ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Justice 'disgusted' by new colleague's hiring of ex-convict

By CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wYo3b_0k4dAzpo00

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A new justice on the Michigan Supreme Court has picked an ex-convict as a key aide, stirring a passionate dissent from a fellow member of the court who said he's "disgusted."

Peter Martel has been hired to serve as a law clerk to Justice Kyra Harris Bolden, who took office Sunday after being appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Martel served 14 years in prison after robbing a Flint-area store and shooting at police officers, The Detroit News reported.

He was released in 2008 and apparently turned his life around and obtained a degree from Wayne State University law school. The job of a law clerk is to research cases and provide input on opinions.

Justice Richard Bernstein praised Martel's turnaround but said the Supreme Court shouldn't be his next stop.

"I'm all about second chances," Bernstein told the News. "But there are certain jobs you should never be allowed to have after you shoot at a police officer, and one of them is clerking for the highest court in the state."

He added: "I'm completely disgusted by this."

There was no comment from Bolden or Martel. Court spokesman John Nevin said the court doesn't comment on personnel matters.

Former Chief Justice Bridget McCormack, who left the court this week, said Martel was one of her best students when she taught at the University of Michigan.

"He's been open about his past and his regrets about it, and how he's eager to be an example for others, to show them that you don't have to be defined by your past," she said.

Bolden finished third in an election for two seats on the court but was subsequently picked by the governor to fill the vacancy caused by McCormack's departure. She is Michigan's first Black female justice.

Bolden and Bernstein were nominees of the Democratic Party and appeared in campaign ads together in the fall. Bernstein easily won reelection to the court.

"I'm no longer talking to her. We don't share the same values," Bernstein said.

Comments / 51

DeAngelo Vickers
3d ago

Only in America will people scream about how it's a "free country", all the "constitutional rights" we have, and how we're a better place to live than other countries...then be angry that someone is benefiting from the very things they take pride in. He did his time, he changed his life, he got the job. That's what this country allows. If you don't like it, then get tf out.

Reply(1)
28
Larry Page
3d ago

justice Bernstein face many critics and many didn't have good words for a blind man, now his is opening up his p hole 🕳️ many people has turn there life around and doing excellent okay. so pray for this person

Reply(1)
21
Distr. Atrny.
3d ago

We'll, look at the wht. dude....yeah, the wht. guy did it! The PhD Criminology guy that murdered 4 students!!! Remember the Silence of the Lambs!?!? Always....the wht. guy did it.

Reply(3)
9
Related
Cleveland.com

Classless no-show by two justices at Chief Justice O’Connor’s portrait unveiling: editorial

During her 37-year tenure in Ohio judicial and political office, retiring Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, a Republican, has been a class act. She’s consistently put conviction over party and justice over partisanship, establishing herself as a true heir to the popular 23-year Chief Justice Thomas J. Moyer, who died in office in April 2010. At the time, Moyer was the nation’s longest-serving state Supreme Court justice.
OHIO STATE
WCVB

BU professor: If Trump is charged with insurrection, Supreme Court could decide if he can run again

BOSTON — The Jan. 6 committee is planning to hold its final public meeting on Monday, where it is expected to approve its final report and make announcements about criminal referrals to the Justice Department. If those criminal referrals include former President Donald Trump, asABC News is reporting, it could force the Supreme Court to decide on his political future.
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

Why the media ignored female black cop Melvina Bogard’s shooting of unarmed white man Ariel Roman

Late last month, Chicago Police Officer Melvina Bogard was acquitted of felony battery charges in the shooting of an unarmed man at a Chicago train station in 2020. While a handful of local media outlets reported on the story at the time, the case received far less attention than most in which a cop shoots a civilian. Perhaps this has something to do with Bogard’s race — she is black and the shooting victim, Ariel Roman, is white. Whenever a white cop shoots and injures a black victim in the US, the media explodes with outrage, as journalists seek to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Ohio teacher files lawsuit claiming she was forced to resign after refusing to use students' preferred names and pronouns

An Ohio middle school teacher is suing her former district, school board and education officials, claiming she was forced to resign after she refused to use students' preferred names and pronouns. The teacher, Vivian Geraghty, said her constitutionally protected religious beliefs prevented her from doing so. Geraghty taught English at...
MASSILLON, OH
abovethelaw.com

Will Of The People Be Damned, Ron DeSantis Appoints Ousted Judge To Higher Position

Next time a right-winger tries to gaslight you into believing they care about democracy, I want you to remember this story. (Well, also everything about Moore v. Harper.) Because it’s pretty clear the only thing motivating conservatives is amassing enough power to impose their will on the public even — or maybe especially — when the majority of people disagree with them.
Law & Crime

Massachusetts Man Sentenced to Prison After Bragging About Getting ‘Two Hits in on the Same Rookie Cop’ Following Jan. 6 Attack

A Massachusetts man who admitted to assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to more than a year behind bars. Troy Sargent, 38, was part of a crowd of rioters facing off against police on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, when Donald Trump supporters overwhelmed law enforcement and stormed the building as Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election. The breach forced Congress to halt the proceeding as lawmakers and staff either evacuated or sheltered in place for hours.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
People

Former W.Va. Lawmaker Who Went to Prison for Jan. 6 Riots Announces Congressional Run 2 Years Later

Convicted felon Derrick Evans was charged after he shared a video to Facebook on Jan. 6, 2021, during which he was inside the Capitol shouting: "We're in! We're in, baby!" A Republican lawmaker who went to prison for breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, after live-streaming the event on Facebook chose the two-year anniversary of the insurrection to announce he is running for Congress. Derrick Evans, a former West Virginia state delegate, said in a statement released Friday that he is launching a run for the U.S. House of Representatives in...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WGMD Radio

DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals

Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy