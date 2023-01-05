Read full article on original website
33-Year-Old Accused Of Leaving Scene After Striking Man With Car In East Islip
Man Accused Of Secretly Recording Woman During Tanning Session In Great Neck Plaza
Girl, 16, dead in Long Island crash; three teenage boys hurt: Nassau PD
Police: Man arrested for running around Lake Ronkonkoma park with gun; AR-15 found in home
Thieves swipe bag filled with $300,000 in cash in front of Brooklyn bank: police
NYPD School Safety Agent, Chemise Kane, 37, Arrested
Peeping Tom planted cellphone in Long Island gym to record women: police
Police: Man shot in the head in Riverhead; 2 suspects at large
Man Airlifted To Hospital After Car Strikes Him In Holtsville
Two men shot outside Queens nightclub; gunmen struck pedestrian fleeing the scene: police
Police, Suffolk arson officials probe series of car fires in Amityville
Burglary spree in Brooklyn has residents on high alert
NYCHA Employee, Malik Fogg, 28, Arrested
Gunmen shoot two outside Queens club, then critically injure pedestrian as they speed off in BMW
Ridge man arrested for hit-and-run crash
Overnight wave of crime in NYC, two dead and four injured
Suspect targeting 7-Eleven stores in Queens in multiple robberies
Police searching for 4 men who beat and robbed delivery worker at Brooklyn NYCHA complex
Suffolk DA: Man indicted for attempting to stab 2 Nassau detectives in Copiague
Jose Ortiz, 65, Arrested For The Murder Of Tyrone Quick, 45
