Koala Man: Exclusive Clip
Koala Man follows middle-aged dad Kevin and his titular not-so-secret identity, whose only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime in the town of Dapto. Though it may seem like any other Australian suburb, forces of evil both cosmic and man-made lie in wait to pounce on unsuspecting Daptonians.
Fairy Tail and Edens Zero Creator Hiro Mashima Reveals New Manga Is in the Works
Those who follow mangaka Hiro Mashima’s work will be delighted to hear that the author and artist is working on a new manga series. Mashima, who is known for his work on popular series such as Fairy Tail, Rave Master, and Edens Zero, shared the news with fans on a Twitter Spaces session.
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Anime Adaptation Announced
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, a comedy horror manga written by Haro Aso and illustrated by Kotaro Takata, is getting a TV anime adaptation set to air in July 2023. The story is about a young salaryman named Akira Tendo, who is feeling burnt out by his job and unfulfilled in his personal life. And when a zombie outbreak hits Japan, Akira thinks of it as an opportunity to start over his life as the world is coming to an end around him. He no longer has to worry about going to work, and sets out on a mission to complete a bucket list of goals.
Stranger Things Defeated by One Piece as Most Watched Show of 2022
For the longest time, Stranger Things has been the most watched TV show of 2022. Since the arrival of Stranger Things season 4, fans just cannot get enough of it. Many fans have also rewatched the entire series during this time. For weeks on end, we saw the series topping the Netflix charts. However, the show couldn't maintain its position as number 1, and it has now been overtaken by a popular anime.
The Joker Becomes Pregnant With His Own Baby in New DC Comic - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
The Joker pregnant: words we thought we’d never type, ever. In the latest issue of Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing, writer Matthew Rosenberg wrote a story that saw the Clown Prince of Crime giving birth to a miniature version of himself. The Batman villain known for wreaking havoc in Gotham City is now a father to a mini Joker. It all happened after a confrontation #TheJoker had with Zatanna after his attempt to steal Gotham’s water supply. Zatanna decided it’d be best to cast a spell on Joker where no one would ever have his baby. #DCComics have given us strange plots in the past, but this one is by far the strangest in 2023. In more exciting DC news, Colin Farrell confirmed both the start date of production and shooting length for the upcoming HBO Max Penguin series. And finally, if you’re hoping the HBO The Last Of Us series will extend well beyond the two video games, I’ve got some unfortunate news for you: It won’t.
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey Reveal Their Reactions to Seeing Clickers in The Last of Us HBO Series
The stars of HBO's The Last of Us series, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, have shared their reactions to seeing the half-zombie, half-fungus infused Clickers for the first time. Revealed in a new interview with IGN (below), Pascal seemed to have a reaction somewhere between disgust and fear, while Ramsey...
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Premiere Review - "The Witching Hour"
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches premieres Jan. 8 on AMC and AMC+. AMC acquired the rights to most of Anne Rice’s library in 2020, setting its sights on building a new television universe around the bestselling author’s works starting with her debut novel Interview with the Vampire. That show was one of the best debuts of 2022, but the network’s grander ambitions are off to a lackluster start with Mayfair Witches, which fails to cast a spell in its first episode.
The Batman's Penguin Spin-Off Show Begins Production in February
Matt Reeves' The Batman spin-off show, The Penguin, will finally begin production in February, and star Colin Farrell has teased what fans can expect from the series. Speaking to Variety, Farrell said that his exploration of the character in The Batman, where the Penguin is a sneaky and sleezy mobster who may or may not have "dunit", was just the "tip of the iceberg".
Mythic Quest Creators Discuss F. Murray Abraham’s Exit, the Chances of a Movie or Game
The finale of Mythic Quest’s third season has arrived and it brings to an end another string of episodes that now chronicle the lives of employees working at not just one, but two fictional game studios dealing with the highs and lows of the video game industry in the most comedic ways possible.
Dead Island 2 - Official Meet the Slayers: Ryan Trailer
Watch the trailer to meet Ryan, one of the slayers in the upcoming game Dead Island 2. Check it out to learn about the character. Dead Island 2 will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on April 28, 2023.
Velma Season 1 Review: Episodes 1-8
Velma will premiere with two episodes on HBO Max on Jan. 12, followed by two episodes weekly. Below is a review of the first eight of ten episodes provided to press. Much has been said about Velma being the unsung hero of Mystery Inc., the Scooby-Doo sleuth who's never been given her chance to truly shine. To many, she's the brains behind the teenage mystery solving outfit. But while it's true the character in most of her iterations has typically played second fiddle to the rest of the cast, HBO Max’s Velma proves exactly why the character, at least this version, isn’t exactly ready for the spotlight.
Running with Speed: The Fastest Gamers on Earth - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Running with Speed: The Fastest Gamers on Earth, the documentary film that tells the fascinating story of how the most dedicated and ingenious video game players in the world compete to set the fastest records of all time, and how they unite at Games Done Quick to raise millions of dollars to fight cancer.
Vampire Survivors Dev Released Mobile Port Itself to Fight Copycats
Vampire Survivors developer Poncle was forced to release its game on mobile “ASAP” after several exact copies began appearing on the market. As reported by GI.biz, Poncle had initially attempted to bring Vampire Survivors to mobile devices in the wake of its successful 2022 launch on PC and Xbox, but struggled to find a partner that shared its views on monetization.
Gladiator 2 Is Happening, Casts Paul Mescal as Lead
Prepare to be entertained — again. According to Deadline, Gladiator 2 is finally happening, and Ridley Scott is returning to the helm. The original Gladiator, which hit theaters in 2000, was a blockbuster hit as well as a big winner at the Oscars; the film won five awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for star Russell Crowe.
emoji Kart Racer - Official Trailer
Emoji Kart Racer is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and will be available in February 2023 to Xbox and Nintendo Switch. Watch the trailer to get a peek at the game's racing tracks and more. In emoji Kart Racer, get behind the wheel with up to four...
Sera Deck Build Guide
Sera is one of the best cards in Marvel Snap, so we’re here to show you how to build a strong Sera deck that’ll help you climb the ranks. She’s part of the Pool 3 card list, so you’ll need to reach Collection Level 475 to have a chance at adding her to your roster.
IGN UK Podcast #678: Wot We Did Over Christmas
Cardy, Dale, and Mat watched and played a lot over the Christmas break, so here's 15 of their favourites. From big hits like Glass Onion and Avatar: The Way of Water to slightly more hidden gems like The Menu and White Noise, there may well be something you like the sound of.
Best Silver Surfer Deck
Silver Surfer was recently introduced in Marvel Snap’s The Power Cosmic season, so we’ve got some deck suggestions now that he's been added to the Pool 5 card list. Here's one of the best Silver Surfer decks that you can use as a template to build something you’re comfortable with.
Wednesday Officially Renewed at Netflix
It's official: Wednesday will return. Netflix just announced that the hit series, Tim Burton's spin-off of the classic Addams Family franchise, has been renewed for a second season. The eight-episode first season hit the streamer on November 23 and has since become one of Netflix's most popular shows. The show...
IGN Rewards: Enter the Callisto Protocol Sweepstakes to Win a Custom PC, Nike Shoes, and More
If you've seen the posts for IGN Plus and IGN Rewards, you know that giveaways are some of the coolest perks for membership. If you've been paying attention to the survival horror space (no pun intended), you've also probably noticed The Callisto Protocol. Well, right now IGN and Callisto Protocol...
