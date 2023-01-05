ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomall, PA

The "Retail Apocalypse" Continues: Marshalls to Shut Down Two Locations - Is Your Local Outlet Affected?

Marshalls, a major department store chain, has announced plans to close two of its locations, one in Philadelphia and another in Minneapolis, by January 14. The move comes amid ongoing store closures across various brands, including Macy's, which recently announced plans to close 125 locations. It is unclear if other retailers, such as Nordstrom and Kohl's, will follow suit in 2023.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarebusinessnow.com

Downtown high-rise owner rebranded to Johnson Commercial Real Estate

McConnell Johnson Real Estate is now Johnson Commercial Real Estate. Along with this change, a newly redesigned logo and website have been launched. The change comes with the departure of partner Paul McConnell who wanted to focus on other commercial development opportunities as well as family philanthropic efforts. McConnell operates a separate commercial real estate development company.
WILMINGTON, DE
WGAL

Pennsylvania postal workers ordered to repay pandemic unemployment assistance benefits

PHILADELPHIA — Two Pennsylvania postal workers will have to repay fraudulently obtained pandemic unemployment assistance payments, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Related video above: Millions wasted, warning signs missed - Pennsylvania's troubled unemployment system. Friday morning, United States Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Restaurants in Reading, PA

Judy's On Cherry is a Mediterranean-inspired fine dining restaurant in the heart of downtown Reading. It features wooden vaulted ceilings and rustic-painted walls. The restaurant offers a variety of food and beverages, a large bar, and an outdoor patio. In addition to being an excellent venue for intimate dining, it is also a good choice for a large group. Aside from being a fine-dining establishment, Judy's On Cherry has some of the best decor and service in the town. It is a restaurant with a lot to offer, from free wifi to a fully stocked bar. The restaurant even has a hidden French garden that is sure to please.
READING, PA
MONTCO.Today

Commissioner Val Arkoosh to COVID-Affected Montco Businesses: Federal Wallet Remains Open

Montgomery County businesses continuing to struggle with pandemic-related setbacks can still receive grants from the American Rescue Plan. In a recent Montgomery County Commissioners meeting, chair Val Arkoosh announced that federal funds from the American Rescue Plan are still on the table. Gregory Purcell, WFMZ 69 News, reported the continued availability of recovery dollars for COVID-affected Montco businesses.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Restaurants in Coatesville, PA

- You are in luck if you are searching for the best restaurants in Coatesville, PA. We have compiled a list of the best must-try restaurants in the area to help you make the most of your time in this charming town. The restaurants listed below include The Whip Tavern, Little Chef, Victoria's Pizza and Pasta, and Double D Diner.
COATESVILLE, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Duo Stole $125K From Pennsylvania Skill Machines: AG

A pair of Philadelphia men took a gamble by stealing dozens of Pennsylvania Skill game machines from stores and shops across the region, says Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Brandyn Warren, 22, and Antoine Laster, 28, were arrested following a six-month investigation into a string of thefts targeting gaming cabinets and ATMs at 7-Elevens and gas stations throughout greater Philly, Shapiro said in a statement Friday, Jan. 6.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Bucks and Montco residents learn more about their exposure to the toxic chemicals in PFAS study

Residents in Montgomery and Bucks Counties are learning more about their exposure to toxic PFAS chemicals. More than 1,000 residents so far have had their blood tested for the so-called “forever chemicals” to help scientists understand more about the health effects of the class of chemicals found in products such as non-stick cookware and waterproof clothing.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

