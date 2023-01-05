Read full article on original website
BBC
Liverpool 2-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Sides forced to settle for replay after Anfield draw
Liverpool and Wolves were forced to settle for an FA Cup third-round replay after a thrilling encounter finished level at Anfield. Wolves led after Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson horrifically gave the ball away and Goncalo Guedes tapped home. Darwin Nunez's classy left-footed volley pulled Liverpool level, before Mohamed Salah side-footed them...
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Felix, Martinez, Zidane, Pickford, Ings, Trossard, Caicedo
Atletico Madrid are demanding a £9.5m loan fee and a commitment to buy for £70m from Manchester United as negotiations continue for Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23. (Sunday Mirror) Former Everton boss Roberto Martinez, who was head coach of Belgium for six years before leaving after the 2022...
SB Nation
Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City, Player Ratings: Zakaria delivers on improvement promise
Denis Zakaria had to wait a good long while to make his Chelsea debut ... and then he had to wait a bit longer to make his Premier League debut, which he did in our first game back from the World Cup. That performance in the 2-0 win (WIN!?) against Bournemouth earned a fair bit of praise, but it did not meet Denis’s own expectations. He vowed to do better.
BBC
Hillsborough: FA to look into reports of overcrowding during Sheffield Wednesday-Newcastle FA Cup tie
The Football Association will speak to officials from Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle and the police over reports of overcrowding during the FA Cup third-round tie at Hillsborough. Newcastle fans claimed on social media there was a lack of stewarding in the Leppings Lane End before Saturday's kick-off and that they...
SB Nation
Tottenham drawn away to Preston North End in FA Cup Fourth Round
Tottenham Hotspur have two young strikers out on loan this season. They’ve somehow managed to draw both of those clubs in the FA Cup. One day after Tottenham rolled out a 1-0 home win over Portsmouth (who feature Tottenham academy graduate Dane Scarlett), Spurs were drawn away to Preston North End (who feature Troy Parrott).
BBC
Manchester United 3-1 Everton: Toffees in 'bad place' but show fight for Frank Lampard - Coady
Everton defender Conor Coady says they are in "a bad place" but that they showed they are fighting for manager Frank Lampard despite defeat at Manchester United in the FA Cup. Lampard and Everton went into the game under severe pressure after a 4-1 thrashing by Brighton on Tuesday left them in the Premier League drop zone.
BBC
FA Cup: Bristol City 1-1 Swansea City - Semenyo earns Bristol City a replay
Bristol City failed to win at Ashton Gate for the eighth successive game despite Antoine Semenyo's header earning a replay at Swansea City. The visitors were dominant in the first half but Semenyo's goal was deserved as the Robins dominated after half-time. Semenyo headed home with 15 minutes remaining as...
'Right result' - Tony Mowbray says Sunderland deserved dramatic FA Cup win
Sunderland left it late at New Meadow, but Tony Mowbray felt his side got what they deserved at Shrewsbury.
BBC
Peterborough: Burnley keeper Will Norris signs as Newcastle defender Kell Watts extends loan
Peterborough United have signed keeper Will Norris on loan from Championship leaders Burnley, as well as extending Newcastle United defender Kell Watts' loan until the end of the season. Former Cambridge United keeper Norris, 29, has made just three appearances since being signed by Sean Dyche for Burnley in August...
Report: Liverpool 'Send Intermediaries' For £70m Inter Star
Liverpool are in talks with Inter Milan to sign Slovakian defender Milan Skriniar, according to reports.
BBC
Middlesbrough v Brighton & Hove Albion: Roberto De Zerbi has Charlton defeat 'in my head'
Dates: 6-9 January Coverage: Gillingham v Leicester City (12:30 GMT) and Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United (18:00) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday, 7 January, and Manchester City v Chelsea (16:30) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Sunday, 8 January. Full details.
Shrewsbury boss 'lost for words' after late Sunderland comeback
Steve Cotterill felt Shrewsbury were badly done to in their FA Cup defeat to Sunderland.
BBC
Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Newcastle United: Josh Windass double gives League One side win
League One side Sheffield Wednesday pulled off a memorable FA Cup shock as they knocked out the Premier League's third-placed side Newcastle United. Josh Windass scored twice in the second half for the Owls as they came out on top in a pulsating tie at Hillsborough. Substitute Bruno Guimaraes gave...
Tony Mowbray confirms Sunderland 'looking' for central midfield signing
It seems a striker is not the only position Sunderland want to strengthen in January.
BBC
Scottish gossip: Juranovic, Celtic, Furuhashi, Hearts, Rangers, St Johnstone, Shinnie, Sibbick
Serie A outfit Monza, backed by former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, are "serious" about signing Celtic's 27-year-old right-back Josip Juranovic this month as they strive to move further away from the relegation zone. (Daily Record) With nine defeats in the last 11 games, Hibernian manager Lee Johnson is feeling...
BBC
Ashley Westwood: Burnley midfielder leaves for MLS side Charlotte FC
Midfielder Ashley Westwood has left Burnley to join Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC on a free transfer. The 32-year-old's deal runs until 2024, with the American club having a further 12-month option on his contract. Westwood started his career with Crewe and went on to spend much of the...
Report: Arsenal To Hold Further Talks For Chelsea Target Joao Felix
Arsenal are set to hold further talks for Chelsea target Joao Felix. Arsenal want the player on loan and are hoping Atletico Madrid lower their loan fee demands.
BBC
Leeds 2023: Stadium show launches year of culture after Brexit blow
Thousands of people have watched a stadium show to launch a year of culture in Leeds, which is staging its own 12-month cultural celebrations after Brexit scuppered its chances of being European Capital of Culture. Locally-born stars including poet laureate Simon Armitage, singer Corinne Bailey Rae and presenter George Webster...
Jurgen Klopp Happy To Wait Until Summer After Choosing Against Midfield Signing
Jurgen Klopp is happy to wait until summer to bring in a midfielder despite Liverpool’s struggles this season.
BBC
Saturday's transfer gossip: Depay, Bellingham, Mudryk, Fernandez, Thuram
Barcelona and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 28, wants to rejoin Manchester United six years after leaving Old Trafford. (Sport - in Spanish) Manchester City are planning to revamp their midfield next season and Borussia Dortmund's England international Jude Bellingham, 19, is a key target. (ESPN) Borussia Dortmund expect Bellingham to...
