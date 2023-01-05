Read full article on original website
Jan. 7, 2023 Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, AC Wrestling: Meadville Second at Tool City; D10 Wrestlers Claim 11 Individual Firsts
MEADVILLE, Pa. – Meadville finished second in the team standings and District 10 claimed 11 individual champions at the Tool City Tournament on Saturday. Meadville finished with 203 points, second to only Penns Valley, which won with 235 points. Titusville was third with 165.5 points and Girard was fourth with 156.5 points.
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast ECC/DCC Girls Friday, Jan. 6
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Elk County Catholic at DuBois Central Catholic girls’ basketball game Friday, Jan. 6. Chris Rossetti will have the call of the action from DCC High School starting between 7 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. depending on the length of the JV game.
Watch Live: ECC at DCC Girls Basketball
DUBOIS, Pa. – Watch live as the Elk County Catholic girls’ basketball team travel to DuBois Central Catholic for an AML Crossover showdown between a pair of PIAA Class 1A qualifying teams from a year ago. Chris Rossetti will have the action from DCC High School with Doug...
