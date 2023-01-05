ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

247Sports

Michigan defensive film study with Vance Bedford (Year end wrap)

Every week, TMI’s Sam Webb, former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner, former Offensive Coordinator Al Borges, and former Michigan defensive backs coach and Oklahoma State, Louisville, and Texas Defensive Coordinator Vance Bedford come together for The Michigan Insider’s Film Study series. These chalk talk sessions break down team and player performances as well as key offensive and defensive plays from the prior week’s contest. They feature deep dives into the X’s and O’s of how it all unfolded.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Sun Devils land Michigan State DL transfer Dashaun Mallory

Former Michigan State defensive tackle Dashaun Mallory pledged to Arizona State Sunday, addressing a major area of need on first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham’s roster, which has also received commitments from defensive ends Tristan Monday (Wisconsin) and Samuel Benjamin (Idaho State). The 6-foot-2, 280-pound lineman played in 27 games...
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Michigan

With several Michigan State basketball alumni on hand at Breslin Center, the current Spartans paid tribute to past generations by grinding out a low-scoring, defense-focused win over rival Michigan on Saturday. Neither team shot above 38% from the field, and neither topped the 60-point threshold in a 59-53 triumph for the Spartans.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan basketball managers take rivalry matchup vs. MSU managers in East Lansing

Michigan’s basketball managers started a crucial rivalry weekend off on the right foot for the Wolverines. Friday evening, Michigan’s managers faced off against the managers from Michigan State in East Lansing. The full rosters for both teams will be in action Saturday afternoon, but it was the group of managers from Ann Arbor that carried the evening.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan State vs. Michigan point spread released

On Saturday afternoon, the Michigan State vs. Michigan rivalry will be renewed when the Spartans host the Wolverines at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. On Friday, Spartans head coach Tom Izzo spoke to reporters and he said he hopes the Breslin Center is the craziest it has ever been, but he hopes it is done respectfully. The opening point spread for Saturday’s game between Michigan State and Michigan has been released.
EAST LANSING, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Football To Hold Open Tryouts

No one expects a future All-American to walk through the doors when open tryouts are conducted at the highest levels of football, but you never know what kind of body or depth athlete might show up, especially at a place like Michigan. Jim Harbaugh has done this before and he's now doing it again. The entire release about the tryouts can be read below.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Hunter Dickinson talks Michigan-Michigan State rivalry: 'They don't like us and we don't like them'

Michigan basketball improved to 9-5 overall and earned its third Big Ten win of the season Wednesday against Penn State, 79-69. After the victory, star center Hunter Dickinson was asked about the Wolverines’ next conference opponent and in-state rival, Michigan State (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten). Dickinson explained what it means to him and the Michigan basketball program.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Defensive Back Declares For NFL Draft

After four years at the University of Michigan, cornerback DJ Turner announced on Friday that he's declaring for the NFL. In a lengthy Instagram post, Turner thanked everyone who made his journey at U-M possible. "First, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play...
ANN ARBOR, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Pheasants of Detroit

Ring-necked pheasants are generally found in rural fields and prairies. That’s why many people are surprised to learn the bird is thriving in Detroit, Michigan. As the city has seen its human population decline over the years, parcels of land that used to be occupied are now vacant and overgrown – perfect habitat for pheasants.
DETROIT, MI
DBusiness Magazine

Usher Oil in Detroit Acquired by Valicor Environmental Services

Valicor Environmental Services, a large provider of non-hazardous wastewater treatment and recycling services, today announced it has acquired Usher Oil, a centralized wastewater treatment facility founded in 1930 in Detroit. […] The post Usher Oil in Detroit Acquired by Valicor Environmental Services appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
247Sports

247Sports

