BBC

Liverpool 2-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Sides forced to settle for replay after Anfield draw

Liverpool and Wolves were forced to settle for an FA Cup third-round replay after a thrilling encounter finished level at Anfield. Wolves led after Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson horrifically gave the ball away and Goncalo Guedes tapped home. Darwin Nunez's classy left-footed volley pulled Liverpool level, before Mohamed Salah side-footed them...
SB Nation

Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City, Player Ratings: Zakaria delivers on improvement promise

Denis Zakaria had to wait a good long while to make his Chelsea debut ... and then he had to wait a bit longer to make his Premier League debut, which he did in our first game back from the World Cup. That performance in the 2-0 win (WIN!?) against Bournemouth earned a fair bit of praise, but it did not meet Denis’s own expectations. He vowed to do better.
SB Nation

Tottenham drawn away to Preston North End in FA Cup Fourth Round

Tottenham Hotspur have two young strikers out on loan this season. They’ve somehow managed to draw both of those clubs in the FA Cup. One day after Tottenham rolled out a 1-0 home win over Portsmouth (who feature Tottenham academy graduate Dane Scarlett), Spurs were drawn away to Preston North End (who feature Troy Parrott).
BBC

FA Cup: Bristol City 1-1 Swansea City - Semenyo earns Bristol City a replay

Bristol City failed to win at Ashton Gate for the eighth successive game despite Antoine Semenyo's header earning a replay at Swansea City. The visitors were dominant in the first half but Semenyo's goal was deserved as the Robins dominated after half-time. Semenyo headed home with 15 minutes remaining as...
BBC

Ashley Westwood: Burnley midfielder leaves for MLS side Charlotte FC

Midfielder Ashley Westwood has left Burnley to join Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC on a free transfer. The 32-year-old's deal runs until 2024, with the American club having a further 12-month option on his contract. Westwood started his career with Crewe and went on to spend much of the...
BBC

Leeds 2023: Stadium show launches year of culture after Brexit blow

Thousands of people have watched a stadium show to launch a year of culture in Leeds, which is staging its own 12-month cultural celebrations after Brexit scuppered its chances of being European Capital of Culture. Locally-born stars including poet laureate Simon Armitage, singer Corinne Bailey Rae and presenter George Webster...
BBC

Saturday's transfer gossip: Depay, Bellingham, Mudryk, Fernandez, Thuram

Barcelona and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 28, wants to rejoin Manchester United six years after leaving Old Trafford. (Sport - in Spanish) Manchester City are planning to revamp their midfield next season and Borussia Dortmund's England international Jude Bellingham, 19, is a key target. (ESPN) Borussia Dortmund expect Bellingham to...

