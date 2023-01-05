Read full article on original website
Is Tesla Already Giving Up on the Idea of Yoke Steering?
Tesla quietly adds a round steering wheel option to the Model S (pictured above) and Model X, after introducing the yoke to both models in 2021. Those who purchased Teslas with yokes will also be able to retrofit their cars with a round steering wheel for $700 at a Tesla service center.
Here’s What Portion of Volvo Sales Are Now EVs
Volvo reveals that over the past year its share of battery-electric vehicles sold globally has reached 10.9%, up from 3.7% in 2021. In December 2022 alone, EVs accounted for 20.1% of all vehicles sold by the Swedish automaker, not counting PHEVs. The Volvo EX90 SUV and its Polestar 3 sibling...
Italian Design House Delivers ‘Mover’ Shuttle and More at CES
At CES this year, the Italian firm and coachbuilder's design touches could be found throughout the transportation area via multiple collaborations. Holon's fully electric Mover carries up to 15 passengers, operates at a maximum speed of 37 mph (60 km/h) and has a range of about 180 miles (290 km).
My Love-Hate Relationship with the 4-Cylinder Toyota Supra
When Toyota announced the resurgence of the Supra nameplate, JDM fanatics could barely contain their excitement. After years of presuming these JDM legends—the Mazda RX-7, Nissan GT-R, and, of course, the Supra—were mostly dead, the likes of 1990s Japanese performance icons were officially resurrected. Initial concepts and spy...
10 Cars, 2 Boats, a Couple Motorcycles, and an Airplane from CES
Carmakers, motorcycle companies, autonomous shuttle hopefuls, and a surprising number of auto industry suppliers came to CES this year. They took up almost half the Las Vegas Convention Center, including all of the gigantor new West Hall, about half of the cavernous North Hall, and most of the land outside the Central Hall. That’s a lot of floor space covered as CES came roaring back from COVID-induced industry coughing of recent years.
1989 Mercury Cougar Offers Pulse-Quickening Comfort
Except for its final few years, the Mercury Cougar spent its life as a near-identical sibling to various Ford models. First it was a Mercurized version of the Mustang, then the Torino, then the LTD II (including four-door and wagon versions), then back to the Mustang again. Then the Thunderbird...
5 Cars We’re Watching at Mecum Kissimmee 2023
The collector car market is like the stock market, except you can actually enjoy what you purchase. Though, if you can’t afford something, you can still watch from afar and keep detailed notes of how different cars are trending. Kicking off the collector car calendar is Mecum’s huge sale in Kissimmee, Florida. While the catalog has something for just about everyone, here’s what we’re watching.
