The collector car market is like the stock market, except you can actually enjoy what you purchase. Though, if you can’t afford something, you can still watch from afar and keep detailed notes of how different cars are trending. Kicking off the collector car calendar is Mecum’s huge sale in Kissimmee, Florida. While the catalog has something for just about everyone, here’s what we’re watching.

KISSIMMEE, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO