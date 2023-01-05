ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynbrook, NY

bronx.com

NYPD School Safety Agent, Chemise Kane, 37, Arrested

On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 1442 hours, the following 37-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 106th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Chemise Kane. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment: threat by phone. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Police: Man shot in the head in Riverhead; 2 suspects at large

Police are searching for a suspect who shot a man in the head Friday evening in Riverhead. Officers say it happened around 6:15 p.m. on East Main Street, where 47-year-old James Ayers was found. They say two possible suspects ran away in an unknown direction after the gunshot was fired.
RIVERHEAD, NY
bronx.com

NYCHA Employee, Malik Fogg, 28, Arrested

On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 2201 hours, the following 28-year-old male on-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Malik Fogg. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Gunmen shoot two outside Queens club, then critically injure pedestrian as they speed off in BMW

A pair of gunmen are on the loose after shooting and wounding two men outside a Queens nightclub early Sunday — and then striking a passerby with their BMW, critically injuring him, as they fled, cops said. The shooters opened fire on two men outside the Impulse Lounge at Liberty Ave. and 129th St. in South Richmond Hill about 3:50 a.m., police said. One victim, 28, was shot in the back, while ...
QUEENS, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Ridge man arrested for hit-and-run crash

Suffolk County Police arrested a Ridge man for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a bicyclist in East Islip on Jan. 7. Aaron Kudla was riding his bicycle eastbound on Union Boulevard when he was struck by an eastbound Chrysler Concorde, near the intersection of Carleton Avenue, at 9:25 a.m. The vehicle fled the scene.
RIDGE, NY
Newsing the States

Overnight wave of crime in NYC, two dead and four injured

Four People were injured, one man got shot and pronounced dead, and another got fatally stabbed. On Saturday, around 2:15 am, a 35-year-old man got stabbed twice by three suspects at Broadway and West 43rd street. The NYPD informed that one of the suspects was wearing a beige hat, the other had dreadlocks, and the last one was wearing a white jacket. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was admitted to Bellevue hospital. No arrests have been made.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Suspect targeting 7-Eleven stores in Queens in multiple robberies

NEW YORK, NY – An armed robber that struck a 7-Eleven on Queens Boulevard last Monday struck again on Thursday. This time, the suspect robbed the 7-Eleven on Northern Boulevard. According to police, on Monday, at approximately 3:15 am, an unknown individual entered a 7-Eleven located at 42-02 Queens Boulevard. “The individual demanded money from the register and simulated that he had a firearm in his waistband. The individual removed $200 cash from the register and fled the location heading northbound on 43 Street,” the NYPD reported. On Thursday, a suspect matching the same description as Monday’s suspect entered the The post Suspect targeting 7-Eleven stores in Queens in multiple robberies appeared first on Shore News Network.
QUEENS, NY
bronx.com

Jose Ortiz, 65, Arrested For The Murder Of Tyrone Quick, 45

On Friday, January 06, 2022, at approximately 2057 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an assault inside of an apartment, located in a residential building at 1212 University Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a 45-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with stab wounds to the chest and a 39-year-old...
BRONX, NY

