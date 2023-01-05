MEADVILLE, Pa. – Meadville finished second in the team standings and District 10 claimed 11 individual champions at the Tool City Tournament on Saturday. Meadville finished with 203 points, second to only Penns Valley, which won with 235 points. Titusville was third with 165.5 points and Girard was fourth with 156.5 points.

MEADVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO