This Restaurant Serves the Largest Breakfast Plates in All of DelawareTravel MavenNewark, DE
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
The "Retail Apocalypse" Continues: Marshalls to Shut Down Two Locations - Is Your Local Outlet Affected?Ty D.Philadelphia, PA
This Might Be the Quirkiest Restaurant in all of New JerseyTravel MavenCollingswood, NJ
delawarebusinessnow.com
Downtown high-rise owner rebranded to Johnson Commercial Real Estate
McConnell Johnson Real Estate is now Johnson Commercial Real Estate. Along with this change, a newly redesigned logo and website have been launched. The change comes with the departure of partner Paul McConnell who wanted to focus on other commercial development opportunities as well as family philanthropic efforts. McConnell operates a separate commercial real estate development company.
Department Store Chain Closing Big Location in Center City Philadelphia, PA
As the city wraps up a brutal year with rampant crime and murders, the retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a store along Market Street in Center City. Too dangerous for hoagies and coffee. Earlier this year, Wawa made headlines when they...
10 Philadelphia Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Philadelphia, Pa. - The Philadelphia area is home to the seventh-largest metropolitan economic region in the United States, in addition to being classified as an Alpha world city.
fox29.com
Philadelphia investing $7.5 million in opioid settlement money directly to Kensington
KENSINGTON - This week, Philadelphia city leaders shared how they plan to use the first round of opioid settlement dollars from distributors they say contributed to the addiction crisis in the city. "We help with affordable housing, we do corner management, work with small businesses along the area," Executive Director...
WGAL
Pennsylvania postal workers ordered to repay pandemic unemployment assistance benefits
PHILADELPHIA — Two Pennsylvania postal workers will have to repay fraudulently obtained pandemic unemployment assistance payments, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Related video above: Millions wasted, warning signs missed - Pennsylvania's troubled unemployment system. Friday morning, United States Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Reading, PA
Judy's On Cherry is a Mediterranean-inspired fine dining restaurant in the heart of downtown Reading. It features wooden vaulted ceilings and rustic-painted walls. The restaurant offers a variety of food and beverages, a large bar, and an outdoor patio. In addition to being an excellent venue for intimate dining, it is also a good choice for a large group. Aside from being a fine-dining establishment, Judy's On Cherry has some of the best decor and service in the town. It is a restaurant with a lot to offer, from free wifi to a fully stocked bar. The restaurant even has a hidden French garden that is sure to please.
New Glenside Wawa Opens; Check Out How Many Wawas Are Now in Montco
Photo byWawa at The Reporter. The new GlensideWawa had its grand opening on December 15, which included a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Wawamascot Wally Goose and plenty of confetti. A staff report in The Reporter wrapped up the details.
wdiy.org
Chester County Hospital Closures Create Health Care ‘Desert,’ Longer Ambulance Rides
Hospital closures in Chester County have created a health care desert, which has led to dangerously long ambulance rides to overcrowded emergency rooms. WHYY’s Kenny Cooper rode with first responders and their patients inside their ambulances during lengthy trips to one of the last few hospitals standing. Read the...
Commissioner Val Arkoosh to COVID-Affected Montco Businesses: Federal Wallet Remains Open
Montgomery County businesses continuing to struggle with pandemic-related setbacks can still receive grants from the American Rescue Plan. In a recent Montgomery County Commissioners meeting, chair Val Arkoosh announced that federal funds from the American Rescue Plan are still on the table. Gregory Purcell, WFMZ 69 News, reported the continued availability of recovery dollars for COVID-affected Montco businesses.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Coatesville, PA
- You are in luck if you are searching for the best restaurants in Coatesville, PA. We have compiled a list of the best must-try restaurants in the area to help you make the most of your time in this charming town. The restaurants listed below include The Whip Tavern, Little Chef, Victoria's Pizza and Pasta, and Double D Diner.
Malvern Bank Home of the Week: Charming Cape Cod in Wayne
A charming Cape Cod home on beautiful 0.81 acres with four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Wayne. Situated in the award-winning Radnor School District, this well-kept home has a flexible floor plan that is ideal for entertaining.
Philly Duo Stole $125K From Pennsylvania Skill Machines: AG
A pair of Philadelphia men took a gamble by stealing dozens of Pennsylvania Skill game machines from stores and shops across the region, says Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Brandyn Warren, 22, and Antoine Laster, 28, were arrested following a six-month investigation into a string of thefts targeting gaming cabinets and ATMs at 7-Elevens and gas stations throughout greater Philly, Shapiro said in a statement Friday, Jan. 6.
70and73.com
No more new Super Wawas or gas stations in Cherry Hill? Zoning changes make it tough to build.
A Super Wawa or similar project that combines gasoline stations with food preparation stores probably will never be built in Cherry Hill again, according to a new ordinance that late last year amended the Township's zoning code. Even building a new gasoline station could be a stretch in the Township...
Bucks and Montco residents learn more about their exposure to the toxic chemicals in PFAS study
Residents in Montgomery and Bucks Counties are learning more about their exposure to toxic PFAS chemicals. More than 1,000 residents so far have had their blood tested for the so-called “forever chemicals” to help scientists understand more about the health effects of the class of chemicals found in products such as non-stick cookware and waterproof clothing.
60 Restaurants Coming to Region, Including 2 in Delaware County
The Philadelphia restaurant scene is action-packed this year and restaurant growth includes expansions, comebacks, and new locations as restaurateurs move past the uncertain pandemic years, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas station
Someone who purchased a lottery ticket at a Pennsylvania gas station this week is about to become a millionaire. Read on to learn where the winning ticket was sold and what to do if you find yourself in possession of a winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket.
nrn.com
How the founder of Philadelphia based chain Honeygrow saved the business by slimming it down
Launched in 2012, Philadelphia-based stir-fry concept Honeygrow became one of the hottest fast casuals of the 2010s, quickly growing up and down the eastern seaboard and into Chicago. It even rolled out a sister concept, Minigrow, designed to fit into smaller spaces in urban communities like Manhattan. But by 2018,...
Santander Bank Closing 13 Pennsylvania, New Jersey Branches; One Is in Montgomery County
Santander Bank is closing 13 branches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including one in Montgomery County, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Overall, five closing locations are in the immediate Philadelphia region, while five more are on its outskirts. According to the Office of the Comptroller of the...
Close to 60% of Philly seniors have completed new state graduation requirements. What about the rest?
More than 40% of Philadelphia’s high school seniors are still working to complete the state’s new graduation requirements as the midyear point approaches. Fifty-seven percent of seniors, or 4,586 out of 8,114 students, had met state requirements as of Thursday, district spokesperson Marissa Orbanek said in an email.
