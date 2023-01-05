Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
The Joker Becomes Pregnant With His Own Baby in New DC Comic - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
The Joker pregnant: words we thought we’d never type, ever. In the latest issue of Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing, writer Matthew Rosenberg wrote a story that saw the Clown Prince of Crime giving birth to a miniature version of himself. The Batman villain known for wreaking havoc in Gotham City is now a father to a mini Joker. It all happened after a confrontation #TheJoker had with Zatanna after his attempt to steal Gotham’s water supply. Zatanna decided it’d be best to cast a spell on Joker where no one would ever have his baby. #DCComics have given us strange plots in the past, but this one is by far the strangest in 2023. In more exciting DC news, Colin Farrell confirmed both the start date of production and shooting length for the upcoming HBO Max Penguin series. And finally, if you’re hoping the HBO The Last Of Us series will extend well beyond the two video games, I’ve got some unfortunate news for you: It won’t.
TODAY.com
Prince Harry recalls how father King Charles told him his mother Princess Diana had died
Prince Harry is sharing new details about the day he learned that his mom Princess Diana had died. Now 38, Harry was 12 years old when Diana died following a car crash in Paris in 1997, which also killed her lover at the time, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul. She was 36 years old.
IGN
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 - Official 'Do More' Clip
Check out this latest clip from Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2. When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.
Russell T Davies reassures fans concerned about Disney involvement in Doctor Who
Russell T Davies has given Doctor Who fans some reassurance following news that Disney will be involved in the forthcoming series.Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa will be making his debut as the 14th Doctor from the 2023 festive period, succeeding David Tennant who will return as the Time Lord for three episodes in November.Showrunner Davies, who was responsible for reviving the BBC sci-fi series in 2005, will also return as head writer for the forthcoming 60th anniversary specials and 14th season.In a recent interview with Doctor Who magazine, Davies addressed Disney’s involvement in the forthcoming season.In October, it was...
IGN
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey Reveal Their Reactions to Seeing Clickers in The Last of Us HBO Series
The stars of HBO's The Last of Us series, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, have shared their reactions to seeing the half-zombie, half-fungus infused Clickers for the first time. Revealed in a new interview with IGN (below), Pascal seemed to have a reaction somewhere between disgust and fear, while Ramsey...
IGN
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Premiere Review - "The Witching Hour"
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches premieres Jan. 8 on AMC and AMC+. AMC acquired the rights to most of Anne Rice’s library in 2020, setting its sights on building a new television universe around the bestselling author’s works starting with her debut novel Interview with the Vampire. That show was one of the best debuts of 2022, but the network’s grander ambitions are off to a lackluster start with Mayfair Witches, which fails to cast a spell in its first episode.
IGN
Stranger Things: Will Byers Actor Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay
Noah Schnapp, the actor who plays Will Byers in Stranger Things, has officially come out as gay. Schnapp took to TikTok to share the news with the world, confirming that he recently told his family and friends and that he was "more similar to Will than I thought." "When I...
IGN
Wednesday Officially Renewed at Netflix
It's official: Wednesday will return. Netflix just announced that the hit series, Tim Burton's spin-off of the classic Addams Family franchise, has been renewed for a second season. The eight-episode first season hit the streamer on November 23 and has since become one of Netflix's most popular shows. The show...
Comments / 0