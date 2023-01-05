ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hempstead, NY

yonkerstimes.com

NYS DMV Make Arrests of Illegally Registered Limo Owners

Vehicles Operated Out of Queens, Dutchess and Westchester Areas. New Yorkers Encouraged to Verify Company and Driver Information and Follow Safety Tips Before Chartering Altered Vehicles . The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles today announced that Luis Collaguzo of Poughkeepsie and Dharmani Kunal of Kew Gardens, Queens have been...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
fox5ny.com

'Check-washing' scams spreading on Long Island

LONG ISLAND - Long Island authorities are raising the alarm over so-called "check washing" scams, where thieves steal envelopes with checks inside from mailboxes and forge fake information on them to take the money. Scammers will take the stolen checks and "wash" them in a simple bath of household chemicals,...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Shore News Network

Suspect targeting 7-Eleven stores in Queens in multiple robberies

NEW YORK, NY – An armed robber that struck a 7-Eleven on Queens Boulevard last Monday struck again on Thursday. This time, the suspect robbed the 7-Eleven on Northern Boulevard. According to police, on Monday, at approximately 3:15 am, an unknown individual entered a 7-Eleven located at 42-02 Queens Boulevard. “The individual demanded money from the register and simulated that he had a firearm in his waistband. The individual removed $200 cash from the register and fled the location heading northbound on 43 Street,” the NYPD reported. On Thursday, a suspect matching the same description as Monday’s suspect entered the The post Suspect targeting 7-Eleven stores in Queens in multiple robberies appeared first on Shore News Network.
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Gunmen shoot two outside Queens club, then critically injure pedestrian as they speed off in BMW

A pair of gunmen are on the loose after shooting and wounding two men outside a Queens nightclub early Sunday — and then striking a passerby with their BMW, critically injuring him, as they fled, cops said. The shooters opened fire on two men outside the Impulse Lounge at Liberty Ave. and 129th St. in South Richmond Hill about 3:50 a.m., police said. One victim, 28, was shot in the back, while ...
QUEENS, NY
HuntingtonNow

Inspector Scrima Leaving Second Precinct for New Post

Suffolk Police Inspector William Scrima is leaving command of the Second Precinct in Huntington and transferring to headquarters. His successor was not announced. Community activist Jim McGoldrick said, “He’s a very good police inspector–he  listened to  the community and he was good for us. He Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
pix11.com

NYC schools recommend masks

NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks looks back at his first year in the role. Any decision about making masks mandatory will depend on the the recommendations from the Department of Health. NYC schools recommend masks. NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks looks back at his first year in the role. Any...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Ridge man arrested for hit-and-run crash

Suffolk County Police arrested a Ridge man for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a bicyclist in East Islip on Jan. 7. Aaron Kudla was riding his bicycle eastbound on Union Boulevard when he was struck by an eastbound Chrysler Concorde, near the intersection of Carleton Avenue, at 9:25 a.m. The vehicle fled the scene.
RIDGE, NY

