalty will be under heavy scrutiny. Joe Biden has said he’s against executions, but his Justice Department is still seeking the death penalty for the Uzbek immigrant.Joe Biden, who was instrumental in crafting numerous “tough on crime” policies as a senator...
The Independent

Iran protesters told they are ‘bringing down the patriarchy’

Comedian Omid Djalili told Iranian protesters that they are “bringing down the patriarchy” at a protest in London.Thousands of protesters gathered at Marble Arch before marching through central London to Trafalgar Square for the Iran Solidarity Rally, which marked 115 days of protests.Organisers, including human rights organisation Amnesty International, set up a stage beside Nelson’s Column, from which the British-Iranian comedian addressed the crowd.Mr Djalili told them that they are “changing the axis of the world”.“When British women scream and shout for the women and girls in Iran, they are not just shouting for them, they are shouting for themselves,”...
The Independent

Taliban claims women and girls’ education is only being ‘postponed’ and will be restored

The Taliban has claimed that Afghan women and girls are not permanently banned from attending schools and universities but that their education is being “postponed” till they create a conducive environment for them.“I would like to make it clear that it is not a permanent ban on women’s education, it has been postponed until a conducive environment is created for their education,” the caretaker government’s spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said.He added that the hardline government is working in full swing to achieve the claimed conducive situation “as soon as possible”, reported the South China Morning Post on Monday.The Taliban leaders,...
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin ally says Russia at war with UK and US, ‘not Kyiv’

Russia is “not at war with Ukraine” but is fighting Britain and the US, one of Vladimir Putin’s closest allies has said.Nikolai Patrushev, the Russian security council secretary, said: “The events in Ukraine are not a clash between Moscow and Kyiv - this is a military confrontation between Russia and Nato, and above all the United States and Britain.”The former Soviet spy also told the Argumenti i Fakti newspaper that Russia is “not at war with Ukraine” because Russians “cannot have hatred for ordinary Ukrainians”.His comments come as Putin’s defence minister vowed on Tuesday to build a deeper arsenal...
The Independent

China carries out new major combat drills around Taiwan as German delegation visits island

The Chinese military has conducted large-scale combat drills, sending warplanes and navy vessels toward Taiwan in Beijing’s latest show of force directed towards the island.Taiwan's defence ministry said at least 57 Chinese planes and four warships were deployed in the war games in 24 hours between 6am Sunday to 6am Monday. At least 28 aircraft, including 12 J-16s, two Sukhoi Su-30s, six J-11s and two J-10s – all fighter jets – and one KJ-500 surveillance and early warning aircraft, crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which acts as an unofficial boundary between both sides. The ministry said it...
The Independent

Voices: Their inspiring story became a Netflix film – now one of them is on trial

When Sarah and her sister Yusra, fleeing Syria, swam a sinking rubber dinghy to shore and saved the lives of her fellow passengers in the same sea where Sarah would later be arrested, her story captivated international media and politicians alike – and inspired the Netflix film The Swimmers. Now, however, Sarah Mardini and a colleague, Seán Binder, are on trial in Greece on charges of smuggling, espionage and leading a criminal organisation – all for working on a search and rescue boat that saved migrants from drowning. Human Rights Watch and UN human rights experts have decried...
The Independent

NATO chief confident Nordic pair will join despite holdups

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg expressed confidence Tuesday that Finland and Sweden will join the military alliance, just days after the government in Stockholm said it had done all it could to satisfy Turkey’s reservations about its membership.Alarmed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Sweden and Finland dropped their longstanding policies of military nonalignment and applied to join NATO in May. All 30 member countries must agree to admit the two Nordic neighbors to the world’s biggest security organization.Turkey has held up the process. The Turkish government wants Finland and Sweden to crack down on groups it considers to be terrorist...
The Independent

Sweden sees bigger Russian threat to telecoms, power network

Sweden’s SAPO domestic security agency warned Tuesday that it expects Russia to increase activities threatening Swedish security in fields including telecoms and the power network.SAPO head Charlotte von Essen said Russia’s actions were “unpredictable,” but stressed that “we can expect that Russian security-threatening activities against Sweden will increase.”The sectors “where there is reason to be particularly vigilant to counter espionage and sabotage” are telecommunications, electricity supply and the transport of “critical material,” von Essen said. She didn’t elaborate on what she meant by the latter.“From the Russian side, there is an interest in disturbing these areas,” von Essen added....
The Independent

Biden’s latest immigration move shows his utter lack of options

When President Joe Biden announced that the United States would begin expelling any migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who cross into the US illegally between ports of entry, he implicitly blamed the US Congress for contributing to the ongoing humanitarian crisis. The influx has overwhelmed border towns in California, Texas and Arizona, and Mr Biden called out the refusal to update what he described as a “patchwork” of immigration laws which “simply doesn’t work as it should” and said the new programme he was ordering was just a stopgap.“Until Congress passes ... a comprehensive immigration plan to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
324K+
Post
521M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy