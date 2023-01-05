Read full article on original website
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
Michigan defensive film study with Vance Bedford (Year end wrap)
Every week, TMI’s Sam Webb, former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner, former Offensive Coordinator Al Borges, and former Michigan defensive backs coach and Oklahoma State, Louisville, and Texas Defensive Coordinator Vance Bedford come together for The Michigan Insider’s Film Study series. These chalk talk sessions break down team and player performances as well as key offensive and defensive plays from the prior week’s contest. They feature deep dives into the X’s and O’s of how it all unfolded.
How Michigan and Michigan State basketball restored hope for rivalry
EAST LANSING — In the happy aftermath, the two most prominent Michigan State coaches met at courtside Saturday. The moment was frozen in time, captured in a photo shared hundreds of times on Twitter. There was Mel Tucker gripping the shoulders of Tom Izzo, celebrating Michigan State basketball's 59-53 conquest of Michigan.
Sun Devils land Michigan State DL transfer Dashaun Mallory
Former Michigan State defensive tackle Dashaun Mallory pledged to Arizona State Sunday, addressing a major area of need on first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham’s roster, which has also received commitments from defensive ends Tristan Monday (Wisconsin) and Samuel Benjamin (Idaho State). The 6-foot-2, 280-pound lineman played in 27 games...
Michigan State football: C Nick Samac returning for 2023 season
One of Michigan State’s offensive line starters has decided to play another season in East Lansing. Center Nick Samac on Sunday announced he’s coming back to play his fifth year for the Spartans. Samac, who has seen the field since his true freshman season in 2019, is taking...
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Michigan
With several Michigan State basketball alumni on hand at Breslin Center, the current Spartans paid tribute to past generations by grinding out a low-scoring, defense-focused win over rival Michigan on Saturday. Neither team shot above 38% from the field, and neither topped the 60-point threshold in a 59-53 triumph for the Spartans.
Hunter Dickinson expected worse from Michigan State crowd, but most disappointed in narrow loss
EAST LANSING -- Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson took the court for pregame warmups a little later than the rest of his teammates, per usual. The booing that echoed through the Breslin Center was as loud as any pregame reception in recent memory. It quieted down, only to pick up any...
Michigan basketball managers take rivalry matchup vs. MSU managers in East Lansing
Michigan’s basketball managers started a crucial rivalry weekend off on the right foot for the Wolverines. Friday evening, Michigan’s managers faced off against the managers from Michigan State in East Lansing. The full rosters for both teams will be in action Saturday afternoon, but it was the group of managers from Ann Arbor that carried the evening.
Tom Izzo dedicates gritty hoops win over Michigan to fellow head coach
Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans sweated out a win over rival Michigan Saturday, winning 59-53. Postgame, head coach Tom Izzo said that he dedicated the win to Mel Tucker. Michigan State’s football coach and the Spartans fell to Michigan 29-7 this season after winning a thrilling game in...
Michigan State vs. Michigan point spread released
On Saturday afternoon, the Michigan State vs. Michigan rivalry will be renewed when the Spartans host the Wolverines at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. On Friday, Spartans head coach Tom Izzo spoke to reporters and he said he hopes the Breslin Center is the craziest it has ever been, but he hopes it is done respectfully. The opening point spread for Saturday’s game between Michigan State and Michigan has been released.
Juwan Howard discusses Michigan basketball's loss to Spartans, respect for Tom Izzo
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Juwan Howard met with the media following Michigan men's basketball's 59-53 loss to Michigan State on Saturday afternoon at the Breslin Center. On if the low-scoring game was due to bad offense or good defense:. I would say great defense on both sides. I know...
Izzo on U-M game: ‘I want our students to be crazy, but with class’
Michigan State is preparing for a Saturday matchup against its most storied rival.
Michigan Football To Hold Open Tryouts
No one expects a future All-American to walk through the doors when open tryouts are conducted at the highest levels of football, but you never know what kind of body or depth athlete might show up, especially at a place like Michigan. Jim Harbaugh has done this before and he's now doing it again. The entire release about the tryouts can be read below.
Hunter Dickinson talks Michigan-Michigan State rivalry: 'They don't like us and we don't like them'
Michigan basketball improved to 9-5 overall and earned its third Big Ten win of the season Wednesday against Penn State, 79-69. After the victory, star center Hunter Dickinson was asked about the Wolverines’ next conference opponent and in-state rival, Michigan State (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten). Dickinson explained what it means to him and the Michigan basketball program.
Michigan Defensive Back Declares For NFL Draft
After four years at the University of Michigan, cornerback DJ Turner announced on Friday that he's declaring for the NFL. In a lengthy Instagram post, Turner thanked everyone who made his journey at U-M possible. "First, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play...
Defensive veteran becomes 11th transfer portal departure for MSU Football
Michigan State football has suffered its 11th departure via transfer since the end of the 2022 season after veteran defensive end Jeff Pietrowski appeared in the portal on Friday afternoon. Pietrowski started each of the first three games for the Spartans this past season, before missing the final nine games...
MEAL REVIEW: Jack Harbaugh's Famous Brown Jug Burger at The Brown Jug
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — With all due respect to the folks who work at The Brown Jug, their establishment is not my top choice of restaurant to showcase the best culinary experience this town has to offer. I may not be alone in that assessment. When I arrive at...
Pheasants of Detroit
Ring-necked pheasants are generally found in rural fields and prairies. That’s why many people are surprised to learn the bird is thriving in Detroit, Michigan. As the city has seen its human population decline over the years, parcels of land that used to be occupied are now vacant and overgrown – perfect habitat for pheasants.
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soon
A major discount retail store chain is expected to open another new store location in Michigan soon. Read on to learn more. If you love saving money on brand-name clothing, shoes, and household items, you may be interested to learn that the popular discount retail store chain Burlington is expected to open another new Michigan location in Ann Arbor.
Usher Oil in Detroit Acquired by Valicor Environmental Services
Valicor Environmental Services, a large provider of non-hazardous wastewater treatment and recycling services, today announced it has acquired Usher Oil, a centralized wastewater treatment facility founded in 1930 in Detroit. […] The post Usher Oil in Detroit Acquired by Valicor Environmental Services appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Same great crepes can be found at City Crepes new location
JACKSON, MI – City Crepes has moved two doors down, bringing better aesthetics to its same favorite foods. The mother-daughter team of Janice and Nikki Lane opened the restaurant around 11 years ago. Previously, it was inside 137 N. Jackson St. However, when Blue Julep moved down the street,...
