yonkerstimes.com
NYS DMV Make Arrests of Illegally Registered Limo Owners
Vehicles Operated Out of Queens, Dutchess and Westchester Areas. New Yorkers Encouraged to Verify Company and Driver Information and Follow Safety Tips Before Chartering Altered Vehicles . The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles today announced that Luis Collaguzo of Poughkeepsie and Dharmani Kunal of Kew Gardens, Queens have been...
Thieves swipe bag filled with $300,000 in cash in front of Brooklyn bank: police
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Two thieves distracted an armored truck driver while their accomplice grabbed a bag containing $300,000 in cash near a Brooklyn bank on Friday, police said. The driver was making a money drop at Chase Bank at 5423 Eighth Ave. at around 1 p.m. when two suspects asked him for directions, according to […]
Peeping Tom planted cellphone in Long Island gym to record women: police
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A Queens man was busted for recording women in a Long Island gym on Saturday, police said. A 20-year-old woman had just finished a tanning session at Planet Fitness on Great Neck Road at around 6 p.m. when she noticed a cellphone recording in the ceiling panels, police said. The victim […]
fox5ny.com
'Check-washing' scams spreading on Long Island
LONG ISLAND - Long Island authorities are raising the alarm over so-called "check washing" scams, where thieves steal envelopes with checks inside from mailboxes and forge fake information on them to take the money. Scammers will take the stolen checks and "wash" them in a simple bath of household chemicals,...
33-Year-Old Accused Of Leaving Scene After Striking Man With Car In East Islip
Suspect targeting 7-Eleven stores in Queens in multiple robberies
NEW YORK, NY – An armed robber that struck a 7-Eleven on Queens Boulevard last Monday struck again on Thursday. This time, the suspect robbed the 7-Eleven on Northern Boulevard. According to police, on Monday, at approximately 3:15 am, an unknown individual entered a 7-Eleven located at 42-02 Queens Boulevard. “The individual demanded money from the register and simulated that he had a firearm in his waistband. The individual removed $200 cash from the register and fled the location heading northbound on 43 Street,” the NYPD reported. On Thursday, a suspect matching the same description as Monday’s suspect entered the The post Suspect targeting 7-Eleven stores in Queens in multiple robberies appeared first on Shore News Network.
Girl, 16, dead in Long Island crash; three teenage boys hurt: Nassau PD
OLD BROOKVILLE, NY (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl was killed and three teenage boys were injured in a Long Island crash early on Sunday, police said. The girl was driving a Nissan westbound on Chicken Valley Road when she lost control and hit a tree near the intersection with Brookville Lane around 3:30 a.m., Nassau […]
Long Island Expressway westbound lanes reopened following crash in Plainview
Woman Accused Of Setting Fire To Williston Park Home With 2 Other People Inside
A 35-year-old woman is facing charges after police said she set fire to a Long Island home that was occupied by two other people. Officers responded to a residential fire in Williston Park at about 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, the Nassau County Police Department said. When police arrived...
Gunmen shoot two outside Queens club, then critically injure pedestrian as they speed off in BMW
A pair of gunmen are on the loose after shooting and wounding two men outside a Queens nightclub early Sunday — and then striking a passerby with their BMW, critically injuring him, as they fled, cops said. The shooters opened fire on two men outside the Impulse Lounge at Liberty Ave. and 129th St. in South Richmond Hill about 3:50 a.m., police said. One victim, 28, was shot in the back, while ...
Police: Man arrested for running around Lake Ronkonkoma park with gun; AR-15 found in home
Officers say a caller reported a man with a gun at Raynor Park Saturday around 4:30 p.m.
Police: Saturday crash that closed part of LIE was fatal
Inspector Scrima Leaving Second Precinct for New Post
Suffolk Police Inspector William Scrima is leaving command of the Second Precinct in Huntington and transferring to headquarters. His successor was not announced. Community activist Jim McGoldrick said, “He’s a very good police inspector–he listened to the community and he was good for us. He Read More ...
At least 3 hospitalized after crash leaves vehicle overturned in Bethpage
A witness told News 12 Long Island that an elderly person was driving a black Nissan and was attempting to make a left turn but was startled by a car horn.
New NY law bans sale of certain laundry detergents
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — According to a new law that recently went into effect, several popular laundry detergents are illegal to sell in New York — but they can still be found being stocked on store shelves. The New York State Department of Conservation officially established a legal...
Man Airlifted To Hospital After Car Strikes Him In Holtsville
A 41-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital after he was struck by a car while riding a bicycle on Long Island. The crash happened in Holtsville at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, the Suffolk County Police Department reported. SCPD said a 41-year-old Massapequa Park man was riding a...
Burglary spree in Brooklyn has residents on high alert
The break-ins began early Thursday morning, and the thieves hit several stops. Police are working hard to track them down.
Woman Charged After 23-Year-Old Killed In Hit-Run Crash At Riverhead Auto Dealership
A suspect has been charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash outside a Long Island auto dealership. The incident happened around 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 in Riverhead, in front of the Apple Honda Dealership at 1375 Old Country Road. First-arriving Riverhead PD patrol units located a man struck...
pix11.com
NYC schools recommend masks
NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks looks back at his first year in the role. Any decision about making masks mandatory will depend on the the recommendations from the Department of Health. NYC schools recommend masks. NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks looks back at his first year in the role. Any...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Ridge man arrested for hit-and-run crash
