PSG: Lionel Messi to be rested for French Cup clash with Chateauroux after World Cup

By Mary-Kate Findon
 3 days ago

Lionel Messi will be rested for Paris Saint-Germain's clash with Chateauroux in the Coupe De France cup.

The star forward needs more time to recover from his triumphant performance at World Cup 2022 , coach Christophe Galtier said.

His return to the pitch was much anticipated after the stunning play in Qatar, where he led Argentina to victory.

The forward can be seen taking part in a training session in this clip ahead of the game on Friday, 6 January.

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

