Gary D. "Red" Robertson
Gary Dean “Red” Robertson, 66, of Beatrice, died at his home on January 6, 2023. He was born on May 6, 1956 at Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1974. He worked for Bell’s Enterprises, at the local elevator, Burlington Northern Railroad, and was a farm hand for many years. Gary was a member of the Beatrice Eagles Club and enjoyed bow hunting, fishing, bike riding, and Husker sports.
MUDECAS Tournament day one results, day two schedule
BEATRICE, NE — The 94th annual MUDECAS Conference Basketball Tournament got underway Monday in Beatrice with the girls quarterfinals. Below are the results from the first day of the long-running tournament. GIRLS B DIVISION. No. 1 Lewiston def. No. 8 HTRS 44-31 No. 2 Meridian def. No. 7 Pawnee...
'Come back soon': Friends raising money for Crete coach injured in crash
A community coming together for one of its coaches. "It means a lot and I think it means a lot to Aaron." Mitchell Homolka is one the people organizing a fundraiser for Aaron Mason. A former Doane University baseball player and now Crete’s Legion Baseball coach and Doane assistant coach,...
Two sentenced for gaining access to vacant Beatrice manufacturing plant
BEATRICE - Two persons caught allegedly attempting to take property from a vacant manufacturing plant in Beatrice were sentenced last week. 36-year-old Brandyn Tomes, of Lincoln was sentenced to a three-year-probation term for convictions of 2nd-degree criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance. 39-year-old Julie Rodgers, of Lincoln was...
Lincoln laundromat reportedly had money stolen
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A laundromat in Lincoln reported that money had been missing from the business. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Laundry Land, 4831 Normal Blvd., on Sunday at 7:05 a.m. for a reported burglary. Officers said the employee told them that they had arrived to...
Table Rock woman joins college foundation
PERU - A Table Rock woman has joined the Peru State College Foundation Board. Lori Seibel is currently president and chief executive officer of the Community Health Endowment of Lincoln. She previously served as an aide to two Lincoln mayors – Dale Young and Mike Johanns. She was an epidemiologist for the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department for four years.
Search warrant reportedly uncovers multiple drugs in Fairbury home
FAIRBURY, Neb. -- A search warrant was used at a Fairbury residence and several drugs were reportedly found. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said officers used a narcotics search warrant for a home in the 1000 block of 5th St. at 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Officers said they found 27-year-old...
Fairbury Resident Nationally Helping Rural Communities Find Substance Use and Misuse Solutions
FAIRBURY — The U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance announced Peggy Galloway, Director of Jefferson County Diversion and Pretrial Services in Fairbury was chosen to be part of a select group of fellows in a new rural leadership program. It’s called Reaching Rural: Advancing Collaborative Solutions. Program fellows will learn how to adopt bold solutions to the persistent challenge of substance use in rural communities. They’ll work closely with innovators who have established successful programs in other rural communities.
Beatrice School Board starts new term, gets elementary project update
BEATRICE – The Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education has started a new term. Two reelected members and two new board members were sworn into office Monday night, at the board’s first regular meeting of 2023. Veteran board members Doris Martin and Eric Trusty were reelected. The new members include Charles Riedesul and Brandon Vetrovsky.
