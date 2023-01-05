Read full article on original website
Grundy County Sports 2022 Year in Review
The 2022 sports season was historic for Grundy County. Among many wins, playoff berths and big plays, two golfers qualified for the same state tournament for the first time in school history, seven were inducted into the GCHS Sports Hall of Fame, and four signed to play sports in college.
Tracy City Christmas Coloring Contest
As part of the Town of Tracy City’s Christmas Celebration held in December, children were invited to participate in several events, one of which was a Christmas Coloring Contest held at the Heritage Center. Winners received a cash prize for their efforts. Pictured is Brynlee Winton, who won for the 4-year-old age group. Bryleigh Dyer won the 10–12-year-old age group.
Arrest Report
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest report for the weeks of Dec. 19 – 25, 2022 and Dec. 28, 2022 through Jan. 1, 2023. All arrestees are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
